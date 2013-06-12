Review: Man of Steel

I still don’t think anyone has made an amazing Superman movie, but at least Man of Steel made me believe that it’s possible.
After The Avengers and now Man of Steel, I think there needs to be a name for the phenomenon where a comic book movie attracts incredible production talent, who proceed to write some of the most inspired, creative, entertaining popcorn movie content ever created, only to be hamstrung in the end by their own nerdish worship of the weak source material. Back in writing workshop, there was a frequently repeated phrase you’d hear in critiques where people would point to the top of your piece and say “this feels like throat clearing.”
Basically, it means you had these germs of an idea or ideas at the beginning that sparked some connection in your brain that eventually lead to something so much better, and now you just need to go back and delete those half-formed origin thoughts. Man of Steel feels like Christopher Nolan and David Goyer and company were inspired by the idea of a showdown between Superman and General Zod, to create an even better story about what it means to be Superman. But in the end they just couldn’t bring themselves to cut those cables of homage to the initial inspiration. Thus we’re left with an inspiring, beautiful origin story grafted onto an anti-climactic hero/villain showdown, and all the the hackneyed tropes that go along with it.
Seriously, is there some rule I don’t know about where every superhero movie has to have a scene of the hero flying into the mouth of a giant laser pointed at Earth? Look, Drunk Randy Quaid in Independence Day is the best that scene’s ever going to get, so stop trying.
Man of Steel‘s most impressive accomplishment was to make me think, “Wow, Superman, huh? What a great story. Why hasn’t anyone been able to make an amazing movie out of this before?”
I still don’t think anyone has made an amazing Superman movie, but at least Man of Steel made me believe that it’s possible. Goyer and Zack Snyder sell the hell out of the concept, by constructing a relevant Kryptonian origin story, and dropping the hokier Superman elements that feel too campy or like relics from another time – the nerd disguise, Lex Luthor, tights under his clothes, phone booths, red underpants, the idea that the ‘S’ stood for “SUPER,” and kryptonite as a glowing red rock. All gone, and good riddance. Well, mostly gone, but we’ll get to that. (Also, they added sonic booms!) What we’re left with is a Superman who’s a product of two fathers, one for whom Superman represents the last embodiment of the squandered potential of a dead civilization, and another for whom he represents an ideal towards which a young civilization can strive, if they can be mature enough to accept him. Both fathers good men who believed so strongly in the dream their child represents that they were willing to sacrifice themselves for it. Basically, Superman represents the smartest and best of humanity, which is why he’s played by a handsome British.
If it sounds melodramatic, maybe it is, but it’s melodramatic in the best way possible. Like most good sci-fi, it uses the fantastic as a way to express the childish optimism that drives every human. To repay the sacrifices of our forebears by being faster, stronger, smarter, better, than anyone who came before us, to be invincible and live forever; the dream that maybe we can do it right this time, and realize the potential of the last 100,000 years. Isn’t that the psychological underpinning of all reproduction? Maybe I’m becoming a sentimental f*ck, but they totally sold me. I teared up more than once during the first act, which has never come even close to happening in a comic book movie before. Now, before you rightfully hang me from a locker by my underwear or beat me with socks filled with wet tampons, I should point out that a few factors contributed to this sentimentality.
First, Hans Zimmer’s score. I don’t particularly like Hans Zimmer and I don’t even really like scores, and his work in The Dark Knight Rises was so overbearing and distracting that it made half the movie feel like a music video. With Hans dialed back a little and used in the proper doses, Man of Steel is one of the best uses of score I’ve ever seen. Things like a nice score and slow motion are what a lot of film students would consider “cheating,” because they’re icing, not cake, but few directors cheat as well as Zack Snyder (forget Sucker Punch, think back to the JFK assassination scene set to Bob Dylan in The Watchmen). The tinkling music, slow motion, glowy lighting, and gently-blowing breeze combine into something magical in the early scenes of Man of Steel. There’s also something about the tanned, micro-wrinkle quilted skin on Kevin Costner’s face that evokes a strong childhood memory of sturdy farmers and the counter crowd at a small-town Perko’s. I swear to God, their skin all looked like that. Costner really looks like a kindly old farmer from the Heartland, a human John Mellencamp song. And as much crap as Russell Crowe gets for being a bloated prick, few actors can do paternal gravitas like he can. I could listen to that fat Australian piece of shit give life advice all day.
