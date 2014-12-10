Review: ‘The Babadook’ Is A Miserable, Terrifying Horror Tragedy – Go See It!

Just last week, William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist, tweeted that “he had never seen a more terrifying film than The Babadook,” adding that it will “scare the hell out of you as it did me.” This means a lot/a little, depending on how you feel about Friedkin’s film and his Twitter account, which includes many pictures of pandas. Still, I was excited to download The Babadook, Australian Director Jennifer Kent’s independent, low-budget, freshman feature. Baba tells the story of a mother and her son who come to be haunted by a storybook monster, “the babadook.” And while the bones of the plot feel tired and familiar (weird sons, sad moms), there’s an emotional depth to The Babadook that gives it tremendous body. Baba is a horror movie that actually horrifies: a domestic tragedy with claws. While it’s not exactly fun, it’s deeply meaningful, which I guess is the whole point of art anyways(?).
For most moviegoers, horror movies are like casual sex: a fun, typically shameful experience we thought we’d give up by the time we hit 30. As a high-schooler, I watched teenagers get butchered in I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream with considerable . . . delight. I’d like to think I’m not alone. In our culture, horror has become synonymous with fun because trauma – the catalyst for the movie’s action – has become divorced from tragedy. Dead cheerleader girlfriends mean nothing when we’re not the parents mourning their loss. Severed heads and mutilated limbs are meaningless when we’re not the custodian made to clean them up. No one ever has to be abandoned when a ghost offers to revisit. Most horror is misery at a distance: tragedy, made safe.
But Babadook is a different kind of movie: a gorgeously illustrated horror story with real feelings and actual loss. At the center of the film is Amelia (Essie Davis), a depressed, withdrawn single parent forced to take care of her demanding young son Sam (Noah Wiseman). Sam is every parent’s worst nightmare: a needy, unpopular young kid who spends most of his time building weapons against an imaginary monster (the ‘babadook’). He’s the type of kid who aims to please but ends up just leaving his boogers absolutely everywhere. To make matters worse, Sam was born while his father, Amelia’s husband, died on his way to the hospital. Amelia and Sam are enmeshed. And because of Sam’s behavior, Amelia – who appears to use SPF 12,000 – is rejected by other parents at the school, leaving them both ashamed, and isolated.
As the story progresses, this isolation, and our sense of horror, deepens. One night, Sam asks Amelia to read a story about a Babadook, a large, hairy behemoth with claws. Strange, violent things begin to happen, and Sam blames them on the Babadook. Soon enough, the monster appears in the flesh. While Babadook isn’t physically that scary (sort of like a butch Cousin It), the violence he enacts is. Cars swerve, children fall, and a very sweet, fluffy dog . . . is hurt! Amelia begins to lose her mind. All control is lost. But we can’t quite tell whether the Babadook is the cause, or even a physical entity to begin with. ‘The dook,’ we wonder, could very well be a projection of Amelia’s rage or Sam’s aggression: a dark, ugly wish, come to life.
What makes the Babadook so good aren’t the standard-issue thrills (crappy staircases! Old TVs! Pale moms!). For a movie that calls itself horror, I actually wasn’t that scared (and I’m scared of everything. Busy streets. Playful cats. Chapstick). It’s the emotional subtext that drives the story forward, pushing Babadook past its genre into higher level tragedy. Amelia resents her son, both because of the loss he represents (the death of her husband) and the loss he generates (social isolation). There is no worse feeling in this world than the feeling of abandonment. So when the world rejects Amelia, and Amelia rejects her son, you feel tremendous despair. ‘The Babadook’ pushes Amelia to hurt her son, but the anger, we suspect, was there to begin with. When Amelia attacks Sam, we aren’t offered the same adrenaline rush we’re given when we watch Jack go after Danny in The Shining. Jack’s rage is externalized. Amelia’s is present. In The Babadook, horror is misery come closer and closer and closer – home.
There were moments so dark in The Babadook that I literally had to get up and turn the TV off, which says a lot, as a couch-identified person (Some of you may know that my remote was recently destroyed in a tragic tea accident. For those of you who have written letters/sent notes, thank you for your concern. I will be going to Walgreen’s tomorrow to purchase a new one). To be fair, the movie does offer us resolution and eventually, catharsis. Safety is restored, with no promise of a sequel. There’s even a plot in Babadook, a beginning, a middle, and end, and hey: a story! In a movie landscape dominated by Ouija and ten thousand pieces of crap too embarrassing to type, it’s nice to see a director have some sort of respect for her audience (of three).
