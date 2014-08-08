REVIEW: The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ are BACK! (For No Apparent Reason)

Growing up in the nineties, I watched Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the same reasons everyone else did: because they were clever, boy band ninjas who fought evil and ate pizza, and because I was a disgusting kid in America, with nothing else better to do. Sure, the show had its charms. The turtles were cute (as cute as turtles can be – they’re huge carriers of salmonella) and the evil easy to identify. And frankly, if you didn’t like pizza at age eight, you were a loser. But zero percent of this charisma is in Johnathan Liebesman’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and even though the movie isn’t the complete and total absolute worst, it’s empty and hollow, just another summer comic book blockbuster capitalizing on our endless appetite for nostalgia. It’s been 20+ years, and now Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon has brought the Turtles back to remind us that we’re grown-up teenagers, still hungry for mediocrity and extra cheese.
What Liebesman and Paramount intuitively understand in Turtles is just how much audiences love to consume what they once consumed. “Remember the 90s?!?” someone asks me, at least once a week, and then proceeds to list a long list of crappy things we once loved and consumed: pogs, Smashmouth (sorry Vince), JTT, college. The actual cultural worth of the product is never in question; the fact that we once consumed it gives it automatic value. And the consumer is seen as (pardon my French) all the “quirkier” for remembering and celebrating the slap bracelet, the hammer pant. So when Paramount started releasing whatever trailer after whatever trailer, I can’t tell you how many people – in their thirties, in various states of “employment” – came up to me/went on message boards, to celebrate this “thing they once saw” that they “now get to see – AGAAAAAIIIN!!” Why?
To be fair, there is something about the turtles that’s more powerful than simple nostalgia. The turtles are a quintessential American boy band – there’s Michelangelo, the stoner, Leonardo, the leader, Donatello, the nerd, and Raphael, the team’s fearless bad boy (consider him the Donny Wahlberg of the pack). Splinter, a samurai rat, is the team’s manager, a withholding patriarch who makes up Japanese phrases constantly. We love the turtles for the same reason we “loved” NKOTB or Backstreet – because they’re charismatic, talented teenage boys who are simultaneously attractive and sexless. It’s safe to “like” Michelangelo in the same way it was once safe to like Jordan Knight, Justin Bieber– they’re handsome guys, seemingly virginal, apparently kind, not predators. Not yet.
And for those of us who aren’t sexually attracted to boy-men turtles (that should be all of us), there are other dynamics at play. The turtle pack is fiercely loyal to each other and their father in a fantastical “band of brothers” kind of way. Anyone who’s ever experienced adolescence knows that childhood is a slaughterhouse; teenagers ruthless cannibals in an endless battlefield of death (sorry). So when we see Donatello extend a helping hand to Raphael, or when we watch Michelangelo race to save his father, our hearts can’t help but melt at their baseline compassion. The turtles are better versions of ourselves. Masculine, empathetic. Butch lesbians in a half-shell.
Not to worry, though, whatever’s compelling about Donatello and Raphael is quickly destroyed about ten minutes in. At the start of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles NYC is under attack by Shredder and his pack of ruthless criminals. In comes April O’Neil (played to basic bitch perfection by Megan Fox), a soft news reporter in search of some hard news journalism. April is really sad that she graduated from journalism school only to report on pilates – which, cry me a river April, I know a ton of people who graduated from journalism school, and 10 out of 10 of them don’t have a future. Still, April works hard to pick up a story, and in the process discovers “The Ninja Turtles,” turtles from the underground risen to fight crime/battle evil. At her side is Vernon Fenwick (Will Arnett), her sarcastic, Michael Bay predatory, coworker, dead set on getting into her pants. To the film’s I guess credit, April doesn’t fall for him or the turtles, but instead focuses on her career, an almost victory in a whatever universe where these things count as I guess credits.