The film all but falls apart as soon as the Kryptonian fascists arrive, saved from their planet’s destruction only because they were imprisoned in a giant space jail made of flying penis pods, roaming the galaxy for thousands of years (I think? All of a sudden there was a lot of expository stuff going on). The problem, just like the problem with Star Trek 2 and Amazing Spider-Man and probably countless other comic book movies, is that the villains’ motives never quite make sense. “Realism” is a misnomer in the sense that we don’t expect a sci-fi story to be something that could actually happen or to be able to explain the specs of a warp hyper drive, but it is nice to know what the characters want when they’re throwing trains at each other. It’s hard to be full invested otherwise. And the fights in Man of Steel are truly a landmark in lots of shit blowing up for some reason. But it was nice to know that even on Krypton, the villains have Russian bad-bitch sidekicks.
Zod just sort of shows up to kill everyone, and you wonder, why? You’re already invincible, what’s the point? And if you showed up to a planet where you could fly, have super strength, and melt steel with your eyeballs, why would you want to change it?
This fight kicks off, by the way, with Superman trying to decide whether to save the humans who don’t even believe in him while talking to a priest in a church. If you thought I was reading too much into the Jesus allusions in the trailer, wait till you see Superman deciding to save humanity framed against a giant stained-glass window of Jesus on the cross, and half a scene later fighting a Russo-Kryptonian who shouts “Evolution always wins, Kal-El!”
Guess you never met SuperJesus, bitch. (*knocks her into the sun with giant crucifix, puts Calvin praying decal on cape*)
I know they think they have to directly acknowledge the Bible because of the similarities between Jesus and Superman, but aside from the fact that Jesus allusions have already been done to death, it cheapens it. It adds nothing to Superman to allude to a lesser story. For one thing, Superman’s father is much more fleshed out than Jesus’s. Honestly, Superman is a better origin story. We don’t even know what Jesus did between when he was a baby and when he was 30. Why do you want to remind people of that?
And if Man of Steel hadn’t already ruined the amazing story it had built enough, it ends with a callback to the lamest, most outdated element of the Superman mythos.
A lot of people are going to hate Superman because of the maddeningly wasted potential, but in the end I give it credit for creating that potential with a first half that was entertaining, inspiring, earnest, heartfelt, and beautiful. And the cast is incredible, aside from this guy. Man of Steel strikes me as both a shining example of what a comic book movie can be, and a perfect reason of why a lot of people wish the talent pool comic book movies attract could be applied to something less comic booky.
GRADE: B
I completely disagree with your take on Zod. His motives are 100% clear.
I’m actually really happy with how they were able to make me feel sympathy for a villain’s plight without ever asking me to root for him.
I do agree with how well they allowed me to sympathize without rooting for him. That was great. And I thought his motives made sense before he hit Earth.
I’ve gone on record many times saying that it’s impossible to make a genuinely good Superman movie. So i’ll be really happy if I just end up enjoying this movie.
Between Superman and Thor, I’ve realized that I don’t have much interest in immortal alien superheroes. It’s part of the reason Chronicle did a lot more for me than Avengers, found footage notwithstanding.
Also, doesn’t Superman kind of negate the Bible? You’d think an omniscient God would mention, “oh, btw, there’s at least one other planet with people, maybe their own messiah and so forth. So, keep your eyes open.”
The Kryptonians don’t appear to be immortal in this universe.
The Bible does mention that the sons of the Elohim (God/Gods) ravished a bunch of human women and produced a race of giant half-breeds called the Nephilim, who were the heroes of old.
Genesis is pretty much a comic book already.
A terrific review about Man of Steel by a THINKING person! Awesome!!!
The reason there will never be an amazing Superman film, though, is because… Superman, having no real weaknesses, is ultimately a weak character. There’s NOTHING he can’t do! And the only thing that can harm him is a fictitious bit of crystal! They had to INVENT his only vulnerability! It has always amazed me, that Superman is the most famous superhero. I mean, how much thought had to go into creating him? “Hey! I got it! How about a guy who can do EVERYTHING!” There, you’ve just created Superman in about four seconds. Give me Marvel Comics —or Batman— any day of the week.
