Oops: Ridley Scott’s Explanation Of Why ‘Exodus’ Isn’t Racist Sounded Pretty Racist

At this point, only the most historical context ignorant Logic Bro could fail to understand the implications of whitewashing and blackface, which is why it’s weird to see trailers for Exodus: Gods And Kings, a story about Biblical Egypt, with two of the whitest actors ever playing the leads. Actually, that’s only half the story – white actors in the leads, and all the black people seem to be playing servants and assassins, a point made more eloquently by Uproxx contributor David D.
“…to make the main characters white and everyone else African is cinematic colonialism. It’s creating a piece of historical ‘art’ that carries on oppressive imagery that’s helped shackle entire countries and corners of the world.”
But don’t worry, Exodus: Gods And Kings director Ridley Scott is sensitive to the concerns, responding to the casting criticism in a recent Variety blowjob (which begins with anecdotes from Christian Bale saying Scott “probably springs out of bed 10 times faster than I do” and Joel Edgerton comparing Scott to a shark):
Much of the outcry online stemmed from his decision to cast white American, European and Australian actors in most of the key roles, no matter that the same could be said of “The Passion of the Christ,” “Noah,” “The Ten Commandments” and virtually any other big-budget Bible movies.
That’s just Variety’s preface to Scott’s response, by the way. Whoa, settle down there, Mr. Gotcha Journalist. At least let the guy speak before you start drilling him with these hard-hitting questions!
“I can’t mount a film of this budget, where I have to rely on tax rebates in Spain, and say that my lead actor is Mohammad so-and-so from such-and-such,” Scott says. “I’m just not going to get it financed. So the question doesn’t even come up.”
Yikes. You know, I can think of a few reasonable and thoughtful ways to respond to the thorny question of white washing (and Spanish people being racist might be a fair point), but none of them include the phrase “Mohammad so-and-so,” or “you know I never even considered it.”
“Cast a non-white actor? Pff, nah, bro, I hadn’t even thought about it.”
No sh*t, dude, that’s sort of the problem. And keep in mind, that quote came from industry mouthpiece Variety, who not only didn’t challenge it, but did rhetorical back flips trying to make it seem more okay.
In any case, I look forward to checking out the filmography of Mohammad So-And-So, Hollywood’s most talented and only non-white.
That was perhaps the worst answer he could give. Like outside of literally saying a racial slur and implying egyptian/brown actors are lazy.
I think Mohammad So-and-So’s last role was “the Egyptian extra with horrendously bad teeth” in the first Indiana Jones movie.
it IS the most popular name in the world presently… and pretty much at all times throughout recorded history.
It was between that and McLovin.
We can blame Ridley Scott (and that comment couldn’t have been executed more poorly), but really this comes down to a problem with studios, who are trying to give audiences what they want. I think it’s pretty reasonable to say that there are tons of Americans who will pay to see a big-budget Bible epic starring white people, but would not come out for the exact same movie starring non-whites. Look no further than the internet to confirm that.
yup
I think the issue is less “white people” and more “recognizable actors”. I don’t know that Sam Jackson’s standard “motherfucker” would fit super well in a biblical movie, but I’m sure the studios would have included him in any list of “we’ll give you that much money to make a movie if you include these actors”.
He definitely should have been just the tiniest bit more careful when crafting the phrasing of his actual response.
I guess I could have said recognizable instead of white. Fair point. My point was more that I’ve heard tons of people talk about how mad they are about Ridley Scott’s decision here, when if you trace the origin of that decision, it shines a pretty ugly light on moviegoers in general.
Well, I apologize if it sounded like I was disagreeing with your point, because with the small change from “white people” to “recognizable actors”, I don’t disagree in the least.
No disagreement, if anything you added to what I had to say. Tone on the internet is difficult to convey.
“I think it’s pretty reasonable to say that there are tons of Americans who will pay to see a big-budget Bible epic starring white people, but would not come out for the exact same movie starring non-whites.”
Guys, I know this is the conventional wisdom, but this is bullshit. How much have Kevin Hart’s movies made this year? How much more did The Equalizer starring Denzel Washington make vs. John Wick and The Drop, very similar movies starring white people? (The Equalizer has made $190 million). There are movies white people haven’t even heard of making $15 million opening weekend. Studios have entire divisions dedicated to tapping into the non-white market. To say casting a non-white actor makes a movie less bankable these days is, objectively speaking, total horseshit.
wait! are you telling me Equalizer, JOhn Wick, and the drop, and all of Kevin Hart’s movies are bible epics?
weird.
