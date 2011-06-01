The robbers rushed into the bank, jumped over the counter and ordered two employees, a teller and the branch manager, to fill a Nike duffel bag with bundles of cash taken from the vault. [ABC]

A pair of bank robbers wearing nun habits and rubber masks a lá Dougie MacRay’s gang in The Town recently staged a “takeover-style” heist in suburban Chicago. Police say they left the whole town in theyah reahview shortly after 2 pm Sunday.

In security camera images provided by the FBI, one of the robbers can be seen holding what appears to be a gun to the head of a female bank employee. Palos Heights police provided a physical description:

*A black man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing black-and-white gym shoes, black-colored gloves and armed with a revolver.

*A black woman, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing black boots, white gloves and armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

