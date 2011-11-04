Review: Tower Heist is solid gold (wink, wink)

Brett Ratner has done something ingenious in Tower Heist. No, silly, I don’t mean he made a good movie. Jeez, are you new to this site? I mean that he’s made another perfectly innocuous and unmemorable queef of a film (Red Dragon was okay), but one whose utter dopeyness is impossible to fully convey without explaining the entire final act. Thus, most reviewers will be forced to skirt around the edges, avoiding the truly damning details to make observations such as “Well Eddie Murphy was almost kinda funny again! It has a… real neat message!”
Now, in case you’re worried about me spoiling the two or three unpredictable details of this ingenious masterwork, rest assured that I’ll save that for the end. I’ll even warn you before hand, it’ll be like an awkward first blowjob.
So, you know the plot. It’s Ocean’s 11 with a topical hook. Alan Alda plays a rich money type dude (I’d be more specific here, but the movie isn’t) who lives in the penthouse suite in the Trump Tower, where he cinematically swims laps in a roof-top pool with a hundred-dollar bill painted on the bottom (classic Jewish hedge-fund manager move). Ben Stiller plays the tower general manager, who leads a whacky crew of malcompoops as they open doors, hand out towels, remember birthdays, and generally give the residents what they pay for. “White neighbors?” asks Michael Peña (from the trailer). No, you silly goose! Service! The personal touch and all that bullsh*t! A wacky fat Jamaican in a maid outfit! (Precious’s Gabourey Sidibe).
Where Tower Heist really fails is in the details, but we’ll get to that, because the big picture is pretty stupid too. To call a film like this any kind of critique on corporate greed or Wall Street abuses is to fall into the same kind of too-vague thinking that allows that stuff to happen in the first place. We never find out what kind of scam Alan Alda’s character has pulled, how he actually lost everyone’s pensions, what motivates him or why. All we know is that he’s in trouble for “securities fraud.” And thus the only real point the movie makes is “this guy is a meanie!” All we learn about him is that he keeps Steve McQueen’s car in his living room, and he plays computer chess against Ben Stiller because get it? It’s like they’re totally playing a high-stakes game of chess, bro! The chess of life and shit.
Part of me feels bad bashing Brett Ratner so hard, because in many ways he’s not a terrible filmmaker. He’s certainly not the worst, probably middle of the pack. The film looks great, and I don’t mean in a purely graphic design sense, which would be bullshit anyway, but in the sense that scenes build and you get an actual, visceral spatial awareness. There’s a scene with Matthew Broderick’s character dangling out of an open window in the Trump Tower penthouse, and the whole thing is shot well enough that it actually conveys that sweaty-palmed, fear-of-falling feeling, which is… something, at least. You’d think if Ratner got his hands on a decent script and was smart enough not to screw with it at all, he might be able to make something halfway not-terrible.
And to be fair, the comedy isn’t awful, just sort of lame. Leno-y. There are a couple laughs to be had. I wouldn’t say “EDDIE MURPHY IS BACK!” or whatever the dumb consensus headline is going to be, but he’s certainly got that talking-fast thing down. Michael Peña works well in the part of the Latin elevator operator, and manages to squeeze a few laughs out of a script in which Precious eating cake and hitting on dudes is the height of humor. They’re all competent actors. So gun fingaz to you, Rat-man, before I explain how insanely moronic your movie is.
My God, man, the details! There isn’t a single plot point in this movie that works it at all if you think about it for more than two seconds. There’s the miraculous coincidences — like how Precious’s dad just happens to da best locksmit in Jamyaica, mon! So of course he taught her how to open any safe with just a stethoscope, every locksmith knows how to do that and teaches it to his daughter! My dad was a pilot, of course I’m familiar with the fuselage wiring on a Boeing 757, ya bumbaclot batty buoy! Now WHARE ME PUT ME DONUT? BUH! BUH!
Then there’s the physically impossible — Precious can’t tempt the FBI agent guarding the penthouse door into eating her sleeping-pill-laced cupcakes, so she just rams her drink cart into his knees. Which painlessly renders him unconscious, because obviously.
There’s the dumb — Ben Stiller finds out Alan Alda lost all their pension money, so he goes up and smashes all the windows in Alda’s Steve McQueen car. Really, guy? A dude owes you a bunch of money and you’re going to go bash up one of his most valuable assets? YEAH, GET HIM GOOD, BRO! FLUSH ALL HIS MONEY HE STILL OWES YOU DOWN THE TOILET, THAT FUCKER!
