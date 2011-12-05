‘Romeo And Juliet’ Porn Has A New Trailer

With the way that we’ve talked about the upcoming (*bike horn*) porn version of Romeo and Juliet around here, you’d think that we were getting producer’s credits on the darn thing (I wish!). But we are once again excited to deliver an exclusive on the erotic retelling of the classic William Shakespeare tale, as we have your very first look at the movie’s trailer. (You can also check out the SFW movie stills here.)

Remember, this is the movie that sparked an honest-to-goodness love affair between the film’s two stars, Rocco Reed and Chanel Preston, who even joined Vince and the boys on a recent edition of the Frotcast to discuss how love blooms on the set of an adult film. And if this movie can inspire love between its stars, then just imagine the love that it can inspire between you and your loved one, a Fleshlight, an old gym sock, one of those mini pumpkins with a hole cut in it, or your favorite couch.

Romeo and Juliet XXX from FilmDrunkDotCom on Vimeo.