“What we’re left with is a Superman who’s a product of two fathers, one for whom Superman represents the last embodiment of the squandered potential of a dead civilization, and another for whom he represents an ideal towards which a young civilization can strive, if they can be mature enough to accept him.”
That is why Superman is not a weak character.
Not exactly sure what you’re saying, Cullen… And was is sarcasm? Or do you really mean to say that what makes Superman an interesting character is whether Earth people can ever accept him? Hmm… Is he on Earth? Parallel Earth (since we have no Metropolis)? I’m pretty sure Earth people would never get used to having a Superman; after all, we’re still having a hard time wrapping our heads around Elvis!
And what advanced civilization can tuck a baby in a astro-bassinet with all he’ll ever need to know, aim him with pin-point accuracy toward Earth, yet not be able to save ONE more Kryptonian? Hell, WE could get a half-dozen astronauts outta here with less notice!
Not to get too nerdy (NOT THE SOCK FILLED WITH WET TAMPONS!) but the best Superman (and Captain America stories, but I’ll get to those in a moment) emphasize that, to rip off Gene Shalit, is that what is SUPER is the MAN :twirls mustache:. In All-Star Superman #10 Superman goes to a kid who’s about to commit suicide: “You’re much stronger than you think you are. Trust me.” It’s a beautiful moment.
I actually liked Batman Begins a lot. To compare, probably not as inspiring as Man of Steel, but not nearly as flawed.
Thank you for understanding that Superman is so much more than his superpowers.
I watched the 1978 Superman movie this week, and a line of dialog came up that made my eyes go wide.
When Clark and Lois are being mugged, not only does Clark try to reason with the criminal instead of just fighting the guy with his superpowers, but he says, “You can’t fix the world’s problems with a gun.”
With all the terrible things that have happened this year, I think that line is even more important today, and an excellent representation of Superman’s character.
“For one thing, Superman’s father is much more fleshed out than Jesus’s.”
What about “worship me or I will throw you into a lake of fire for all eternity” is not fleshed out to you?
Insecure, crazy and vindictive really is the stuff of comic books.
spoil me, man, what is the callback? DOES HE FUCKING GO BACK IN TIME BY FLYING SUPER FAST? if that’s true I’m totally not gonna see it
Seems pretty obvious: He becomes a lame-ass reporter for the Daily Planet.
I’m hoping for the Saran wrap chest emblem.
My Patton Oswalt-inspired pitch for Man of Steel 2:
Ok, we start with an overhead view of Metropolis. People are happy, life is going on normally until… WHAM! A ship crashes right into the heart of the city, knocking over skyscrapers and killing innocents and all sorts of shit. I mean, people are burning, and it’s just really f*cking sad. Then, out of nowhere, a really fast blue blur appears in the sky. Who’s that? It’s motherfucking superman, of course. He just flies in like, I’m not having this shit, and flies down to see about the ship that just crashed. Only, who is it? It’s drunken Randy Quaid from Independence Day, only now drunker and with superpowers due to being exposed to a transdimensional vortex. So they have it out, and Randy makes Supes look like a silly bitch by picking him up and nullifying his powers. It’s a lot like Rocky 3, really. Then Superman goes into hiding, training himself to hone his powers again and finding the world’s best superheroes to join him. He finds a totally hot Amazon explorer chick named Diana with huge bewbs (Wonder Woman), some little fucking asshole who plays in the sea (Aquaman), and Christian fucking Bale as Batman. Meanwhile, you see that Randy’s building a temple to himself in Metropolis, and you see his motivations are really just drunken fantasies. He’s just drinking himself into death and delusion, kind of like a hedonist Roman emperor compared to Superman’s Jesus. He also keeps mumbling on about “warlock pussy” and “flagons of space teet” because he’s fucking drunk and he’s had wild ass space parties that he thinks are still happening. (Inspiration: Drunken Nick Nolte in Warrior)
Back to Superman, he’s finally got the perfect team, but they’re still missing something, until some dude shows up in a cloak, talking about he knows Randy’s secret. Superman’s intrigued, and the dude lifts his hood to reveal… he’s will smith from independence day, come to stop Randy, an evil he sees himself as having created.
Now things are really bad. Randy’s got Lois locked up in his personal sex slave prison, and intends to do some really freaky non-consensual stuff with her. He also has an alien army at his command because he’s been in fucking space and he knows Loki. Then the final battle begins, good vs. evil, and at least one reference to “Welcome To Earth” is made by Will Smith. Superman wins, but Will Smith dies because he’s black, and Randy Quaid is sent up into space in that crazy ass mirror-jail from Superman 2, which I think would be a nice throw-back to the old movies.
Then, at the end, Superman’s on some beach with Lois and they’re about to do it when Superman gets a text from Batman that something called the Justice League is forming and they need him, and he leaves Lois who says some sexy shit like “I understand. Go. They need you.” They kiss and he flies off into the sunset.
Roll End credits.
Great review, Vince. This does sound a lot like Batman Begins. Great origin story until CARTOON DOOMSDAY DEVICE OH NOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Batman Begins is my favorite of that trilogy but it really does get kinda stupid at the very end there.
As much as I love them, I think the entire trilogy has problems in the third act. It stands out especially in The Dark Knight because the first two thirds were so awesome. As soon as Two Face shows up and Batman starts hunting for the Joker with his super sonar, it does take a bit of a nose dive in quality.
Yeah, Rises certainly had that with the neutron bomb. Made by Wayne Enterprises that no one at Wayne Enterprises could disarm. That had no fallout, apparently.
Ya, I think the whole trilogy suffers from a common Nolan brothers problem, which is basically having a bunch of cool ideas and sweeping themes that inevitably don’t really come together neatly in the end.
I thought the end of Prestige was pretty sweet.
Otherwise, I love Los Nolans but their movies tend to go one action set piece too far.
The8BitLife: To be fair, the entire point of a neutron bomb is not to leave fallout. That’s why it earned the nickname “the capitalist’s bomb” because it would kill every living thing but leave property mostly intact.
Seems so far that the critics really likes or really dislike Man of Steel. That was the case too for Watchmen and 300. Is Zack Synder really just that divisive?
I specifically liked both of those movies so that makes me happy to see Man of Steel.
I hope I didn’t read you right that comics are “weak source material”? Lots aren’t great, sure, but there’s some killer stuff as well (Brubaker’s Captain America run, Y the Last Man, Hellboy, Nextwave, 100 Bullets, to name a few). Like any other form of entertainment. Goes back to Sturgeon’s law: 90% of everything is crap. But that 10% makes it all worth it.
I was actually sort of glad Y the Last Man movie fell apart. Don’t think it could have worked as a movie. Maybe as a TV show, though.
You comic book fans are so defensive. In this case, I meant more the weakness of a Superman 2 homage, which I believe this was meant to be, not comic books in general. Also, the cities in Superman were “Metropolis” and “Smallville,” which might be even worse than calling the element in Avatar “Unobtanium.” There’s good source material AND weak source material, adapting it well requires knowing the difference.
You had me at Amy Adams as Lois Lane, not a fucking chance.
Just got back from a preview screening. I thought it was great, but I do agree the Jesus allegory can be a little heavy handed at times.
In Vince’s defense, red kryptonite DOES in fact exist, and has a rather long and storied history:
Great review, but….it IS a comic book movie, based on a guy named Superman. A super strong, super fast, flying alien. How should such a movie end, if not with some sort of hero/villain showdown?
See, you’re so conditioned by the “hero fights evil version of himself!” paradigm that you can barely imagine an alternative. This is the problem.
I don’t care if he fights an evil version of himself, or if he fights Richard Pryor, or whatever that giant spider thing is from the infamous Kevin Smith Superman anecdote. My point is, who wants to watch a superhero movie where there is NO “big fight”? And my question was not rhetorical. I am genuinely curious as to how you’d have preferred to see this movie end (largely due to the fact that I enjoyed the rest of your review, so my interest truly is piqued as far as how you would have taken the story).
