ROBIN WILLIAMS LOVES DEAD ASPHYXIATED SON

This is the latest trailer for World’s Greatest Dad, written and directed by Bobcat Goldthwait and starring Robin Williams. It made the festival rounds to pretty good reviews earlier this year and will get a theatrical release beginning August 21st. If you don’t want to wait that long, it’ll also be available on On Demand starting this week.

When his son dies in the throes of autoerotic asphyxiation, dad (Williams) makes it look like a suicide and proceeds to use it to launch his own writing career. [Cinematical]

Robin Williams is at his best when he isn’t overtly trying to be funny, and in light of David Carradine’s death, the autoerotic asphyxiation plot seems practically choked from the headlines. I mean, most directors would STRANGLE themselves for a STROKE of luck like that. Anyway, I hope to see this and get a review up some time in the next couple weeks, if I’m not too busy choking myself while I masturbate.