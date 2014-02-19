You Have The Right To Remain Silent And Watch The New ’22 Jump Street’ Trailer

Forget that stupid Guardians of the Galaxy trailer that I may or may not have already watched 12 times this morning, because the real huge trailer release of the day is the new green band trailer for 22 Jump Street. See, first trailers are all, “Here’s some footage from this movie that you haven’t seen yet” and people get really excited about it and forget to enjoy the little things. But second trailers, that’s where the real magic happens, like the same jokes from the first trailer, but repackaged with a few other new jokes to make people say things like, “Wow! I hadn’t seen that joke before!” There’s a lot of joy to be taken from movie marketing.

In this latest trailer for 22 Jump Street, we get to witness Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum try out their fake Mexican accents and let’s just say that I honestly thought that I was watching Y Tu Mamá También.