Maybe I AM conditioned by the fact that I grew up reading comic books (although not so much Superman). Maybe I’m just a dumb ‘Murican who likes ‘splosions. But if I go to a comic book movie, yes, I’d like to see some kind of showdown with a villain. Superman has always represented a figure who FIGHTS for what he believes is right. Is it such a bad thing for an audience to want to see him actually do that very thing?
In a physical fight him being some dude with powers should always get his ass whipped by a professional soldier with the same powers.
Superman’s greatest victories are when he uses his powers and his intellect to defeat villains. You know what would have made an awesome movie? An adaptation of Elliot S! Maggin’s Miracle Monday. That is a great Superman story.
I agree with you, Martin, that the best Superman stories are when he uses his powers and his intellect against the villains. But there is still “the big showdown,” even in those stories.
And not to get too deep, but I actually liken Superman to the “volunteer soldiers” in WWII. They proved that someone who truly believes in what they are fighting for and have the intellect, willpower, and “never say die” mindset can triumph, even against “professional soldiers.”
Of course, the climax. The ultimate end of the third act.
But the climax is best served not fighting his mirror image, especially when at this point in his life he has to have so little experience using his powers in actual combat (and presumably no martial training, especially in how to do things like fighting while airborne) that versus a professional soldier the professional soldier should kick his ass.
I do appreciate that there is apparently a moment where Zod is exposed to the full brunt of going from zero to a million in terms of being bombarded by the full spectrum of sensory input that Kryptonians are capable of on Earth whereas Superman has had years to adapt. Edge, Superman.
But it’s a still a matter of skill. And I’ll buy the idea that the yellow sun’s effect giving Superman super physical attributes also heightens his mental powers (I really like that idea, actually) so that he can learn how to fight very, very quickly once exposed to it or just from reading Bruce Lee’s book on Jeet Kun Do. But then so could Zod.
Unless there’s also the idea that Superman is just more powerful because he’s spent years absorbing solar radiation vs. the new Kryptonians’ abilities of exposure for a couple hours/days. But then there wouldn’t be much of a fight with Zod, would there?
Ultimately it also cheapens anything that happens in the future. The idea of him being able to stop a small Kryptonian army cheapens what comes next. The idea of him stopping a threat to Earth that clearly kills millions cheapens the future. And to me, it really does make me question the idea of humans accepting him as a protector when his presence is a significant cause for them being in danger.
It’s like Vince says about internal logic. It starts to break down just thinking about it as a film, and as the first in what is intended to be one or more franchises.
Thinking of the scope of the kind of threat that comes to my mind about this film and who the villains are makes me wonder how a Justice League would work short of being another invasion of global scope (like how they apparently formed in this most recently rebooted DC Universe) because then what?
Superhero movies do not need to be excuses for what is, by all intents and purposes, a thinly veiled excuse for disaster porn. That’s what stopped me from seeing Avengers. Captain America 2 is being sold in interviews with its director as a 70s-era political thriller.
Yeah, right.
But I guarantee that somehow the climax of that movie is still going to come down to Chris Evans beating up Robert Redford. The only question is whether that set piece will be one on one or intercut with scenes of Sebastian Stan and Anthony Macky and Scarlett Johansson fighting George St. Pierre and a bunch of Hydra or {insert evil group here} goons.
The ideal way to make Supe films is to make him make moral compromises. Make him kill Doomsday. Make him have to make some sort of deal with Darkseid so that he can defeat Brainiac. Dude’s most interesting when, for whatever reason, he isn’t a boy scout.
That’s horrible and completely antithetical to the character.
It breaks my heart that he kills in this movie. Even more than Batman, Superman doesn’t ever kill.
Well that’s a bit of spoiler.
He does what he has to do to save the humans of earth. If it means killing the bad guy and feeling horrible after and us seeing his dilemma unfold before our eyes is pretty powerful for a “comic book movie”
Saw it last night. wasn’t bad, but a good movie doesn’t have nearly as many “oh for fuck’s sake” moments as this one did.
Hey Vince, I thought it was a great review and it’s actually convinced me to go see the movie (I also agree that there hasn’t been a good Superman movie yet), but I have a question that I’m hoping won’t seem like futile nerd rage: do you really hate comic books this much?