Film studios generally operate on circle-jerky self-fulfilling prophecies where they keep doing the same thing and point to that same thing as evidence that it’s the only thing that works. The only way to force change is for people with influence (i.e. Ridley Scott) to create new evidence for them to work with.
@Vince
Valid points, but I see some issues with it. Kevin Hart and Denzel are two guys at the top of their respective games with the ability to crossover. It kind of hurts your argument when you have to compare some of the best that black culture has to offer to someone like Keanu Reeves. Michael Jai White (who is great IMO) could not sell John Wick even though he fits the role. Secondly, this is more about biblical epics than Hollywood films in general; and while black culture has Tyler Perry and the like to provide (at the very least) religious undertones to films, there has never been a black biblical epic – that market’s kind of cornered by white people. With the way Christianity itself has been whitewashed, I can see it being very difficult for mainstream America to get behind a black Moses.
@Vince Mancini
I find that opinion…*lights pipe*…problematic.
@Vince Mancini
I do not see a problem with casting white actors in a biblical story because jesus was as white, and as pure, as the newly fallen snow.
Any other race would be blasphemous.
@Mechakisc
I’d pay to see Samuel Jackson play Black Jesus giving his Sermon on the Mount
“THE MOTHER FUCKING MEEK WILL INHERIT THE MOTHERFUCKING EARTH!”
Couldn’t one of the leads just be Madea and the other a white guy? Then everyone is happy.
@keepurgardup “there has never been a black biblical epic”
—————————-
color of the cross
Dude honestly what does it matter what race the lead roles are? @Vince Mancini It’s all fucking dress up anyway. The guy is free to pick whatever fancy ass Brit he wants to pretend he’s Moses or whatever. I don’t get the outrage. It’s not even like this is a true story or something.
And chalk up his dumb pull quote to be Old White Guy says something vaguely racist oops.
/take over
I’d hate for those insensitive comments to distract people from the fact that no one should ever see this movie. Ever.
A bible movie where Morgan Freeman isn’t cast as God? Why would anyone go see that?
The practical consequence of being offended by white stars playing non-white characters is you have fewer and fewer non-white leading characters. In the 1920s Valentino became the world’s greatest heart throb playing an Arab Sheik. In the 50 John Wayne plays Ghengis Khan as a romantic lead. In the 70s Sean Connery played an Arab in a Romantic lead in Wind and the Lion. Thanks to cultural sensitivity this is done. I get wanting races and cultures to self represent, but in practical terms what we got is a guarantee that you aren’t going to have any ethnically non-American heroes in a Hollywood films directly due to our cultural sensitivity. It works both ways. If Omar Sharif can only play Arabs, there will be no more Omar Sharifs as Hollywood stars (already happened). Maybe that’s a small price for not offending as many people, but it is a price.
Omar Sharif’s biggest role was as a Russian.
Yeah, that was the point I was making. In the 60s Omar Sharif could play a Russian. In the 70s he could play an American (funny girl). Recently though… not so much. In the modern era were people will be offended by actors playing people of different ethnicities it doesn’t equate to more ethnic lead actors it leads to fewer ethnic lead rolls.
Some middle eastern actor should change his name to Mohammad So-And-So.
Mohammad Jihad would be better.
Full name, Durka Durka Mohammad Jihad.
Throw a Hussein in there somewhere & you are set.
@MonkeyButt so what we’re looking at is a Dinesh D’Souza-produced Obama biopic?
This constant white washing BS in Hollywood makes me mad more and more. I think a couple months ago I asked on here why there isn’t a major lead American Latino male actor* in an age where they make up about 1/5 of the US population. Turns out rising star Oscar Isaac was Latino this whole time, but changed his name for a better chance at roles. That blows. I don’t want Robert Rodriguez and old, short Danny Trejo to be the only freaking representatives out there, when they kinda suck now.
But Hollywood will continue to suck themselves off and talk about how they do such and such to further diversity causes. Ya, there’s 2 black dudes on New Girl and Agents of SHIELD now and Lupita Nyong’o is the Most Beautiful Woman of the Year, so I guess its all good *wanking motion*.
Is Rami Malek in this movie? Dude is fucking Egyptian and is a pretty great actor (we all know this from The Pacific)…. annnnnnnnd I just looked it up and he’s not. Way to go Ridley Scott.
*Not counting Javier Bardem, who is from Spain and Michael Pena, who is always the supporting actor who dies to save the main character in every movie
Alexander Siddig (who was in Kingdom of Heaven, a goddamned Ridley Scott goddamned film) would also have been a fine choice.
