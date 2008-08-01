ROBERT DE NIRO IN WHAT JUST HAPPENED

Not many people saw the trailer for What Just Happened the first time I posted it because the studio took it down about five minutes later. But today it’s back, so here it is again. Get excited.

Anyway, the story is that Hollywood producer Art Linson wrote a tell-all sort of memoir in which he named names of actors and talked about the problems with specific movies – kind of the way Allan Weisbecker did in some of the excerpts I published here. So then they made a movie out of the book, only they switched around the stars (Bruce Willis plays himself in the movie, but the scene is based on something Alec Baldwin did on The Edge), and made most of it fictional.

It’s like if WWTDD reported the gossip news like normal, but changed all the celebrity names to imaginary people. Call it a gentle-hitting exposé, or a gumming satire.