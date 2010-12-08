‘Roid Rage’ is Not About Steroids, But it Looks Amazing

This is the trailer for Roid Rage, “a horror/comedy short film from award winning director/cinematographer Ryan Lightbourn.” It’s not about steroids, and given the banner pic, I think you can guess what it is about. Obnoxious announcer aside, this is one of the funnier Grindhouse-y trailers I’ve seen, and it actually made me laugh out loud in the first five seconds. Some of my favorite lines:
“Another dead hooker. Face torn to sh*t just like the rest of ’em.”
“Jesus Christ. I haven’t seen anything like this since Chernobyl.”
– “Hey, Big Daddy. Would you like to get your assh*le eaten out?”
– “You have no idea.”
That line about the hooker with the torn up face was the very first one, by the way. Like, before the video even started. If this were an MGM film, the lion would still be on the screen.
Ugh. I hate that announcer’s voice. The movie’s about people hunting a monster inside a guy’s ass, dude, you really don’t have to ham it up.
[Twitch -Thanks to Ben for the tip]
After the bitey-vag clip yesterday and now this, I might have to give up ‘Drunking for a few days.
So this is Derrick Burts’ last screen appearance?
I hope they sell donuts at the concession stand.
If this were an MGM film, the lion would still be on the screen.
Lince, if this were an MGM film, the lion would be some drunk frat kid in the Penn State mascot suit who can’t give plasma for another 24 hours.
Happy birthday, Mighty One! I’ve left a gift for you at the COTW table.
(don’t worry, I didn’t serenade you like I did last year)
*sings in a raspy Welsh accent*
It’s all over the front page,
You give me roid rage
Love the foley work on that Polaroid camera
Shouldn’t the Millenium Falcon be flying out of that thing?
Fek, wouldn’t the MGM Lion be homeless and panhandling for spare change at this point?
Roid Rage is Rex Lee’s wrestling name in Japan.
The poster should read:
Eat, Shit…… AND DIE!!!!!!!!!!!
Stephen King’s Dreamcatcher had an alien that would pop out of people’s asses. The only good part was that they called them “shit weasels”. Ironically, the movie was also a horrific bastard child of alien science that popped out of someone’s ass.
“This is one salad you don’t want tossed?” – Oh so it’s a Caprese salad? Oh that’s just a saying and I shouldn’t be a dick? FUCK YOU, I watch the Food Network for a reason.