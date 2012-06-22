Review: Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The central dilemma for me here is this: how heavily do you weigh your expectations of a film against the film you actually saw? If I’d been looking to see a thoroughly earnest, slightly sappy romance between Steve Carell’s pointy Pinocchio nose and Keira Knightley’s charmingly inscrutable underbite, I’d probably think of Seeking a Friend for the End of the World as a classic. If you were looking to see people find love in the strangest of places and maybe have yourself a nice cry, you couldn’t do much better than this. That was not the movie I was expecting. And I don’t mean that to imply that I read too much into the trailers, I mean that to say that I saw about 25 minutes of a movie I loved, and then it changed into something completely different that I didn’t.
Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria in her directorial debut (having previously written Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist), the film opens with Steve Carell sitting wide-eyed in the car with his wife (played by his real-life wife Nancy Walls) glued to the radio, through which an announcer explains “The final mission to save mankind has failed. The 70-mile-wide asteroid known as ‘Matilda’ is set to collide with Earth in three week’s time, and we’ll be bringing you our countdown to the end of days… along with all your classic rock favorites.”
The opening notes to “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by the Beach Boys fade in, and Carell’s wife opens the door and bolts down the street, never to be seen again (we think). Now, the opening of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” is on a short list of musical choices that would make me go a big rubbery one in almost any context, but even admitting that, Seeking a Friend has one of the best opening scenes of any movie ever. It says so much with so little that the movie could almost end right there. It’s a perfect scene. And maybe that’s the problem. That two-minute opening sort of says everything that needs to be said.
The next 20 minutes or so basically involves the various ways people deal. With his wife gone, Carell turns down easy sex and set ups with desperate women, because, GOD FORBID a male character in a comedy have sex with a girl he wasn’t in love with because it was presented to him, we might not like him! I always thought that was a male-screenwriter-apology thing, but it seems Scafaria isn’t immune to it either. To be fair, I probably wouldn’t notice it here if it hadn’t happened in every single Apatow movie, but there you go. So anyway, Carell shows up to his insurance job, where the people are crying and the boss is begging for someone to take over as CFO. Carell leaves, meets Patton Oswalt chugging a carafe of wine at a dinner party as it’s about to descend into an orgy, and his best friend played by Rob Corddry opens his stash of expensive whiskey and cigars. Between Corddry and Oswalt getting one scene each and Rob Huebel getting literally one line (“I’ve wasted my life!”), you could make three movies with the comedic talent wasted here. But that’s not a true criticism, just me Monday morning filmmaking.
The real criticism is this: after watching a 20 or 30 minute comedy about the end of the world (an incredibly sharp, funny, touching one), suddenly I found myself watching a love story. Not only a love story, but the more the movie went on, a love story that could’ve been set anywhere. There’s a creativity exercise where someone gives you a condition – the world’s supply of sugar has run out, mosquitoes wear pants, the Queen of England is a rhinoceros with a wiener for a horn, etc. – and you have to write down all the consequences and implications of that condition. It seems like Lorene Scafaria got halfway through “an asteroid will hit Earth and destroy humanity in three weeks” and just decided she didn’t want to write that anymore. We go from riots and orgies to… middle-class suburbs that still look pretty much like middle-class suburbs, small-town cops who still act like small-town cops, fully-functioning infrastructure, etc. With Carell’s maid who keeps coming to his house to clean in the face of the impending apocalypse, her maintaining all her old habits is clearly a coping strategy. With a lot of later characters, it just seems like a way to keep the focus on Carell and Knightley without working too hard.
Also, screenwriters: can you stop shoehorning your musical tastes into your screenplays, please? We’re not 15, no one thinks you’re cool for liking Lou Reed anymore. It’s great as background, but no one needs lines like “Listen to this, it’s the Shins, they’ll change your life.” That was from Garden State and is the worst example of this phenomenon, but the female-character-who’s-soooo-deep-because-she-likes-music is the common theme here. (Feel free to call me a hypocrite for my Beach Boys line earlier, but it’s different, I wasn’t trying to seem deep).
I’m being harsh not because I hated the movie, I hate that it was almost an amazing movie. I don’t want to say “bait and switch,” but don’t give me a meet-cute that starts with the line “I promise not to steal anything if you don’t rape me,” and then don’t even attempt a humorous moment for the last 40 minutes of the movie. I wanted to watch drunk Patton Oswalt at an end-of-the-world wine orgy, and this wasn’t that. Fine. Instead it’s an earnest, personal love story, and I could never completely dislike something that seems honest and specific. If the creator seems to care about what they’re making, I’m probably going to care too. But man, this could’ve been so much more.
GRADE: B
Yeah, the “chaste main character” thing has got to stop. That’s one of the reasons I liked Forgetting Sarah Marshall; at the beginning he tries to get over her by fucking a bunch of random chicks.
It could be an apologist thing, or it could be that people are writing from their own experience. I tend to reject the idea that ALL dudes would go on an endless fuck parade just because the chains have been slightly loosed. Because I know they don’t. I think it depends on the type of dude you are and consistently hang out with. (Also ‘doing’ and ‘wanting to do’ is an important distinction.)
HAVING SAID THAT, yeah, it doesn’t need to be in ALL movies. But, I know I wouldn’t change a detail like that just to bust a trend.
Thank you for pointing out something that has been bothering me for a while Vince. The whole ‘This character loves (insert Band here)’ theme that seems to be in every movie now. And it’s not that it feels like a commercial for these specific artists that bug me, but more the issue that our character is wearing a 30 year old Def Leppard Pyromania shirt that is in MINT condition.
The Will Smith version of I Am Legend was on the telly the other night, and the Fresh Prince’s exegesis of Bob Marley is definitely up there in the Hamfisting Hall of Fame.
Just saw the movie today and agree completely. I… well, I guess that’s really all I had to say. Bye!
Maybe I saw a different trailer than you all, but it screamed love story to me. I mean it has Keira Knightley!
yeah, I saw this for what your review claims it to be from the first trailer. Also, casting Carell and Knightley made that shit clear as day.
Carell always plays the nicest fucking guy to ever exist, and Kiera makes me want to give up partying and looking at hot tail, and go adopt a shelter puppy together.
Grade: A. For the review. A lovely read.
Best line goes to Dodge: “Lieutenant Colonel Dodge Peterson” when meeting the guy who plays Booby Miles in the Friday Night Lights movie who introduces himself as “Lance Corporal No One Fucking Cares”. You’re a fucking LCPL who wears his fucking ID tags on the outside of his red Under Armour shirt while doing pull-ups with a fucking gas mask on. Oh, you’re really trying to make pull ups an anaerobic exercise? Go fuck yourself.
For years I thought the Shins line was a joke given that the girl had some sort of brain injury and wore a helmet around town.
Check out Last Night: [www.imdb.com]
I think it’s probably the movie you wanted to see instead.
They probably didn’t even include the Chris Cornell song of the same name, those jerks. Wait–did they include it? You forgot to say.