I mean, as a reader of both your site and comics, I think you actually like more comic book movies than I do at this point. I know you’ve said that you don’t read them and aren’t that interested, (which isn’t what bothers me, plenty of my friends feel the same way) but I think every review of your’s that I’ve read about superhero movies involves some sort of dig at the source material, regardless of how much you liked the movie. I might be oversensitive, but especially during the positive reviews it feels like it’s always “well I may have liked this movie, BUT DON’T WORRY GUYS COMICS STILL SUCK!”. It’s just words and pictures telling a story man, they aren’t automatically the nadir of storytelling.
I appreciate that like every movie they should be able to stand on their own (sequels or spinoffs, etc. aside), but it either matters or it doesn’t.
That said, Superman is a globally familiar character. The S symbol is one of the most recognizable logos around the world. The President of the United States has made Superman references/comparisons (and others of him) just about himself. People use the term, and they think about the character and not the more abstract überman concept.
And to that extent, what people know or think about the character and the idea matters because this a movie where virtually everyone comes into it with some preconception. Some like the superpowered Boy Scout. Some hate it. Some are indifferent and just like some or all of the powers. And someone’s vision had to win on to even start writing the script.
Likewise, he’s so familiar and ubiquitous that I at least appreciate Vince’s honesty in stating his bias going into the movie.
Oh I’ve got no problem with him talking about his feelings on the character, and I agree with him on a lot of his points. I’m curious about how much of a bias he has, because this review feels particularly heavy on “ugh, comics”.
To say I thought there was a strong possibility that movie-goers in my direct vicinity would be urinated on due to my excitement at seeing a Superman film realized in this day and age would be an understatement. It makes me sad and also somewhat pissed off to confirm that no one done got pissed on.
Even in the face of Michael Shannon’s Zod shouting “I will find him!!!”, even in the face of the obviously stunning visual effects and execution of Superman doing his Superman stuff (though a lot of that ended up entailing crashing through buildings and ripping up pavement?), even in the face of Cavill’s excellent casting as the man himself, and Russell Crowe’s fantastic portrayal of Jor-El, I was sorely disappointed. And I really, REALLY wanted to love this movie. Like, truly.
Kevin Costner did not come across to me as the Jonathan Kent I know. Dare I say he was kind of a dick with no basis for being a martyr. The score, or lack thereof was totally obsolete, and if I’m watching Superman fly through the air, or save innocent lives, I want to hear what everyone hums when they think of him. Maybe I’m just stuck in my old ways, maybe I’m just a huge loser who completely appreciated the optimistic approach to Superman that Christopher Reeve did justice to with his run, but I missed that, and I can’t help but think it was a mistake to allow Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder to get their dark, “realistic” (though admittedly exceptionally talented) hands on this character. Not to mention some of the dialogue was atrocious. Avoid “campy” at all costs, but not cheesy lines? I don’t get that.
I can totally appreciate a fresh approach to old ideologies, but that was taken way too far with this telling of the most iconic superhero of all time.
I will disagree with Costner. I thought he was great. I think he wasn’t a cheerleader for Clark, he wanted to keep him safe. He had no idea what his limits as a being were. The 80’s version, Jonathan Kent was teaching Clark how to find himself. In this version, Kent was trying to keep Clark hidden. Ultimately, he sacrificed himself to protect his son (like any good father would do). Except in this case, Clark could have saved him. It’s a noble act.
If he let clark save him, it would ruin everything he has to done to help protect him from the world. He would expose him, so he chose not to. It wasnt a basis for him to be a martyr, it was necessary for him to die, but to finish what he started for clark it was. To protect him plain and simple.
I feel like Batman Begins existing ruined this for me. Man of Steel is structured in exactly the same way but Batman Begins is far, far superior.
Usually I agree with you Vince, but this one bothered me. I know it sounds crazy, but I want my Superhero movies to have more realism. Maybe it’s the CGI special effects, or the grandiosity of them all, but I feel like they are always missing something vital that draws me in and makes me care. A couple things (*Spoilers*)
1.) It’s the little details that make a story more believable. I know this is nit-picky, but Jonathan Kent’s headstone said 1951 to 1997. 46 years old? Really? Maybe this is comic bookily accurate, but I believe Henry Cavill can fly (and do anything really cause he’s so pretty) more than I believe Kevin Costner looked like he was in his thirties and forties in those flashback scenes. Maybe they didn’t think anyone would notice, but I noticed and it took me out of the movie.