As the film progresses, we learn that April once saved the turtles when they were wee tadpoles in her father’s lab. Eric Sacks (William Fitchner), her father’s lab partner, is now dead set on scoring the turtle’s mutant blood, so he can set loose a plague and sell their blood as antidote. It’s always interesting to me when Michael Bay produces a movie where the villain could be easily played by Michael Bay, a greedy megalomaniac dead set on becoming – shockingly – even worse. Sacks traces the turtles down using tEcHnoLogY, and from here on out whatever story the story had is quickly lost in meandering action sequences and product placement. “This movie would make a GREAT video game,” the twelve-year-old sitting next to me told me (we are not friends), followed by “I also want to drink Crush soda!” and “Splinter is so right – Pizza Hut is the best pizza!” Poor child. Never had a Stouffers.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could be worse, which – in a summer of Transformers and Behaving Badly – says nothing. To the writers’ credit, Turtles follows the basic laws of motion, cause and effect, simple plot. Will Arnett is hilarious as Fenwick, and the turtles do have some charismatic moments and bits of dialogue (though none worth reprinting). There is a legitimately entertaining sequence where the turtles beatbox in an elevator, and an almost thrilling one where they slide down a mountain. The turtles are “brahs” (their words, not mine), and they try hard in the way their producers just didn’t.
It’s been over twenty years since the turtles appeared on the big screen, although some people might disagree with that timeline (save your comments, nerds, you win). Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will open this weekend to predictably huge profits. The turtles are no longer cute (what happened, animators?), but Liebesman and Paramount have discovered what makes a successful formula: a nostalgic product, a conventional storyline, and at least 1.5 good jokes. It’s reductive, it’s boring, you pay for it. There’s no sophistication or nuance in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but hey, at least the cheese comes free.
Grade: D
Heather Dockray is a comedian and storyteller living in Brooklyn, NY. You can see more of Heather’s work at www.heatherdockray.com, follow her on twitter @Wear_a_helmet, and email her at dockrayheather@gmail.com if you aren’t from Moveon.org
I’d rate it a C+ maybe. It’s certainly mediocre, but I was expecting an atrocity on the order of, well, Transformers movies and realistically, the Turtles movies have always been cheap exploitation. So, yeah, it could have been so much worse! There’s a ringing review.
So, why are you paying to go see a movie that you expected to be an atrocity?? I just can’t wrap my head around why people do this. If I think a movie looks like shit, the last thing Im going to do is spend money/time going to see that movie? Enlighten me, please.
That’s the sad part: if the fears of everyone payed off and this was a 100% Bay movie, it would have been better as a disaster. As it is, it’s just “meh”.
@Johnny_Drama It’s my job. I can write it off on my taxes: [uproxx.com]
I understand why you do it, Dan. Should’ve made a point to say I don’t understand why so many OTHER people go see movies they already think are going to be terrible going in.
The Reboot/Sequel Era c. 2000-2014: “It could have been so much worse!”
I think this my favorite review on Uproxx.
Seriously, this was fantastic. Heather, you are now a critic I will creepily stalk through the cinamawebernet.
I remember in college (’06-’10), campus would be a desert any weekend where they were running a marathon of the original movies. I’m glad my parents sheltered me and thought they were too violent for me as a kid, so I don’t have any dumb nostalgia for those stupid shitty movies.
I appreciate the decade because I was born in it, but yes there are several horrible things about the 80’s like Frank Miller, and Kim Cattrall.
It’s become clear that Vince only hired these extra writers for filmdrunk just so he can stop going to all the blockbusters he has no interest in
Its that kind of business acumen that gets you jerk off couches and dildo mics.
I didn’t see it myself, but there was a movie called TMNT that came out a few years ago. Everyone seems to be forgetting that.
I have no problem admitting that I enjoyed the hell out of TMNT…
WHAT! Don’t you dare badmouth Kim Cattrall! Mannequin is a timeless national treasure.
In honor of this movie coming out and some of my friends complaining about it but seeing it anyway I’m going to watch the original, which actually holds up.
I don’t have kids and I am at least of adult age, if not an adult, so I have to ask. What will they be remaking in 20 years to recover the nostalgia of the 00s? Seems like everything is a remake of shit that we liked when we were kids but nothing new is being made. I mean will we have Spiderman 3.2.5 in 2030?
enjoy the Pokemon remake and multiple SpongeBob remakes in the coming decades.
Reality shows. I guarantee there will be a Kardashian movie.
Tadpoles? They came from tadpoles? Turtles don’t come from tadpoles, that’s frogs.
You’re expecting accuracy from Michael Bay?
“so can set loose a plague and sell their blood as antidote”
Isn’t that more or less the plot of Mission Impossible 2?
“As the film progresses, we learn that April once saved the turtles when they were wee tadpoles in her father’s lab”
I take it that Heather was never good at biology.
Or maybe the movie isn’t good at it… ?
There are no tadpoles in the movie, that bit of stupid is placed solely on the reviewer here.
