You Have The Right To Remain Silent And Watch The New ’22 Jump Street’ Trailer

Forget that stupid Guardians of the Galaxy trailer that I may or may not have already watched 12 times this morning, because the real huge trailer release of the day is the new green band trailer for 22 Jump Street. See, first trailers are all, “Here’s some footage from this movie that you haven’t seen yet” and people get really excited about it and forget to enjoy the little things. But second trailers, that’s where the real magic happens, like the same jokes from the first trailer, but repackaged with a few other new jokes to make people say things like, “Wow! I hadn’t seen that joke before!” There’s a lot of joy to be taken from movie marketing.
In this latest trailer for 22 Jump Street, we get to witness Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum try out their fake Mexican accents and let’s just say that I honestly thought that I was watching Y Tu Mamá También.
God damn it. I’ll see it but, i won’t enjoy it.
I laughed louder than I should have when C-Tates spoke at the end.
Have you ever fired your gun up in the air while grabbing your dick and gone ahhhh?
I must be too tired because that Mexican Wolverine bit just killed me. I am tearing up.
Happy to see Phil Lord and Christopher Miller back directing the sequel. They can do no wrong in my book.
This seems like one of those movies where the performers had a great time making it, and it translates to the screen and the audience can share the fun.
Doesn’t always work, though: Exhibit A This is the End.