None of this is to say that The Babadook is a perfect movie, or that I will ever, ever, watch it again. Some of the twists here are hackneyed and trite (unhelpful cops! OMG OMG loud . . . noises!). The color palette is dreary to the point of anemia: a haunted house with no hemoglobin. And there’s an over-explicit parallel between the movies Amelia watches on TV and the story we’re watching from our chairs (bwhat?! Symbolism!?! Get outta here!). But not all movies are made to be re-watched. When the pain is that visceral, once is enough. The Babadook is a true horror movie, whatever that word still means. Sam loves his mother, even as he destroys her. Amelia loves her son, even as he resents him. The monster is the rage behind their bond: an ugly secret, best kept locked in a book, or a basement, or a memory.
Grade: A-
Heather Dockray is a comedian and storyteller living in Brooklyn, NY. You can see more of Heather’s work at www.heatherdockray.com, follow her on twitter @Wear_a_helmet, and email her at dockrayheather@gmail.com if you aren’t from Moveon.org.
Nice review.
But apparently I’m one of the few who didn’t really care for the movie. I didn’t think it was bad, I just thought it was boring. Kept waiting for the horror and suspense and it never happened.
No, you’re not the only one. It’s a good tension fueled movie, with some very uncomfortable scenes. It tugs on your emotions, but the overall story is just kinda…kinda. Good acting, good directing, and a great concept. Still, it’s not the scariest movie of the year, nor the greatest things since sliced bread. That’s just Uproxx, being Uproxx (Going bonkers over the free stuff they’re given to review).
Watch it and make up your own minds.
No one got this for free, shit head, and if you think Heather “went bonkers” you missed a few paragraphs of the review.
“Don’t you hate it when Uproxx always does that ONE THING? Incidentally, I don’t understand nuance.”
Not many horror movies really scare me anymore, but the hype the scattering of reviews I read had me thinking this one was going to be an exception in modern horror. Except I didn’t think it was really much of a horror movie. Suspense? Sure.
But while the heading calls it terrifying, even Heather says she wasn’t really that scared.
I can see how some would love it, it just wasn’t my thing. Victim of my own expectations, probably.
@ReasonablySober i absolutely agree. it was psychological and it was dramatic but it wasn’t scary. i can see why some might like it but then i can see why it wouldn’t reach a wide audience to. its not for everyone. personally i’d like someone to pint out the scary parts (aside from the obvious limited supernatural stuff that happened in the film)
@Vince Mancini His pants aren’t so much optional as they are on his head.
Wait…you enjoyed I Know What You Did Last Summer?
Little kid looks like Shelley Duvall from The Shining.
[twitter.com]
LOL. Uncanny.
If you combine her lower teeth with his upper teeth you’d have have a genetically modified being no cob of corn could withstand.
I was reeeally looking forward to this movie… but, it just was not that good. It can’t decide if it wants to be The Grudge, The Shining, or Poltergeist. The most offensive part to me was the promise of this dark and horrible supernatural threat looming in the dark peripherals that’s coming to get this woman and her son… then 20 minutes in, the Babadook pounces on her… and NOTHING HAPPENS. The story just stumbles along trying to maintain that level of creepy which is now about as creepy as a moth stuck in your house. The cinematography and the acting deserved a much more satisfying delivery of goods. Grade C-.
lol dook
Great review, and you’re right, it’s not perfect but it’s a really good effort and highly unsettling.
So… she wrote the book right?
Hadn’t thought of that. Interesting take on it.
I really, really liked it. I’ve watched horror since I was basically born & most of the stuff is lame & boring & sometimes boo/spooky. This is the first move in a LONG time that scared the crap out of me, specifically because the kid was terrible & the mom was on the edge. Was she Mister Babadook in her mind? Was the kid manifesting it? Were they both slowly going down a spiral of hate & anger & fear?
Certain scenes really brought it home for me, like mom in the tub fully clothed. & the dog, of course.
The ending leaves something to be desired & it took a bit of a left turn, but it still has a charm.
Really Vince, ANOTHER story about Marky Mark’s petition…
Ohhhh Baba-DOOK. My bad.
If Marky Mark had been in this movie, it wouldn’t have went down like it did. He would have blinded that goddamn babadook in one of its slant-eyes and landed that plane safely.
Si quieren ver más perros siendo lastimados salvajemente, vean Heli.
This.
The worst part of the recent influx of trolls here: their progressively worse spelling.
“Terrifying Horror Tragedy” followed by “I actually wasn’t that scared”. I is confused.
Anyway, boring by most horror aficionado’s standards. Someone up there suggested she wrote the book though, which I hadn’t considered and really like the idea of. Doesn’t explain the phone call, but she could have imagined that.
Huh. I assumed this movie was about a Russian grandmother droppin’ a deuce.
Scarier?
