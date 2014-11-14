Review: ‘The Theory Of Everything’ Is Patronizing Awards Bait

“Your glasses are always dirty,” Jane Hawking tells Stephen Hawking in a scene that’s repeated twice in The Theory of Everything. Both times I wanted to scream “YEAH, AND THEY’RE ALWAYS CROOKED TOO!”
That’s what you feel like doing when you’ve spent the last 20 minutes watching a guy walk around with conspicuously crooked glasses, even at a black-tie ball, and not a single person at his tweed-ensconced University of Mod Fashion (aka Cambridge) acknowledges either them or the fact that he has apparently deliberately combed his hair straight forward on his forehead like a three year old (and remember, this character begins the movie able-bodied). It may seem like a small thing, me nitpicking the fashion sensibilities of a famously disabled physicist, but it’s a perfect example of the kind of subtle patronizing Theory of Everything does in every scene. Like the Big Bang Theory sees an expanding universe and extrapolates it backwards to imagine a Universe that began as a single, small ball of intense energy, Theory Of Everything sees a grown-up, disabled physicist with messy hair and crooked glasses and extrapolates backwards to imagine a young, able-bodied physicist with messy hair and crooked glasses. Gosh, what imagination. I wonder if James Marsh and Anthony McCarten’s take on Abe Lincoln’s childhood would involve a 4-year-old in a top hat and stick-on beard. Four score and seven boogers ago…
Depicting Stephen Hawking as this smiling, pathologically beatific quip machine where nothing changes but the wheelchair also saves us the difficulty of imagining him as a real person, whose life has been changed by this awful affliction. Instead he’s always just an avatar for our vague ideas about his theories. That’s just Stephen being Stephen! He’s always been like that, isn’t it adorable?!
Theory of Everything isn’t so much a story as it is a series of slow claps. Stephen Hawking solves nine out of ten physics equations – slow clap in the classroom. Stephen Hawking presents his PhD thesis – slow clap in the professor’s office. Stephen Hawking writes A Brief History Of Time – slow clap in the auditorium. We get only the vaguest sense of the equations, books, and theses that made Hawking famous in the first place, and he barely has a chance to touch chalk to board before the movie begins applauding his genius. Gold star for this brave, inspiring man! That the movie seems less interested in Hawking’s ideas than in his accolades seems a bit like Freudian wish fulfillment. Oscar me, Daddy. Oscar me raw.
Take his thesis presentation. The thesis committee of be-elbow patched English gentlemen starts off telling Stephen, perched on dueling canes and smirking expectantly, that his chapter one is full of holes, chapter two is mostly unoriginal, and chapter three is pure speculation. But chapter four, this “black hole at the beginning of the universe” business? Well. Pip pip and bob’s your uncle, my good lad, because chapter four is the elephant’s earlobes! Cue smile. Cue piano. Cue slow clap. Cue triumph. Now, wouldn’t it have been kind of interesting to know what early theories didn’t work out for the now world-renown Godfather of modern astrophysics? Like Tesla’s death ray or Edison’s attempt to talk to the dead? FORGET STRUGGLE, MAN, JUST FILM HIM SMILING FROM A TRIUMPHANT LOW ANGLE! It only wants a dash of adversity to go with all the quips and smiles.
The problem with Theory of Everything is that it isn’t really about anything, other than a vague desire to be rewarded. Hawking’s stated goal is “A theory of everything, one elegant equation that explains everything in the universe,” and that’s about as specific as it ever gets about Hawking. Mostly we just see him loll his heavy head around and quip a lot. Okay, I lied, there’s also one metaphor where general relativity is peas and quantum theory is potatoes. To illustrate his theory about reversing time back to its beginning, we get Stephen and Jane clasping hands and spinning around a verdant Cambridge park while they gaze into each other’s eyes and laugh and laugh. It’s a miracle that no one drew equations on a window. There’s lots of God stuff too – Jane is religious, while Stephen describes cosmology as “a sort of religion for intelligent atheists” – but no real follow through. Between this and Interstellar (and Theory does reference Hawking’s contemporary, Kip Thorne, Interstellar‘s scientific adviser), it would’ve been cool to see two movies released back to back that actually grapple with the meaning of existence. But Theory of Everything is mostly content to treat it as a Men Are From Physics, Women Are The Bible kind of issue, har har quip quip.
