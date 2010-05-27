Roman Polanski’s prison bars made of daffodils & ponies

In Roman Polanski’s last open letter, the absurdly self-regarding one that to me forever signalled “you’re on your own, butthorn”, he claimed the real reason he was being hassled was so that the US could “serve him on a silver platter to the media.” Gee, Roman, I wonder why the media would want that.

GSTAAD, Switzerland – The chalet doors and windows are wide open. Deck chairs are set up on the patio and the garden is strewn with daffodils and wild flowers.

Roman Polanski appears to be leading a charmed existence under house arrest in the luxury resort of Gstaad, as he awaits word from Swiss authorities on whether he’ll be extradited to the United States for raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

Just read those two paragraphs again. Start with a gentle breeze and wild flowers, end with the rape of a 13-year-old. Yeesh, a little Lovely Bones, isn’t it?

For Polanski, confined since December to his Gstaad chalet and garden, life seems to be moving on as well as could be imagined when an electronic monitoring bracelet is wrapped around your ankle. On a recent afternoon, his home was the very picture of Alpine calm as the wind swept through two sets of open double-doors to his backyard and another to a first-floor balcony. A pair of construction workers were busy on home improvements and the jangling of cowbells could be heard in the offing. The paparazzi were long gone. Eight months after his arrest, the Swiss Justice Ministry still won’t say when it will decide whether the 76-year-old director should be sent back to Los Angeles to face sentencing for unlawful sexual intercourse. And officials won’t even say what the holdup is. [Yahoo]

How could this possibly take this long? What else do these lawyers have to do? It’s f*cking Switzerland. There’s no crime there, everyone’s too busy eating rich cheese in their decadent vacation homes. F*ck all of these people. Every person involved in this story.