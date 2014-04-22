Richard Donner Says That Steven Spielberg Wrote A Story For The ‘Goonies’ Sequel

Now that Richard Donner told TMZ that he’s hard at work trying to reunite the entire cast of the 1985 adventure comedy classic, The Goonies, for a sequel, I’m just assuming that there’s going to be a camera following him everywhere, from restaurants to prostate exams, for updates. The world’s finest multitasking journalists caught up with Donner over the weekend again to ask the important questions like, “Have you talked to any of the original cast members?” and especially, “Did our video have anything to do with helping to make this sequel?” because when it comes time to accept that Kid’s Choice Award, Harvey Levin better have a seat at that table.
But after Donner played coy (or possibly senile) over the existence of The Goonies and the idea of a sequel, he admitted that not only is Steven Spierlberg going to be involved in the second story, but he also came up with the idea. My guess is that it’s about a really wealthy man who earns another billion dollars. And there are pirates.
Sorry, I don’t trust cannibals.
Rudy Rudy Rudy : )
Are we sure they can get Feldman? He’s pretty busy with his home full of Angels and hosting badass parties.
I hope there’s a Cory Feldman song on the soundtrack.
The original cast? Aw, I was hoping Kevin James would play grown-up Sloth.
Sure, everyone naturally thinks he’d be grown-up Chunk, but KJ is an actor, he’s got range.
Just realized the goonies is probably the only child actor cast of an 80s film with every (child) member still alive. Oddly enough, the only adult ‘star’ of the film Sloth, died from a drug overdose. Maybe their all coming back for his funeral.
Then you’re saying there still IS a chance for Kevin James?
The Goonies 20th and 25th Anniversaries in Astoria were amazing experiences. I want to see this sequel happen. Who cares if there’s a slim chance of it being any good, I want more!
Donner has been saying this for decades. His career imploded after people stopped caring about even more Lethal Weapon sequels. Hasn’t had a hit in 16 years.. he’s probably getting desperate now.
It’s odd how many of the Spielberg tree slowly faded into the sunset…Donner, Joe Dante, Tobe Hooper, John Landis.
Well, okay, we know what happened with Landis.
I hear Butterfinger is paying $10 million to make sure Baby Ruth isn’t mentioned.