The story is almost more about Jane, who fell in love with a dashing (though nerdly) college physicist given only two years to live, but who’s still alive at 72 (the question of why the movie barely acknowledges, let alone answers). What’s it like when the unexpected life event is more life? The film, supposedly based on a book written by Jane, can’t seem to decide whether to tell Jane’s story or do a Stephen biopic, and ends up caught somewhere in between.
Not that I’m not happy to gaze into Felicity Jones’s piercing blue eyes, with her supple lips and adorable chipmunk teeth. It’s almost a crutch casting an actress who’s so easy to fall in love with. And between this and playing Anton Yelchin’s love interest in Like Crazy, she apparently has a thing for pasty humpbacked dorks. Marry me? (I kid Anton because we’re old drinkin’ buddies).
Theory has at least as many sex references as it does God references but is again too timid to pay it anything but lip service. Stephen and Kip bet each other a Penthouse subscription, Stephen’s buddy asks him if his boner still works, Jane maybe has an affair with the Irish stud from Boardwalk Empire (Charlie Cox). But Theory of Everything is entirely content to give us the old Fonzi “trust us, he f*cks, bro” without showing any of the mechanics of it. Hello, that’s the interesting part, that’s why it keeps coming up. And to answer your inevitable joke in the comments, yes, I wanted to watch Stephen Hawking f*ck. These are the things that make a story interesting. If you traveled across the world, I don’t want a list of landmarks and cathedrals you visited, I want to know the sights, the smells, the food, the… well, yes, the cum, especially the cum. That’s why The Sessions is great and The Theory of Everything is not. Damn you, Hollywood, why won’t you let me smell Stephen Hawking’s cum?
It’s not even about the sex, it’s just a lack of care for the little things, the evocative details. Take the scene where Stephen gets fitted with his typing talk machine, for example. Suddenly he can communicate again (“But it’s American!” Jane says in the tailor-made for the trailer moment), and quip quip quip, everything’s hunky dory. Thing is, I understand how he can use it to talk, but the man’s a physicist, how does he draw up complex equations and do mathematical calculations on that thing? These are the kinds of questions I have about the Stephen Hawking story. But Theory of Everything either doesn’t care enough to answer them or is too busy jumping from slow clap to slow clap while mixing beautiful Cambridge scenery with stuff you already know. You might as well just show the trailer and the epilogue text and skip everything in between. My big takeaway is that Felicity Jones is very pretty.
GRADE: C+
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, the East Bay Express, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
Mepandering?
I prefer “peandering.”
I’ll yield to your expertise.
After all, you’re the film cricket!
Very entertaining review, Ol’ Chap. Quip, Quip. Pep. Pep. See you on the morrow.
There’s an event horizon Vince just crossed. Bitter old man.
Oh my God. I was under the impression from the trailer that it was some kind of love saves all pablum (ignoring the accusations of his abuse, of course), but this is so much worse.
I’ve seen your Master of Unemployment video, Vince. Self-deprecation doesn’t suit you.
The preview just looks so hilariously bad that I’m not surprised.
In other news, my favorite thing about Oscar season is Vince calling out bull shit campaigns disguised as movies. Sure they will yell about how 12 years a slave is a masterpiece but Vince takes that bullet for all of us and it’s great.
Waiting for the inevitable Austin Powers mash-up.
My first thought on seeing the trailer was, “The Astro-Physicist Who Shagged Me”.
So, basically, Vince was disappoint because in a movie all about black holes, but he didn’t get to see matter going in.
ugh, give me a minute, don’t pull me yet coach, I got good stuff left.
Don’t forget to tip your waitress
I recommend the roast beef.
…curtains
A movie about black holes and nothing addressing the butt?
Preposterous!
is this produced by the same jack ass that did Jobs? Because everything you mention here could easily apply to Jobs
Does Felicity Jones play Steve Wozniak? (Same chipmunk orthodontia, so I understand why, if so). Because that might be enough to get me to watch “Jobs” …
That is true, but Theory of Everything is about a thousand times more polished. I would say that Jobs is Theory of Everything’s id.
The movie’s British. You’d call him a “John Ass.”
The author’s disdain for the disabled is problematic.
