Review: ‘Exodus: Gods And Zzzzzzz’

The problem with Exodus: God And Kings is that it gives no indication what Ridley Scott saw in the Exodus story that made him want to retell it. Was it the burning bush? The frogs? A fond childhood memory of Charlton Heston’s beard? Why are we telling this story? Scott treats it like he’s illustrating a foreign novel.
2014’s other biblical epic, Noah, felt like Darren Aronofsky’s earnest attempt to make sense of an ancient, obtuse, semi-nonsensical Old Testament parable. It was a big mess (really? rock monsters?), but it was great fun watching Aronofsky attempt the rhetorical gymnastics required to reconcile his ideas about a just and loving God with this story about God murdering a bunch of people. It’s a struggle that goes on in the mind of every rational believer, and in that way, as weird as it got, Noah was still relatable. In Exodus, there’s no struggle, no attempt to unpack or elucidate the ancient, idiomatic storytelling, just a lot of jewelry and yelling. Scott dumps all the convoluted and contradictory narratives on us in such a half-assed way that you can almost feel him throwing up his hands as if to say “I dunno, man, it was in the Bible.” No character in Exodus relates to another in any meaningful way, and we’re just supposed to believe things that happen because… well, that’s God, man! Sh*t was f*cked up!
When Exodus begins, Rhamses and Moses are brothers from other mothers, the original origin story. Rhamses, the impetuous prince of Egypt in shiny bracelets, Moses, his level-headed protector, in less shiny bracelets. The wise but sickly king of Egypt, played by John Turturro, tells Moses that he worries Egypt would be better off in Moses’s capable hands than in his dickhead son’s. Hey, just like Gladiator! (Godiator?) Soon, they find out The Hittites are amassing at the borders and decide to attack them before they can attack Egypt. Moses and Rhamses ride off on chariots, and after Rhamses is thrown from his in battle, Moses saves his life. Then they both jump back on chariots and give the command to circle. Did Egypt win this battle? Did they lose? Are they heroes? Was this important? Also, who are the Hittites? We get SPECIAL FX + NARRATIVE BULLET POINT. The entire movie is like this.
Later on, Moses goes to visit a Hebrew slave camp, ruled with an iron fist by “Egyptian” Ben Mendelsohn, another blue-eyed Australian in eyeliner (though he is a quarter Jewish, FWIW). A slave played by Ben Kingsley tells Moses that Moses is actually an Israelite, sent down the Nile when he was a baby to save his life, and later adopted by his royal Egyptian mother. Moses refuses to believe him at first, then comes to believe him about two minutes later because… [citation needed]. Ben Mendelsohn (whose character wasn’t even present for this reveal, but whatever) tips off Rhamses to Moses’s Hebreity, leading to the following exchange:
Rhamses tries to cut off Miriam’s arm to get her to admit the truth, and only Moses’ intervention at the last second saves her. The party breaks up and Rhamses has a pow-wow with his mom played by Sigourney Weaver, the only person in the movie without a British accent. Rhamses talks it out with her, trying to come to grips with the idea of his brother being an Israelite. He can’t believe it’s true! He wishes it wasn’t! Which is confusing because… didn’t he just try to cut a lady’s arm off in order to prove it? Who goes to such lengths to prove something they don’t want to believe in the first place? The long and short of it is that nothing in this stupid story makes sense.
There’s no cause and effect, just an outline Scott has to get through. Moses and a chick smile at each other — they’re married with kids in the next scene. Christian Bale has a throwaway, two-word conversation with Aaron Paul — two cuts later they’re best friends. Moses just sort of shows up at the Israelite’s doorstep one day and in the next scene he’s their absolute leader. Did they take a vote? Did God tell them? Did a scene get cut out? There’s an assumption of Jewish hive-mind capabilities here that’s quasi-Learned Elders of Zion-esque.
People do things because they were destined to do them, Moses leads the Israelites because the Bible said so, and the chosen people are the chosen people because God chose them. Ridley Scott and his four screenwriters seem to have borrowed their storytelling style from the original Burning Bush, who famously, helpfully explained, “I AM that I AM.” I guess I should’ve known that a bible movie would be full of Deus Ex Machinas.
Oh, and about that burning bush… Did I mention God is represented here by a small British boy? I guess a talking bush seemed a little “out there,” so Ridley Scott replaces him with an emo child. Amazingly, this may be the only narrative choice in this entire movie that actually works. The Old Testament God seems to be ruled by capricious whims, filling rivers with blood and throwing frogs one minute and murdering the first born the next, when he seemingly could’ve just saved all the trouble and teleported the Israelites back to the holy land in the first place (God wastes more time in Egypt than Gandalf did with those giant eagles). That God was actually a child just learning to understand his powers is actually one of the best explanations I’ve heard.
It’s unfortunately the only one. Early in Exodus, Moses corrects Ben Mendelsohn’s translation of the Hebrew word for Israelite, saying it means “one who wrestles with God.” It would’ve been nice to see Ridley Scott wrestle with God instead of just fiddle with CGI. Crashing tsunami waves and massive locust plagues seem to be Exodus: Gods And Kings‘ only reason for being. Why did he make this movie? Because he hates horses? His only real contribution to this story is special fx, which weren’t really that good, and when Joel Edgerton starts yelling “I AM THE GOD!”, I could see his lips moving, but all I heard was the sound of Ridley Scott’s paycheck clearing.