Long-story short, stupid. More Scooby Doo than Ocean’s 11, which is actually more insulting than I intend towards Scooby Doo.
—
But the final act — and here’s where spoilers come in. Feel free to check out now. Here’s where it becomes almost MIND-BOGGINGLY IDIOTIC.
The Stiller gang manages to get past the guards, make it inside Alda’s penthouse, and find the safe inside the wall Stiller just had a hunch was there. They open da safe tanks to da safe-crackin’ maid, BUH! BUH! Only the safe, which was supposed to have $20 million in it, is empty. So begins an argument, which ends with Eddie Murphy accidentally shooting the hood of the McQueen car. Stiller inspects the bullet hole and discovers, “Hey, wait a second…” IT’S MADE OF SOLID GOLD! What better way to hide your liquid assets than by disguising it in a solid-gold Ferrari? IT’S ALMOST TOO EASY! Honey, I need bail money! Bring me a side-mirror!
Matthew Broderick, playing the patented expository math genius character, quickly surmises that the car must be worth $40 million. So they try to steal this solid gold Ferrari, as if they could just drop it off at the local pawn shop. They attempt to lower it down the side of the building using a cable that usually holds a window-washing platform attached to the bumper (paging Mythbusters!). Some other ridiculous stuff happens, but it all ends with Ben Stiller being the fall guy and going to jail, while the FBI still doesn’t know where the car is. The big reveal is that they hid the car… IN THE ROOFTOP POOL! With no explanation of how it got up there! And of course no one noticed it!
The final scene is, I shit you not, vignettes of all the maids and tower staff with their families on Christmas Day, opening up big UPS packages. Packages that turn out to be filled with… A SOLID GOLD WHEEL! A 24 KARAT CARBURETOR! MERRY CHRISTMAS, BRO, I FEDEXED YOU A GOLD CRANK SHAFT! HOORAY, ALL MY MONEY TROUBLES ARE OVER!
Also, I think they really missed an opportunity to show Precious showing up to Mastercard’s office trying to pay off her Funion debt with a gold piston rod. Other than that it was super good.
Grade: C-
The Mighty Feklahr would totally forgive this movie if there was a solid gold “Tied-Up Cheerleader” in the trunk!
So Ratner’s “magic negro” is an obese Jamaican housemaid? What’s the technical term for that again, jahmon ex machina? Deus ex macadamia?
$40 million in gold weighs about 1425 pounds, or, to put it into apothecary terms we use at the drug store, roughly 5.1 Ratners.
inky-More like douche ex massengilla!
FEKSED!
Congrats, Italian Job! You’re no longer the most ridiculous heist flick to use cars as a crazy plot point!
The idea of casting gold into auto parts as a means of concealing it is taken straight from the 1964 Bond film Goldfinger. Not only a stupid idea, but unoriginal as well. Bravo!
Kept reading past the spoiler alert cause I knew the critique would generate more laughter than this steaming pile of horseshit.
2 questions for you Mancini- Is Tea Leoni in a bathing suit/undergarments at any point in this movie? How big of a savage is David Duchovny?
Also, I like the implication that they could sneak a car out of a building that’s right next to Central Park and Columbus Circle without anybody noticing.
Ever since Ratner started following Vince on Twitter, it’s like one long, subtle blowjob.
So basically this is the Occupy Wall Street of anti-corporate greed movies
Solid Gold Ferrari was the name of my failed synthpop band. Dick move, Ratner.
@robo, I’m ashamed to admit I checked the math too. Steve McQueen’s Ferrarri was a 1963 Lusso 250, which had a curb weight of approximately 2200 lbs. Assuming it was made of 14k gold and not a richer but softer carat weight like 18k or 24k, that means there are just over 20,500 oz of gold in the car. Now depending on when they filmed the scene, gold was anywhere from $1400 to $1800 per ounce, but using the current spot price of $1750 that would make the car worth just under $36 million. In reality a smelter would pay around 90% of spot to cover the costs of refining, so on their best day they might get $32 million for it. In conclusion, Brett Ratner should stick to pud tugging and shrimp tossing and leave the math stuff to the geeks.