TOO MANY DOOKS
I saw it this past weekend, I enjoyed it. It is tense, and alarming, but I didn’t find it outright terrifying. I thought the resolution was both amusing and unsettling. Both the leads are excellent, especially the kid; his freak-out/seizure in the car is one of the most unsettling moments in the movie.
yea the kid was a twat and the mother was mopey
I liked it… But that overused stock dinosaur sound effect or whatever that was *KINDA* took me out of the moment. Every single time.
Babadook is another case of being an OK good horror movie/drama in a VAST sea of absolute nothingness. The horror genre is pretty much dead. When you’re surrounded by this much drought, capable movies like Babadook suddenly taste like the finest wine.
And this tread of comments is another case of horror buffs thinking the horror genre is a specialist affair, of which they can be the only judges.
Hence assessments like “it wasn’t scary by ‘real’ horror movie standards/ didn’t play by the “rules” by being part possession, part haunted house, part monster” or “the horror genre is pretty much dead.”
It isn’t. As to The Babadook, albeit not perfect, it was a good movie. Maybe not a scary monster movie, but a pretty good psychological suspense.
Great review.
You bring up a good point. Unlike other genres, horror completely relies on the subjective experience of the viewer and what they consider horrifying. There are people out there who are not numb to the horror genre that will find just about any modern horror movie horrifying.
Spoken like a gentleman, sir.
I think part of the problem with horror movies, or more particularly horror audiences, these days is that people perceive it to be a situation of them vs. the movie: “Go ahead, scare me! I’ve seen everything!” Movies don’t work that way, horror movies especially. If your guard is all the way up, nothing but a cheap music-cue jump scare is even going to make you twitch.
I watched “The Babadook” alone in my house, all but one light out, the temperature around 64 degrees, while freezing rain poured down outside. I let the movie do its thing, and I was spooked and unsettled by it. I know for certain I would not have had the same reaction watching it in the warm, well-lit den room, with my friends.
If you want to be thrilled by horror movies, you have to meet them halfway. Let them thrill you. Otherwise it’s just like hypnotism: if you actively resist it, it can’t possibly happen.
Nicely said White.
If nothing else, I learned why other people like horror movies from this review.
I am somehow unable to divorce myself from the actual tragedy. I assume there is something wrong with me.
I will say that I did enjoy I K W Y D L S, but that has everything to do with Tits McGee in the lead role.
This seems like a rip off of a series of stories I heard as a kid about a large, hairy behemoth with claws that was a burden on a family. GET OFF THAT COUCH, MARMADUKE!!
A terrifying monster movie about a woman who can’t even right now, okay?
Wow. Finally opening in Phoenix on Friday. About time!
*spoilers*
I took the whole movie as a domestic thriller disguised as a horror movie. I thought it was Amelia who wrote “the Babadook” (her sister’s friend mentions that Amelia used to write children’s books, Amelia has ink all over her hands when she goes to the police station, etc.) so basically “the Babadook” is a physical manifestation of Amelia’s oncoming nervous breakdown/resentment of her kid. She starts abusing the sleeping pills the doctor gave her, which causes her to hallucinate the actual Babadook. Also the ending in which the Babadook is being kept in her basement I took as a metaphor for the fact that Amelia will always have an underlying resentment of her son but it’s best for her to keep it locked away. Having said that, I liked it much more as a thriller about a mom hating her son and what she might do to him than a horror movie. It just wasn’t that scary; creepy at best. Except for the Babadook’s go-to noise. Fuck that noise. “Doooook Doooaaaaahhhhh”
Yes to all of this. Also yes to psychological thriller, not horror. Although the thought of a kid that annoying existing in real life would be pretty GD horrifying.
I seriously thought she was going to fuck the vestige of the Dook at the end. The flowers, teh food, and the fact that she was suddenly wearing high heels (plus her kinda absent smile) gave it a really weird vibe for me.
But that fucking kid? Christ. She should have drowned the little shit and kept her dog.
When I first saw the trailer for this I couldn’t help but think of the Hitcher from Mighty Boosh. I’d post a link to invite comparison but I’m on my phone and you’d need to be the mother goddess Kali to casually accomplish such a thing and I can’t be fucked.
When I think of horror movies, I generally think of Friday the 13th slashers and such, and I don’t really equate them to being scary. What’s scary to me is suspense, and tension, that eerie feeling you get when you know that something just isn’t right.
So I guess you can say that suspense movies have almost become scarier (or always have been scarier?) than horror movies. The scare isn’t in the guy jumping out from behind a door and saying “boo”, it’s the creaking of the floor behind the door, and that unsettling feeling that someone might be standing there that’s scary.
(Spoilers ahead)
Just wanted to point out a tidbit that hasn’t been mentioned. “The more you deny, the stronger I get.” None of the cops believe Amelia’s story, which results in the monster’s appearance in the police station. By acknowledging the resentment she feels toward her son, she limits the monster’s influence (to the basement, only on the day of the kid’s birth/husband’s death).