@Schnitzel bob, and since he was born in Sudan and his full name is Siddig El Tahir El Fadil El Siddig Abderrahman Mohammed Ahmed Abdel Karim El Mahdi, he literally is “Mohammad so-and-so from such-and-such”.
@Mike Keesey that is… just… awesome.
I think this is one of the more hypocritical things I’ve read. So they should now thrust actors into lead roles because of their race rather than… I don’t know, they’re merit or their star power or the fact the director just wants that actor?
I mean I hate to defend the movie industry which I’m sure is full of not nice guys, but it’s like complaining that Judd Apatow hires too many Jewish guys for his movies. It’s their play, they make the calls on the actors.
“no matter that the same could be said of “The Passion of the Christ,” “Noah,” “The Ten Commandments” and virtually any other big-budget Bible movies.”
No shit, dude, that’s the problem.
“Well sure I’m being racist, but so was everyone before me! Why should I be the one to change?”
“Well sure I’m being [wrong in whatever way is relevant to any given discussion], but so was everyone before me! Why should I be the one to change?”
This is everything wrong with everything, right here.
Nail, meet Schnitzel Bob. See? He is hitting you on your head.
Dear Ridly scott, it isn’t 1956 anymore and unlike “the ten commandments” Your movie will not be viewed sixty years from now.
Sorry your just not making another Alien.
who’s the Omar Sharif of this generation? the go to arab guy for the studios? Also they need more latinos to play arabs/terrorists/drug dealers/cholos/quirky friend in movies, I gladly submit myself as tribute
Put The Rock in a bushy mustache
Gael García Bernal, is that you? Say hi to John Stewart for me.
Yeah, because Nick Cannon wouldn’t have done this in a heartbeat.
No chance for Thingamy Cohen to play Moses either?
Danny Glover is too old for this Aaron shit
A few paragraphs above, in that same Variety blowjob*
Yeah dude, real risky and ambitious work there. So bold.
* I might quibble over whether it’s a job of the blow- or rim-variety, but certainly a job of some description.
So what your trying to tell me Mr. Scott is that Hollywood movie producers would not be down with casting some Jewish actors to play Moses?
lets think on that for a moment
As a plus, Adrien Brody would free some actal slaves, just to be method.
Come on now. Where is Ridley Scott supposed to find some jewish actors in Hollywood?
Oh shit, Matt and Ben are Jews, too! I bet they know some of those people.
trumbo, do you have a google alert set for “jewish actors?” you’ve definitely posted this exact comment before
Can’t we just end racial strife by casting Idris Elba as everybody?
Idris Elba makes everything better.
No Good Deed. He did not make that better. No one could make that better. Just awful.
Just cast actors from The Wire in everything.
They’re basically ugly fuckers who just know how to scream and blow shit up, and I won’t hire them at my company either.
Actors?
I’d advise you remove the fedora stuck on your head, it’s restricting blood flow to your brain.
I’m assuming he means white people. We blow shit up if our favorite sports team loses
every july we blow shit up to celebrate that time we blew shit up
Sure, fine, whatever.
If you’re in a position of power like Ridley Scott, shouldn’t you at least try change things? You’d think he’d have enough clout that studios would take a chance with him behind the camera.
No Ridley Scott is totally handicapped and could not possibly have made a bible film without whitey whitersons as the leads. I mean Brett Ratner maybe, but Ridley Scott? What movies has he ever done? Exactly.
Holy mother of Jackie Chan @judasdubois, does this mean that Brett Ratner is in fact the hero that we deserve, but not the one we need right now?
Look anytime there is a bad movie I figure just add Bret Ratner to it. He’s the A-1 Steak Sauce of movies.
Ratner doesn’t care about race. I mean, he jacked off to Olivia Munn before she was Asian.
THEY TOOK OUR JOBS!!!!!
this is not a white and black thing, whites:” though i dont say it like that are 75% or total populace, caucasian is a much better word but still. its about drawing the masses to see, egyptians themselves and all midlle easterns are of a dakrer origin but thats only because of sun induced, literally think about it. africans are because of the mark of solomon,
COTW!
Poe’s Law strikes again.
whoa whoa, slow down professor. you’re making too much sense!
The Bible tv series had an asian Ninja Angel slicing his way out of Sodom. But I guess Hollywood can’t afford as much diversity in it’s bible epics.