I’m just happy to see Jon Cryer in films again
Disappointing. I’ll just go watch Black Death again instead, it’s got Redmayne in it and that hot Melisandre chick from Game of Thrones, too.
Every time I see Redmayne he’s slobbering over prime beef (Chloe G, Michelle Williams) and now Felicity Jones? Well, at least slobbering is in character this time.
Chloe, eh?
Looks like some limey bastard is about to have himself an accident.
Sorry you felt like that but I would rather watch it than the over dramatized Imitation Game. But your criticism that id does not explore the science or earlier theories has some merit. The Imitation Game equally fails to explore Turing’s mathematical genius in any depth. The truth is both are aimed at a mainstream Oscar audience who would probably not sit through a film focussing on scientific theory and more than they would on a more honest exploration of Turing’s homosexuality and persecution.
But if you want to see a film which explores genius Turner is the film to see, It does not have a cute actor in the central role but it ii is probably the most artistically crafted of the three biography’s..
“Turner . . . does not have a cute actor in the central role”
Them’s fightin’ words.
Timothy Spall is probably the cutest person in this picture:
[i.telegraph.co.uk]
@ExtraSloppy
SQUEEEEEEE! That pig is so adorable:)
I want to hug him and squeeze him till he licks my face:-)
That picture is incredible.
I’m amazed they taught him to hold a spoon in his hoof.
@Hans Gruber *slow clap*
It’s 2014. We can land on a comet, but Stephen Hawking’s voice box can’t sound like Anthony Hopkins? I call bullsh*t.
You’ve spoken to soon, the landing has failed, the robot is dead.
As soon as you mentioned the Big Bang Theory, I automatically assumed you were talking about that horrible sitcom.
The question about how the voice box works isn’t a small deal since it takes forever for him just to make complete words on it. How the hell does he perform equations?
The second picture in this article tells me there HAS to be an under the table handjob gag
Ok Vince, you’ll make me be that guy.
He does the vast majority of all his equations and theorymizing in his head. It’s what makes him such a badass. His assistant writes one out for him on occasion, but mostly it’s all noggin equations.
You should’ve been an adviser on the film.
So they didn’t mention that? Good lord, that’s terrible.
Filmdrunk:
Why won’t you let me smell Stephen Hawking’s cum?
I really really hope this is the quote they use on Rotten Tomatoes.
It’s not a good movie. Redmayne and Jones are good in their roles but this looks more like a sendup of “an Oscar-worthy film” than it does an actual film that somebody has made in 2014. Hopefully this doesn’t see the light of day at the Oscars.
Vince, “you m-m-m-make me h-h-h-appy”
In real life.Hawkings cheated on his wife with his nurse.His wife (Jones is playing) said that she only stayed with him in the latter years too remind him “That he wasn`t god.”
“Fuck you Steven. You’re not God, you gimp adulterer!”
“KISS…MY…PARAPLEGIC…ASS…BITCH.”
The movie we deserved, but not the one Hollywood needs right now.
I’d pay $12 just for that scene.
*Slow Clap*
of course it’s slow, he has to type out “clap” every time
This could be such a bad-ass comedy. Just need to replace Hawking’s voice computer with Ned’s voice from South Park, and replace Felicity Jones and her cute little overbite with Amy Sedaris dressed like Jerri Blank from Strangers With Candy. I would watch the shit out of that.
Judging by that pic at the top of the review Eddie Redmayne is playing Gary Busey as Buddy Holly as Stephen Hawking.
(I kid Anton because we’re old drinkin’ buddies).
=========================================
Drinking grandma’s ensure behind the field house does not make you “drinking buddies.”
This movie sounds and looks like it’s the shitty parts of Wolf of Wall Street and Jobs had a baby.
I look forward to rolling my eyes when it gets a bunch of Oscar Nods.
The best part is that Jane and Stephen’s love affair that conquers all ended in divorce.
I am overjoyed that I stumbled across this article. Mainly because I saw the movie recently and something about it made me actually really pissed off. I couldn’t seem to place my disappointment in this movie, but this article surely helped with half of it. And something about Eddie Redmayne really pisses me off, too– I can’t place it yet, because I find him also pretty attractive (maybe that’s it)– but this is the 2nd movie of his that I have seen where I finished it feeling worse than I had before watching it.
So thank for a good laugh & realization!