* dials Olivia Munn on Skype, mimes phone to ear, whispers “Call me” *
A poop transplant from Ratner’s brain to your eyes. Tower Scheiss indeed.
To paraphrase the inimitable me from a couple posts back, even obese Jamaicans won’t eat Ratner’s jerked shrimp.
Do they show the scene where Alda takes a fuckton of gold to the make cars out of gold store, then has some guys move the world’s heaviest vehicle into his apartment?
The main characters should’ve also checked for gold in the rich dude’s Hunger DVD case
@Pete–smelter dealt ‘er. Check that math!
And @Pete–to produce an equivalent weight with a denser metal, wouldn’t they need to make a smaller or thinner Ferrari? I’ve got structural integirty concerns over here my man.
So wait, Casey Affleck was in the Ocean’s movies and now some crap film imitating them for cheap laughs? Well, I gotta at least commend him for the weight he put on to play the maid.
Not only would the smelter take 10 %, but the buyer would take 10%, too. There would barely be enough to keep Eddie Murphy supplied with transgender hookers for a year.
All that math puts me in mind of a Gabbagoo Sidaboony V car Archimedean lever move to get that sucker onto the roof. Magical Negro indeed.
Still time to put that in the DVD extras, Ratboy.
If he continues to rip off the Ocean’s franchise Ratner should have the crew turn Gaboury Sibide into gold when Alda comes looking to recover his money, plus interest.
I liked the part where watching movies wasn’t my job so I could ignore festering pig sphincter soup puddles of shit like this.
@Larry, congratulations, we have now put more thought into this plot point than all of the people actually involved in the production combined.
Do you think Tea Leoni and Casey Afleck had a talking while never moving their lips contest on set? I fucking hope so.
And technically you would have to measure the volume of the car to calc the amount of gold. The various materials used in construction of a vehicle all have get different weights. Gold is 1204 lb per cf or approx $35 mil per cubic foot of material used in construction of the car. So open all voids, drop the car into a tank of water, get its displacement volume, and then then you get your value, which as a guess, I’d put closer to a few billion, not million.
Call me Mythbusters.
Also, Filmdrunking on my phone sucks.
It’s solid gold? Like, the seats and engine and everything? By the price of gold as of this morning ($1757/oz.) $40 mil would actually be 1561 lbs. which is light for a car. Being that gold has a much higher density than steel, if the whole thing is made of gold it would be more like $120 million. Now, if the gold is only making up the shell of the car like this, [www.greenprophet.com] the price is reasonable. In no way whatsoever is a window washing scaffold holding a car. Despite what it’s made of. And further more..ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
Shit. I put *myself* to sleep with that.
Also, fuck you Uproxx(xxx!) for putting the log in on the homepage which is blocked on my work net.
Shush about proxy servers, the IT Nazis have those taken care of.
@apBa & Pete–“drop the car into a tank of water”? They DID put thought into this. “We need to calculate ja displacement volume, mon. And the blacks not be swimming, duppy.”
@Pete–also, I’m embarrassingly not embarrassed about this. Mine is a troubling world.
Why you hafta gaan spoil da plot ya bumbaclot ya! Jah ratnerfareye!
Thanks for trying Brett.
*sigh*
I guess I’ll just have to go back to Fun With Dick and Jane for my nuanced and thoughtful skewering of corporate greed.
I almost want to see this movie if only because I think Vince’s plot summary HAS to be an elaborate hoax
Now WHARE ME PUT ME DONUT?
/dying
Ratner hires talented people that make him look good, but he’s a journeyman at best. Essentially this era’s John Badham.
Although his DVDs are so full of people sucking his dick like he’s a cinematic genius it’s comical. Try and watch the DVD extras on the RUSH HOUR 2 disc without throwing up.
That reminds me of an old episode of Batman where the penguin, trapped in a bank, spontaneously decides to manufacture a tank out of pure gold to break out. So there you have it, Brettner is inspired by the classics. [www.youtube.com]
Why is Gabourey Sidibe so incredibly fat?
She apparently swallowed her twin. Not in the womb. When they were 23.
I’ll be the one person on here that will say “hey, give it a break, it’s a decent movie..”. Yes, the movie is retarded if you look at the plot, but jesus, what comedy isn’t. It made me laugh, more than a lot of “comedies” that have come out this year…
Okay, name me one joke from the movie you remembered five seconds after you left the theater.