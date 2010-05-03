Roman Polanski is terrible at PR

Seven months after his initial arrest in Switzerland, Roman Polanski has issued his own statement to the press:

Throughout my seven months since September 26, 2009, the date of my arrest at Zurich Airport, where I had landed with a view to receiving a lifetime award for my work from the representative of the Swiss Minister of Culture*, I have refrained from making any public statements and have requested my lawyers to confine their comments to a bare minimum.

I wanted the legal authorities of Switzerland and the United States, as well as my lawyers, to do their work without any polemics on my part. I have decided to break my silence in order to address myself directly to you without any intermediaries and in my own words.

I have had my share of dramas and joys, as we all have, and I am not going to try to ask you to pity my lot in life. I ask only to be treated fairly like anyone else**.

It is true: 33 years ago I pleaded guilty, and I served time at the prison*** for common law crimes at Chino, not in a VIP prison. That period was to have covered the totality of my sentence. By the time I left prison, the judge had changed his mind and claimed that the time served at Chino did not fulfil the entire sentence, and it is this reversal that justified my leaving the United States.

This affair was roused from its slumbers of over three decades by a documentary film-maker who gathered evidence from persons involved at the time. I took no part in that project, either directly or indirectly.

The resulting documentary not only highlighted the fact that I left the United States because I had been treated unjustly; it also drew the ire of the Los Angeles authorities, who felt that they had been attacked and decided to request my extradition from Switzerland, a country I have been visiting regularly for over 30 years without let or hindrance.

I can now remain silent no longer!

I can remain silent no longer because the American authorities have just decided, in defiance of all the arguments and depositions submitted by third parties, not to agree to sentence me in absentia even though the same Court of Appeal recommended the contrary.

I can remain silent no longer because the California court has dismissed the victim’s numerous requests that proceedings against me be dropped, once and for all, to spare her from further harassment every time this affair is raised once more.

I can remain silent no longer because there has just been a new development of immense significance.

On February 26 last, Roger Gunson, the deputy district attorney in charge of the case in 1977, now retired, testified under oath before Judge Mary Lou Villar in the presence of David Walgren, the present deputy district attorney in charge of the case, who was at liberty to contradict and question him, that on September 16, 1977, Judge Rittenband stated to all the parties concerned that my term of imprisonment in Chino constituted the totality of the sentence I would have to serve.

I can remain silent no longer because the request for my extradition addressed to the Swiss authorities is founded on a lie. In the same statement, retired deputy district attorney Roger Gunson added that it was false to claim, as the present district attorney’s office does in their request for my extradition, that the time I spent in Chino was for the purpose of a diagnostic study.

The said request asserts that I fled in order to escape sentencing by the U.S. judicial authorities, but under the plea-bargaining process I had acknowledged the facts and returned to the United States in order to serve my sentence. All that remained was for the court to confirm this agreement, but the judge decided to repudiate it in order to gain himself some publicity at my expense.

I can remain silent no longer because for over 30 years my lawyers have never ceased to insist that I was betrayed by the judge, that the judge perjured himself, and that I served my sentence.

Today it is the deputy district attorney who handled the case in the 1970s, a man of irreproachable reputation, who has confirmed all my statements under oath, and this has shed a whole new light on the matter.

I can remain silent no longer because the same causes are now producing the same effects. The new District Attorney, who is handling this case and has requested my extradition, is himself campaigning for election and needs media publicity!

I can no longer remain silent because the United States continues to demand my extradition more to serve me on a platter to the media of the world than to pronounce a judgment concerning which an agreement was reached 33 years ago.

I can remain silent no longer because I have been placed under house arrest in Gstaad and bailed in very large sum of money**** which I have managed to raise only by mortgaging the apartment that has been my home for over 30 years*****, and because I am far from my family and unable to work.

Such are the facts I wished to put before you in the hope that Switzerland will recognize that there are no grounds for extradition, and that I shall be able to find peace, be reunited with my family, and live in freedom in my native land. [via Twitch]



Well allow me to retort.

First of all, dipsh*t, this has to be one of the worst attempts at PR I’ve ever seen. The only reason more people aren’t calling for your head on a stick is that you plea bargained your case without really arguing the facts of it, leaving us to wonder whether you actually did rape a 13-year-old girl while she was saying no after you drugged her, as she said in her testimony. That’s kind of the crux of the whole matter.

So, when you finally do address the media, do you address the facts of the case at all? Maybe offer an explanation for what happened? Plead forgiveness? No. You spend 900+ words whining about how a judge reneged on your sweetheart deal 30 years ago. You want to be treated fairly? Are you out of your f*cking mind? If you were a poor black dude from the south, you’d have been dead 30 years by now. Instead you’re in A F*CKING SWISS CHALET. But you’re right, I feel very sad that you had take out a loan against your lavish apartment to afford living in one of your vacation homes. I’m kidding, of course. But seriously, you should fire your lawyer. Letting you release this letter is clear proof of incompetence.

“I can remain silent no longer!”

Again, f*ck yourself. You know those giant “Take back the night” rallies they have at every college? And how they’re always shouting about “removing the veil of silence” and all of that? I know it’s a little silly to have to have a rally about how you shouldn’t rape people, but did you really not see anything wrong with adopting the same rhetoric to complain about how you, the convicted rapist, have been treated unfairly? I guess that’s the lack of reflection we should expect from the guy in the the swiss chalet who demands to be treated fairly.

I guess it all goes back to you not addressing the crime at all. Because when you do that, you’re effectively admitting you did it. So that when you then ask to be allowed to live in freedom, you’re basically saying that you think 42 days in jail is a fair sentence for raping an underage girl. 42 days for actual rape-rape. So next time you write one of these, remember that that’s the sticking point. No one really gives a sh*t about the lawyer stuff.

*Do you really want to spend this many words pimping the award you won that no one really cares about?



**You’ve gotta be f*cking kidding me.

***42 days.

****”I ask only to be treated fairly like everyone else,” says the guy who put up $4.5 million in bail to be on house arrest at his Swiss chalet.



*****You mean the 30 years you’ve been a fugitive?