80s Kim Cattrall was everything awesome.
It’s William Fichtner, not Fitchner.
(played to basic bitch perfection by Megan Fox): take a bow.
Does the Shredder at least look cool?
how hard did you sniff your own farts before writing this review?
I agree completely. I googled Heather Dockray’s “comedy”…………………….her opinion means nothing to me. I saw the movie and it was cool.
In México, there was a comedy called Vecinos in which one of the characters was an ex-actor that kept pitching scripts he would write. Every time, he would describe it and everyone would tell him the movie had already been made.
Looks like he finally got a job in Hollywood!.
I will never pay to see a Michael Bay film. I’m also tired of him ruining some of my favorite childhood cartoons and toys. He needs to taken out behind the shed and put down.
Pain & Gain was hilarious. Just sayin’
Can’t swing a dead cat in here without some dipshit getting all high and mighty on someone else’s opinion either apparently.
I saw it today and was genuinely entertained. It’s a simple plot with obvious bad guys with flimsy motivation. It’s also a kids movie aimed at kids and the kids in the theater loved it. The action was great, the kid- level emotional beats worked, and the jokes/one-liners were aplenty.
It was not the best movie I’ve ever seen, but it wasn’t bad and doesn’t deserve the thrashing people are trying to give it because it’s the trendy thing to bash anything Michael Bay related. Much like Wu-Tang, it’s for the children.
I just saw the movie. I hated it, but not as much as I now hate myself.
Saw it yesterday and though is was surprisely good. Michelangelo was the star with all of his comedy and even robo-Shredder was kinda badass.
It wasn’t that bad, it was by no means a great movie but it was okay. Hell it was actually better than part 3 of the original movies.
Isn’t it amazing that something could ever make one nostalgic for a movie which involved Vanilla Ice?
I honestly do not believe we shared the same viewing experience. Actually, I know we didn’t. I have been a fan of the turtles long before many of the current “fans” have cropped up. Most have limited experience, unless actively seeking older material. The film was a testament to the fans that ate, drank, played, slept, and loved everything Ninja Turtles since 1984. The movie was an homage to just that. Tid bits of awesome here and there as a respectable nod to the fan that “got it”. A film that didn’t stick the norm. What was the last big action flick you saw the heroes nearly immediately face the villains within the first half of the film? No, I am not talking about heroes and villains have a dialog but no action. This film broke away from that. Was it fast paced? Yeah, just as it should have been. Was there character development? Not really, but for the fans, it wasn’t required.
Also, considering that this film was obviously good enough to garner it as a record setter for the month of August thus far, and beat out Guardians of the Galaxy (which I saw both this weekend). The film was perfect for what it was. A TMNT movie. If you expected some “ancient sage ninja wisdom”, you definitely watched the wrong movie. If you wanted Pizza eating, Mutant, slapstick, action every minute, adventure stuff…then you were/are in for a treat.
So, how about we seriously stop with the goddamned “Bay Bashing”. I mean, if I slapped “Michael Bay” on the most delicious Cheese Cake ever made, people would instantly hate it…before even realizing it was actually good.
“Also, considering that this film was obviously good enough to garner it as a record setter for the month of August thus far, and beat out Guardians of the Galaxy”
Since when has mass consumerism reflected a critical value? If that were the way we judged things then McDonalds would have all the Michelin Stars in the world.
I’m a bigger fan of TMNT than you are, and I know that movie was absolute shit. First of all, the first TMNT was darker, much darker than this cartoonily retarded piece of shit. It also had an actual story, actual character development, actual dialog that didn’t want to make me fucking hate myself.
You don’t know TMNT, you don’t know movies. Shut up forever.
Yogi, I just saw your reply today, and I didn’t realize this was a pissing contest. I grew up on the original cartoons, and the Archie comics. I also have the entire Eastman and Laird comics in digital format. Read those. I have the IDW comics, but haven’t had a chance to read them. I have seen the 2001 run of TMNT, I try my best to keep up with the Nick Toons version…when they add new eps to Hulu (almost never), and I have seen every single movie from the 1989 film all the way to the most recent film. This includes the CW crossover episode that had the 2001 era turtles meet their 1980’s versions to defeat the Shredder. If you actually grew up on the TMNT, as you seemingly are implying, you’d realize that this iteration of TMNT is a mixture of the B&W, Archie, and IDW comics, along with content from all three iterations of the cartoons. As for movies, this latest one has made nods to the original (the pizza slicing scene for example), and nods to the toons. Your belligerent little idiocy impresses no one on this forum. As for the “better this and that”, take the rose tinted glasses of nostalgia off and go back and rewatch the original movie. It had some pretty hokey moments in it that didn’t belong. (Forgivable due to being the biggest blockbuster indie film in damn near forever). Don’t school me. I am the motherf*cking professor.