South Park did it better.
GRADE: D+
I didn’t think it could be dumber than it looks in the trailers, and yet … Here we are.
This
Okay, the whole plagues thing (FWIW) targeted all of the major gods of Egypt — the Nile, Ra, Osiris (who is incarnate in the Pharaoh, and the Pharaoh’s son died). In context, it makes sense.
That said, did Ramses sound drunk in that clip? He was slurring and staggering all over the place.
I mean, I was hoping he wouldn’t tell Spider Man’s origin story again, but that context isn’t even in the Bible itself, and it might have been nice of Mr. Scott to at least hint at the reasons why those particular plagues were meaningful.
As to the slurring, I think it was the rocks he had to have in his mouth so he could learn to say “The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plains.”
Never mind the rock monsters, how ’bout that steampunk Jewish hellscape and those grizzled dude’s berries that put Emma Watson into heat? I don’t know what bible Aronofsky’s working from but I’m sure as hell ready to convert.
Oh this, yeah…uh, may he do for faith what Prometheus did for science.
Just perfect.
AV club review said they half ass attempt to explain the plagues on how they could have been real except they couldn’t come up with one for the first born because seriously dick move god.
Noah was without doubt the shittiest movie i have seen this year. Nonsensical bullshit with only that cock Transcendence with Johnny Depp and the lets concentrate on all the boring parts of a monster movie Godzilla coming close. All three were fucking rubbish but Noah was the worst and to see anything even remotely positive spoken of it makes me think that our tastes do not match. At least not intentionally. No doubt this is shit tho I wont be taking your word for it.
Vince didn’t say Noah was a good movie. He said “At least Aronofsky was trying to ask some questions about the subject matter; Scott was just here to get paid”.
@Mechakisc, he didn’t say it was good here, but in his review he rated it a B+.
That was basically right though. It wasn’t amazing, but it was goofy and entertaining and at least he tried.
I don’t know man. I just can’t go along with it being called entertaining. It was really annoying and stupid and ugly. It wasn’t even a visual feast or funny in its shittiness. I wasn’t expecting much but certainly not what i consider to be the worst film of the year. Fuck I even had some time for Aronofsky’s The Fountain, but Noah was like watching a once interesting voice in cinema go off the rails through his own obsessions. What I’m trying to say is, the movie was shit, the acting was shit and it looked like shit for the size of the budget. One of the most underwhelming visions of an apocalypse i have seen.
Noah had a great opening act, a mediocre second act, and a horrendously sluggish final act that almost ruined the whole movie. But all in all in profited immensely from having a director with an artistic vision, even though it was a vision for a bible fantasy movie. Without having seen Exodus it looks like the studio originally wanted to re-release The Ten Commandments George Lucas Style, packed to the brim with fancy CGI, until somebody suggested to just do a remake, because that’s what everybody’s doing these days.
Would have been better with less white folks
Well this reminded me to watch Magnolia again before Inherent Vice comes out at least
” What am I doing? I’m quietly judging you.”
I can’t believe they cast a white guy as the obviously native american Wafting Blouse.
Metallica did this story better with “Creeping Death”
Sounds like this needed too be more like ,The Prince of Egypt. A musical and Jeff Goldblum in the cast.
everything is better with Goldblum in it, even you.
Imhotep
Imhotep
Imhotep
In all seriousness when was the last time one of these large scale historical (or in this case quasi-historical) films actually done well? Patton? Ran?
The Passion of the Christ back in 2004 and The Matrix -http://awesomehouse.com/parallels.html Neo is jesus or so says the internet.
Schindler’s List. You wan’t a sure-fire hit on your hands in Hollywood just make the movie about saving a bunch of Jews. You can’t go wro-
…
Hunh.
I mean…Gladiator was good. Saving Private Ryan.
Kinda struggling on the last ten years though
Lord of the Rings. That was real, right?
Seriously though, Kingdom of Heaven seemed like the next Braveheart when I saw the trailer, and it (like almost all of Scott’s recent films) was a flop. Yet beautiful. Although I hear there is a director’s cut out there that is apparently great.
Not quite the same as these action movies, but I thought The New World did an amazing job on recreating the period. Granted, its version of the events is inaccurate and Colin Farrell is uncharacteristically morose and boring, but it’s pretty cool otherwise (depending on your tolerance for Malick narration).
@Baltimore Dan: Braveheart is a great film, but, it’s as historically accurate as Will Smiff fighting aliens to retell how America won its independence day.
@Mike Keesey The New World was really odd in what they chose to be historically accurate about. The story is inaccurate as you say, but then they went and cast a historically accurate 14 year old Pocahontas just to up the creepy factor, I guess, by making us all watch grown men make out with a middle schooler.
@stempke, good point. But then he also did cool stuff like casting only Native Americans as the Algonquians and digitally recreating extinct bird species (passenger pigeons and Carolina parakeets) and shooting on location. Odd film.