Why are comments arguing about black actors that could’ve been used? When he said mohammad so-and-so, he meant like.. middle eastern actors.. name some A-list middle eastern stars. I think that was his point, though terribly put. Also, unless there’s more in context, he never says anything about only considering white people for the roles.
Maybe not “A-list” but lots of recognizable ones. Like plenty of people will go “Oh, the hot guy from The Mummy!” after you explain Oded Fehr.
Yeah, but he’s, like, 50 and not hot. And also, one guy.
But it is an interesting thing to note that the diversity brigade doesn’t realize the cultural and ethnic differences between Egyptians, Jews, and blacks.
The problem is then that just becomes a self-fulfilling problem forever. You say they can’t cast any middle eastern actors in a movie about middle eastern people because there’s no such thing as a-list middle eastern actors, and there’s no such thing as a-list middle eastern actors because they can’t get cast in anything, even this.
An entire article about the cultural insensitivity of “whitewashing” a Hollywood fictionalized retelling of a completely ridiculous biblical story (which is also fiction…) being written by a guy who publishes 2 articles per week insulting others in his industry and entire regions of people based in their accent.
Selective outrage at work, folks.
Hahaha, waaah, Vince makes jokes in an exaggerated Boston accent sometimes and it makes me sad. That’s at least as bad as racism. Logic, bro.
Hollywood producer doesn’t articulate point particularly well and it’s racism. Logic, bro.
The casting in this film is as racist as the racial casting changes in the upcoming Annie remake. Both are works of fiction. Getting worked up over this, while real racism is happening in Ferguson makes this whole site look a tempest in a retarded teapot.
Elitism and racism are cut from the same cloth. You’re a hypocrite, and a knee jerk reactionary poser.
Really, the Annie remake, that’s your go-to? It’s a story set in New York which has been cast this time around with some black actors (a race New York has in significant numbers) for a plot where the race of the characters isn’t actually relevant. Where as Exodus has cast white actors for a story set in ancient Egypt (a place that would have only had Caucasians in small numbers if at all) for a plot where the race of one of the central characters is really super relevant.
Were you picking a shit comparison on purpose?
Trying to frame the discussion next to ferguson is ridiculous as well, of course there are bigger problems out there (and I’m pretty sure the Internet isnt ignoring ferguson) but Vince has his sandbox and this story is certainly newsworthy for this site. Your point also completely misses the fact that a lot of meaningful societal change DOES begin in media. You can make a very plausible argument that the popularity of shows like Ellen, modern family, will and grace etc.. helped humanize homosexuals for a meaningful portion of Americans. Ridley Scott would never change the world with a gritty bible remake, but casting diverse actors in roles other than caricatures and villains would be a win.
Dat was a fahkin’ wicked pissah fahkin’ take, Undahbawlls.
“The casting in this film is as racist as the racial casting changes in the upcoming Annie remake.”
You’re right! Or at least, I mean, you would be if you just ignored 1000 years of historical context. Thanks for so beautifully illustrating what I was talking about in my first sentence.
He’s just being dead honest, no matter how badly he phrased it.
Vince called me eloquent!
*puts quote on resume*
*runs for President*
but seriously…this is ridiculous. I jotted down a response in case anyone wants to call me dumb, too.
[medium.com]
Hey… you’re dumb!
I’m sad there wasn’t a reaction gif
rickjamescoldblooded.gif
This is gonna bite you in the ass when the Chinese take over, and make, like Civil War movies where the North is all Chinese, and the south is entirely Caucasians. “The audiences just aren’t ready for an American George Washington…”
This needs to happen right now. I need all the Pacific Theater WWII movies where the Americans are all Chinese, and the Japanese are all white.
who do i send this check to? how much to get producer credit?
Maybe I’m new around, but what is a Vanity Blowjob?
I don’t know where the “vanity” came from, but “blowjob,” aside from being more or less just what it sounds like, is a term frequently used in journalistic circles to describe a puff piece, a bit of disguised PR, a profile that’s overly reverent towards its subject.
its a beej from someone so attractive it makes you feel better about your life.
And the Red Sea was played by whitewater.
Pretending for one moment that the Bible was real, the ancient Hebrews WERE NOT WHITE!
How about Adam Sandler as Moses and John Turturro as Ramses?
Am I only one who finds it weird that someone who came up with the hilarious bit “Mexican Predator”, is calling someone racist for using the term “Mohammed So and So”?
I think the difference is that part of the Mexican Predator bit is Vince’s understanding that what he’s doing is deliberately tongue in cheek, whereas Ridley Scott is coming off as being clueless and offhandedly racist.
