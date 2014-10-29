Robert Downey Jr. Even Makes Going To The DMV Seem Like An Awesome Time

10.28.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

A celebrity going to the Department of Motor Vehicles is not typically news. It’s an annoying task that we all have to deal with, and, if anything, it’s a simple reminder that even the most famous people in the world are occasionally, in some strange way, just like us. Except when Robert Downey Jr. goes to the DMV, he still manages to make it seem like it was the coolest trip to the DMV that any man has ever taken, because this guy basically doesn’t ever look like he’s not the coolest guy out there. He owns the A from the fake Avengers building, for Pete’s sake, so we’ve reached the point where I’m more interested in knowing if there’s something he can do that doesn’t seem like it’s the coolest.

Did the people at the Santa Monica DMV even realize how lucky they were to be visited by Tony Stark, who was “getting his renewal on” earlier today? My guess is yes, and they let him spend as long as he wanted doing whatever he wanted, while people who had been there all day were still waiting to be acknowledged.

Coolest driver’s license photo in America.