I use to like Rhamses. I use to look up to him. But it turns out
A nice hearty laugh is great way to start out the day, thanks.
That part in the video? Where Susanna Hoffs says “Walk like an Egyptian” slowly while her eyes look side to side? That shit’s fucking sexy as fuck. I fucking LOVE that part.
…And I’m not going to see this movie.
Needs. More. Kilmer.
Vince, you totally lost my once you started to attempt a justification (or validification) for Noah. That movie was so full-retard bad I turned it off 15 minutes in.
Go watch this then, I dare you. The punishment would fit the crime.
So, Ragnarok, how long have you been waiting for a reason to post that? It reads like you’ve been dying to get it off your chest.
And you’re absolutely right.
“Who goes to such lengths to prove something they don’t want to believe in the first place?”
Clearly you’ve never sipped an Appletini while watching a drunken brah in the bar scream at his girlfriend, imploring her to admit to cheating on him with the brah’s best friend.
“Deus Ex Machinas”
The nominative plural of Deus is Dei, so it’s Dei Ex Machina but it couldn’t make the least bit of difference.
Oh and the girl from the above story was guilty of said friend-fucking. And she was a redhead. There’s your burning bush right there.
I have no stories about frogs that I can think of at the moment.
Isn’t “Deus” the modifier in Deus Ex Machina, not the subject? I thought “Machina” was the subject, hence why it would be plural. Honest question though, because I know fuck all about Latin.
Full disclosure…I have no idea what I’m talking about so you could be completely right about that.
It’s tricky here because we’re actually talking about God, but the term Deus Ex Machina is just an expression which very rarely actually refers to God. So even though the plot devices Vince is referring to have to do with God, it’s still the plot devices he’s talking about, which are varied, not the “machines” from which they come.
Fuck it, I was just trying to be a snarky prick and now my head hurts. I’m gonna go have an ice cream.
I thought the literal translation was “machinations of God,” but apparently it’s “God from the machines.” If it was my version, obviously I’m talking about multiple machinations, not multiple Gods, but if it’s “God from the machines,” it seems like pluralizing God actually would’ve been correct. That said, while I know what the phrase means, I have no idea how they got that meaning from “God from the machines.”
According to our friends at Wikipedia, who I still owe $3.00:
Deus ex machina, from Latin deus, meaning “a god”, ex, meaning “from”, and machina, meaning “a device, a scaffolding, an artifice”, is a calque from Greek, meaning “god from the machine”. The term was coined from the conventions of Greek tragedy, where a machine is used to bring actors playing gods onto the stage. The machine could be either a crane (mechane) used to lower actors from above or a riser that brought actors up through a trapdoor.
Even if “machina” were the word to be pluralized, it would be “machinae” or more likely “machinis”, as it appears to be used in the ablative case.
NERDS.
Raining frogs? MAGNOLIA ALREADY DID IT.
What bombs harder, this or The Interview?
Too soon?
My only hope is that this will convince producers to not finance Scott’s attempt to f’k with Blade Runner. I guess it’s too late to stop Prometheus 2.
No, there are a lot of WASPs though.
So what’s up with Joel Edgerton or whatever his name is having a lisp in his real life accent but not in his American or British accents?
Seems like if you can axe it sometimes you should go all the way.
Maybe he’s gay in real life.
Is it just me or does Ramses sound like Bane pre-mask?
I’m more than a little bummed that the “I Am that I Am” link didn’t lead to a Popeye cartoon.
Gotta agree with Vince on this one. There’s no narrative consistency. It seems like they’re setting up a whole “is Moses really talking to God or is he crazy” thing. Multiple shots of people watching Bale talk to no one, one scene where the Egyptian advisors explain the plagues using basic science. I feel like it was supposed to be paid off by the parting of the red sea as the reveal that God is real, but they never really follow through with it. Everyone kind of treats what is the only undeniable miracle as it’s an everyday thing. There’s lot of plot points that are introduced and then not really followed up on. Paul’s character, Joshua, is really big deal in the Bible. He has his own book and everything! In the movie he’s got about 10 lines. Moses’s brother Aaron and Sigourney Weaver somehow have even fewer.
Given Ridley Scott’s history, and the original rumors that it was much longer than it ended up being, I feel like there’s a Director’s Cut of this one that we’ll get in a couple years that will make way more sense a la Kingdom of Heaven
This movie was terrible. It seems like Scott maybe wanted to suggest that this was all in Moses’ head. He has an accident and a hard knock to the head before he starts talking with boy/god. The exposition fairy explains to Ramses that one plague could be the cause of the next. The whole parting of the Red Sea thing is attributed to a meteor. The big problem there is that the shadow killing all the first born has no explanation but supernatural. Honestly, all i wanted to see was some magical walls of water for the people to walk through.
So, we get Moses acting like a terrorist and Scott not really comitting to anything. Also, Moses takes hits that should kill him like 5 times. How on Earth does anyone swim away from a wall of water like that?
No narrative thread. No character development. No Cecile B Demille. No plot. Other than thay it was really bad.