‘Romeo And Juliet’ Porn Has A New Trailer

With the way that we’ve talked about the upcoming (*bike horn*) porn version of Romeo and Juliet around here, you’d think that we were getting producer’s credits on the darn thing (I wish!). But we are once again excited to deliver an exclusive on the erotic retelling of the classic William Shakespeare tale, as we have your very first look at the movie’s trailer. (You can also check out the SFW movie stills here.)
Remember, this is the movie that sparked an honest-to-goodness love affair between the film’s two stars, Rocco Reed and Chanel Preston, who even joined Vince and the boys on a recent edition of the Frotcast to discuss how love blooms on the set of an adult film. And if this movie can inspire love between its stars, then just imagine the love that it can inspire between you and your loved one, a Fleshlight, an old gym sock, one of those mini pumpkins with a hole cut in it, or your favorite couch.
Romeo and Juliet XXX from FilmDrunkDotCom on Vimeo.
I’m sorry, no amount of fucking in the world can get me past the wig on the guy with the gun at 1:25. That hair is what all the other male porn start think about to delay orgasm.
Hey Vince, next time you have them on, ask the porn guys if the director got them to look like they were reciting actual Shakespeare dialogue by putting peanut butter on the roofs of their mouths.
Andy San Dimas?!? SAN DIMAS?!?
*air guitar
Whoa
With the blast shield down, she can’t even see! How is she supposed to bukakke?
Your browneye can deceive you, don’t trust it!
Guy’cha! Thanks Obi Wan Jablomi!
What I want to know is, who killed Rosencuntz & Guildenspooge?
What are the odds that ‘Brian Street Team’ is a fake name?
Ah, the lofty heights only Shakespeare could dream of…
more creampie please
I got really excited at 0:51 because I thought James Hetfield was in this
Not enough trojan helmet hair if you ask no one.
I can’t wait for the porno Titus Andronicus.
Didn’t I already jerk off to their podcast last week?
“I do not jerk my cock at you, sir, but I jerk my cock, sir.”
Finally. Now I can stop jerking off to Roman Polanski’s Macbeth.
I really hope there is a supernatural Queen Mab sex scene, it would really add some excellent background context to Mercutio’s speech!
Shall I compare thee to a gaping ass?
Thou art more lovely and more tight:
Rough slaps do shake the booty’s class
But thy retain a pristine sphincter’s bite
Sometime too loose the eye of brown becomes,
And lover’s dance at risk of prolapse;
And every fist swallowed, fingers and thumbs,
As the sound of loneliness gently faps
But thy eternal bounce shall not fade
Nor succumb to gravity and travel south;
Nor shall the taste of glory be waylaid
On journeys ashes to ashes, ass to mouth
So long as men can breathe, or butts can fart,
So long lives these cheeks, now spread ’em apart.
Unlike Leo and Kate’s film with its John Woo inspired gun fights, the only thing they bustin’ here are nuts!!
jabask’s commet make the cake
Jabask, I think I need to quote you….very funny…
Chantel and Rocco thought iambic pentameter was that thing the lighting guy uses to make sure there’s no glare from their overbleached assholes.
What good are SFW screenshots?
“Wherefore art thou, Romeo? Wouldst thou like to cornhole?”
Verily. And with much haste, bro.