*See also the crew of Prometheus drinking Jay-Z’s brand of champagne.
2.) The idea that in these big actions movies there are just 3 or 4 guys (American, no less) in charge of stopping the destruction of the world just seems so lazy and Roland Emmerich.
Scientist: Hi I’m Steve, I’m the only scientist in the world and I’ve been assigned to this case of Aliens invading and killing us all.
Air Force Guy: Great Steve, I’m Bob and I’m in charge of the Air Force for the world, I will be assisting you as we are involved in every single aspect of this battle and then sacrifice ourselves at the end.
They show the Mongolians watching the Alien transmission in their Yert, but not a single other country in the world is ever present to help fight the bad guy.
3.) They destroyed the living f*ck out of New York and by the end I was just laughing. It was just an absolute ridiculous amount of destruction. When it was almost done they showed a shot that was reminiscent of the Pirate short at the beginning of The Meaning of Life- A dusty waste land of a city. Zod and Superman can fly, they couldn’t nip down to Phillie or up to Boston and destroy some of their shit?
The acting was great, it looked great, but… I don’t know. Maybe I’m too critical. Maybe Superhero movies aren’t for me. I used to like them though, back when they didn’t cost 200 Million plus dollars to make.
The end and destruction was not great. I’m totally with you there.
The absurd amount of destruction that they caused really bugged me. In the context of the movie because it’s like they’re saying, “Cool, I’ll save all your lives buuut I’m also gonna level entire cities in the process,” while on a broader level it was annoying because it felt very Michael Bay/Transformers-ie.
Also when the female soldier at the end said Superman was “kinda hot” it made my skin crawl. No soldier would talk that way.
The absurd amount of destruction that they caused really bugged me. In the context of the movie because it’s like they’re saying, “Cool, I’ll save all your lives buuut I’m also gonna level entire cities in the process,” while on a broader level it was annoying because it felt very Michael Bay/Transformers-ie.
Also when the female soldier at the end said Superman was “kinda hot” it made my skin crawl. No soldier would talk that way.
I thought Zod’s motives on Earth were pretty clear. “Hey Kal-El. You have all the shit I need to rebuild our society. Yeah and I give zero fucks about these assholes on this planet.”
“Thus we’re left with an inspiring, beautiful origin story grafted onto an anti-climactic hero/villain showdown”
EXACTLY how I felt about it, Vince.
Also:
-Crying like a bitch at Father-son stuff (have a kid makes you a bitch, I’ve come to find)
-Clunky dialogue at times “Perry, I’m a Pulitizer Prize winning journalist!” Expository much?
-killing Zod? I’m not gonna go nerd on the whole ‘Superman doesn’t kill’ trope but couldn’t he have just flown up with Zod, zipped to the left, or farted in his chin-beard?
-The Jesus references. SUPERMAN CHRIST, that was so blatant! From the hanging on the cross float away from spaceship, to stained glass jesus over Clark’s shoulder and the hand reaching up into the light, I was looking for a priest to touch my wiener (i’d of course wear a helicopter beanie so it’d be okay).
-last 45 minutes. I feel like you could have cut in just about any Transformer action scene here and no one would have noticed.
-“Hey guys, let’s put a black hole right here in the middle of the city! YAAAY! Sucked into nothingness is FUUUUN!”
Anyway, I gotta go off and go back to being a sappy father-mess.
It really bugged me how over the top they were with the destruction of the cities. In the context of the movie it bothered me in that it’s like, “Cool, I’m going to save all your lives but oh yeah, in the process completely demolish the entire city.” Like seriously, you’re talking ten 9/11’s worth of ruin after those scenes. On a broader level too it sucked because it made it feel very Michael Bay/Transformer-ie.
Also when the female soldier said Superman was, “hot,” it made my skin crawl. No soldier would talk that way in that context.
But besides that, I really enjoyed the movie. As a not a huge Superman fan it hooked me completely.
