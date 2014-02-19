You Have The Right To Remain Silent And Watch The New ’22 Jump Street’ Trailer

#Ice Cube #Channing Tatum #Nick Offerman #22 Jump Street #Jonah Hill #Trailers
Senior Writer
02.19.14 16 Comments

Forget that stupid Guardians of the Galaxy trailer that I may or may not have already watched 12 times this morning, because the real huge trailer release of the day is the new green band trailer for 22 Jump Street. See, first trailers are all, “Here’s some footage from this movie that you haven’t seen yet” and people get really excited about it and forget to enjoy the little things. But second trailers, that’s where the real magic happens, like the same jokes from the first trailer, but repackaged with a few other new jokes to make people say things like, “Wow! I hadn’t seen that joke before!” There’s a lot of joy to be taken from movie marketing.

In this latest trailer for 22 Jump Street, we get to witness Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum try out their fake Mexican accents and let’s just say that I honestly thought that I was watching Y Tu Mamá También.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ice Cube#Channing Tatum#Nick Offerman#22 Jump Street#Jonah Hill#Trailers
TAGS22 JUMP STREETCHANNING TATUMice cubeJONAH HILLnick offermanTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP