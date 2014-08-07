Ronda Rousey Wants To Be The Highest-Grossing Actor In The World

Getty Image

Finding an actual challenge for Ronda Rousey in the UFC has proven to be a difficult task for Dana White, as he’s currently trying to sign Gina Carano out of retirement to give her an instant title shot. While a lot of people, including UFC legend Randy Couture, have been critical of the idea and called it nothing more than a PR stunt – a very valid complaint – it still might not even happen, which is why we can all turn our attention from Rousey’s domination of the UFC women’s division and focus on her upcoming acting debut alongside Couture in The Expendables 3, which hits theaters on August 15.

Rousey plays an ass-kicker named Luna recruited by Sylvester Stallone’s Barney Ross to become a new breed of Expendable, and this is all just the start of something much bigger for the MMA star. Next year, she’ll appear in Fast & Furious 7 and Entourage, a pairing that will allow her to show off both her action and comedy chops. Three roles in less than a year is certainly a Franconian task worthy of admiration, but she’s hardly done. She’s gunning for Dwayne Johnson’s spot as the highest grossing actor in the world.

Did you actively seek out an acting career, or did Hollywood come to you? I didn’t grow up wanting to be an action star. I just didn’t think it was in the cards. Now that it’s a possibility, I’m like, “Screw it, I don’t give a s—, if The Rock can become the world’s highest-grossing actor, I can have that same goal.” I want to be the highest-grossing actor in the world someday. That’s your goal? To top Dwayne Johnson? I never aspired to be second. I was taught as a kid that you can do whatever you want in this world, so why not be the best in the world at it? Even when I was bartending, I wanted to be the world’s best, most efficient and charming bartender. That’s how I do things. (Via ESPN)

What’s interesting about that is she could technically give the title a run in 2015, as Fast & Furious 7 and Entourage are guaranteed blockbusters. If she can somehow grab roles in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Star Wars: Episode VII before filming wraps, she’d be an instant contender for highest grossing actor. Even if she just plays the mean janitor standing in the background, she can add their box office totals to her tally, and who’s going to tell her she’s wrong?