You literally cannot swing a dead cat in here. Fek confiscates all dead cats for “scientific” reasons that he refuses to elaborate on.
Eh, I’ll probably catch this on Netflix or whatever. I’m not paying valuable whiskey money on this shit. And I know Bay produced and didn’t direct this movie, but Pain and Gain was an absolute fucking BORE. I had to turn it off midway through because I genuinely didn’t give a shit what happened next.
Seems you used up a lot of anger toward a comedy website about a little movie for kids. I’m sure calling someone “a silly bitch” was worth it while defending a kids movie.
Splinter would say you have no honor, and should let you fall into a trash compactor.
“It’s just a kids movie, get a grip.”
What does that even mean? That quality, content, message, or theme doesn’t matter in a film intended to be consumed when we are at our most intellectually vulnerable?
There are good kids movies and bad kids movie. Even if you subscribe to the theory that kids movies are just electronic babysitters, you can still agree that some babysitters keep the little shits interested and some leave them bored and tearing up the seat cushions.
But there are good dumb movies and there are bad dumb movies, and I’m genuinely baffled by how many internet commenters (like Mr. Kitchen) claim that there is, in fact, no difference between the two. They get incensed by film critics who point out that “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Die Hard” are better than “Transformers 12,” “Marvel Adaptation 13,” and “Nostalgia Reboot 12.”
My question is, and I mean this with all sincerity, “Why are you so angry?”
Critics can’t make you see movies, and they don’t control what movies get into theatres. There is a finite number of weekends and screens in the world, so every dollar that goes to Marvel and Hasbro is money that could have gone to a movie made by, say, Terrence Malick or Ki-duk Kim. Critics did their best to defeat “Transformers” and “Ninja Turtles” by giving them a COMBINED TomatoMeter of 38%, and they failed. Both those movies are getting sequels on future weekends that could have potentially gone to better kablammo-explosion movies. Sequels that the critics will have to sit through.
So not only is it that CRITICS CANNOT MAKE YOU WATCH THEIR MOVIES (no Bergman and Ozu revivals at the multiplex), YOU have the power to make THEM watch YOUR movies. Your “side” has “won.”
Again I ask, because I want to know the answer, “Why are you so angry?”
In fact – and I mean this with all sincerity – what do you hope to accomplish here? “Ninja Turtles” just made a bazillion dollars. If that’s proof of how much people like it, that means you are statistically more likely to meet a stranger on the street who likes “Ninja Turtles” than one who doesn’t. By being here, you’ve gone out of your way to find people who DISLIKE “Ninja Turtles.”
And “Ninja Turtles” isn’t an underdog that needs your help. It made a bazillion dollars. You’re not a lone voice in the wilderness crying out that critically-reviled flops like “The Counselor,” “Transcendence,” Oliver Stone’s “Alexander,” or Spike Lee’s “Oldboy” are in fact overlooked gems that need to be reconsidered.
Are you here for a victory lap? Are you here to celebrate the democratic impulse to point out when the “experts” are “wrong?”
You like something that’s popular, that doesn’t need defending, and that is in no danger of being taken away from you, yet you’ve sought out a minority opinion that feels differently, for the purpose of trying to convince to share an opinion already held by so many.
The internet seems full of people like this. It’s not enough for Thomas Kinkade and Stephen King and JK Rowling to be wealthy, successful household names, they MUST be grouped with Picasso and Tolstoy. Even the tiniest groups of hold-outs must be converted.
But, Mr. Kitchen, you appear to be going one step further: you’re trying to convince them to change their minds, not by claiming that “Ninja Turtles” is good (like @Obinna Wan Kenobi and @josh wilkinson), but that it, essentially, doesn’t need to be “good” to be “good.”
I’m not angry, and I’m not mocking you. This is a phenomenon that I’ve noticed and that I want to understand. If you went over to Cracked and wrote a whole article about your point-of-view with links to psychology texts, I would eat that up.