So while both are sort of racist, Vince’s is deliberate, while Scott’s comes from being clueless, which is worse.
For what it’s worth, I don’t think Ridley Scott is a big racist or anything, but the seeming dismisiveness of his comment just underscores the systematic nature of the problem.
It’s ok to be an elitist asswipe, as long as you express the requisite amount of feigned outrage over nonsensical hyperbolic social dilemmas.
@Schnitzel bob
I was pointing out that taking something out of context to paint them as being racist can be done to anyone.
Ridely Scott is 77 years old. He hasn’t been raised on 21st century PC speak like we have. As Vince points out: context matters.
But, no. I’m sure Vince and all of your parents and grandparents never use an un-PC term in their vocabulary. Never. Cause if they did, that would automatically mean they were racist and had to be publicly shamed in internet articles for their foul sin.
75 year old British man of wealth has opinions on race you might disagree with… Click here to see why!
Regardless of the merit of Vince’s argument, I really need to start a running tally of every time he trots out his favorite rhetorical/cop out device: “Logic, bro.” An oft repeated phrase whose origin I’ve never been able to track down. I like the frotcast and such, but dammit if I can’t go 30 minutes in without being told how to think.
And whose word are we suppose to take that all egyptians are black? It’s common knowledge that considerable number of the royal class in Egypt possessed European ancestry, among others. Who can know for certain what race/ethnicity the Pharaohs were? I seriously doubt they were all sub-Saharan Africans.
Whatever Scott. I’m thinking that you’ve finally lost your shit. Simply by your choice of movie. You could have been working on Blade Runner 2 and you chose a Christian epic. Bye bye now. Bye bye.
No. Don’t tell anyone on internet that an acceptable solution is to make everything a national uproar about racism.
Too late. Somewhere around 2009, national uproar about *insert nonsense here* surpassed porn as the predominant form of content on the WWW.
So the American market, that isn’t even that important for most tentpoles anymore compared to the full global and overwhelmingly non-white market, is the sole criterion for casting?
Makes perfect sense.
/finger gun to temple
Did you actually just try to claim that the rest of the global movie market is predominantly non-white?
Lol wut?
Considering that one of the biggest markets is now China, I’d say that’s a pretty fair point to make.
Underball, you do know that the word “minority” only applies to brown people in predominantly white countries, and not to all people of color everywhere, right?
I hope Martin Scorsese gets the same grief when “Silence” comes out next year. The story of Portuguese Jesuits in Japan with the leads played by … Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson.
Whoa, whoa. Neeson remembered he is a damn good actor and is giving up on the whole action movie thing?
He phrased it poorly but he is right. No way he would have gotten a hundred million dollar budget with a middle eastern actor leading the production.
I am in no way saying it’s right but it’s accurate to studio thinking.
This is exactly right. Studios are in business to make money. If that means having a bunch of white dudes in a Biblical epic then that’s what they’ll pay for. Things like diversity and historical accuracy are inconsequential when your main goal is to get asses in seats. Movies are great because they entertain us and, occasionally, enlighten us. But the movie industry operates like every other business out there. They want your money and they’ll make a product that gives them the best chance at getting said money.
I agree with this completely, but it’s not the whole story. Yes, it’s mostly about the money, but not solely about the money. Perhaps this sheds light on how Hollywood is another white institution like, well, most everything else in the U.S.
There’s still lots of porn.
I eagerly await “The Last NIgga on Earth, starring Tom Hanks.
I feel like Mohammad So-and-So shares some responsibility here.
If he wants to be cast as headliner in more big budget movies maybe he should prove he can draw movie-goers by headlining more big budget movies.
Why do people get mad about this, but no one got mad about the, “blackwashing ” of the “Honeymooners”?
Nobody got mad? Ced the Entertainer and Mike Epps got call n-words daily. When Donald Glover wanted to play Spiderman people went nuts.
The merger of the two is coming. Cryboner VI: Seepage.
“It’s just logic, bro, DURRRRRR”
I’m starting to feel like Underball is Armond White.
that would be my favorite twist ever.
[www.youtube.com]
god dammit dude. what job do you have? if you aren’t somehow making money off being the funniest sumbitch in a comments section then you should fire your agent. or something.
Christian Bale IS sort of black, guys.
this is a gossip article about another magazine and film director who weren’t un-racist enough.
this article could have been about the Spanish studios or government but the writers decided to take on the racist stereotype of D.L. Hughley or Conspiracy Brother.
Ugh, just watch The Ten Commandments instead.
In other words: Black actors just aren’t “In” this season.