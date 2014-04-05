Robert Downey Jr. Continues To Be Awesome, Screens ‘Winter Soldier’ For A Bunch Of Kids

In case you hadn’t noticed, Robert Downey Jr. is a solid dude. He’s awesomely charitable (even when it hilariously backfires), he has a surprising singing voice, and he’s adept at keeping grandmas calm when they injure themselves terribly. And now he’s celebrated his 49th birthday — lookin’ good, RDJ — by screening Captain America: The Winter Soldier for 50 lucky kids. He posted this photo to his Facebook page with the message, “Let the partaaaaay begin!!!”
If that’s not enough birthday-related RDJ awesomeness, Geekosystem provides another anecdote.
[Jamie] Foxx’s five-year-old daughter insisted on an Iron Man theme for her birthday party, and told all of her friends that she knew the real Tony Stark – and that he’d be there. As a total shot in the dark, Foxx texted Downey Jr. about the awkward predicament, with low expectations (as if Iron Man has time to show up to a kid’s birthday party, you know?) But, being an actual superhero, RDJ totally came to the party with a bucket full of Iron Man toys, and hung out for the day. For real.
Jamie Foxx wasn’t lying:
Let it never be said Robert Downey Jr. didn’t earn that huge paycheck for The Avengers. He’s his generation’s Bill Murray. He can eat fries off our plate anytime.
The guy has had his demons in the past, but I honestly can’t think of any bad stories about the dude since he turned his life around and quit the drugs.
This is just like that time Lucy told Little Ricky that she could get Superman to come to his birthday party.
There’s also a specific reference to this in the new Captain America movie, where Iron Man is supposed to make an appearance at a birthday party and “not just a fly-by.”
50 lucky kids? Maybe it’s just the angle but it looks like more adults in that photo than kids.
Did some research myself, which apparently the author of this story doesn’t do, and there were 20 kids and their parents at this screening. Carry on.
While it’s cool he did this it isn’t like he did it for just some “everyday” person. Another star’s daughter “bragged” to her friends and got her famous Daddy to get him to come over. I like RDJ and think he seems to be a genuine guy but this would have been cooler if he did it for a childrens hospital full of “regular” people or some random kid who wrote him a letter.
Ignore my last comment as I misread and/or misunderstood the story altogether. Good guy RDJ!
If “Iron Man 3” had been any good at all in its last, say, hour, I’d be happier about supporting him.
Dude was the star of Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang.
Lifetime pass and he’s eternally awesome in my book.
Wayne Gale gets him the lifetime pass for me. Batonga,Batonga, Batonga, in Batongaville!
I saw the shit go down in Grenada!!!
Exactly. Pretty typical overprivileged asshole in his 20s and maybe early 30s who got his shit together and is trying to be a good person now that he’s grown up. relateable. … minus having money or you know, being invited to kids birthday parties instead of being escorted out by the police, again.