RPattz Steals Reese Witherspoon from Christoph Waltz

Here’s Robert Pattinson starring in the new trailer for Water for Elephants. I have to admit, as soon as I saw “Robert Pattinson” and “Water for Elephants” in the same sentence, I couldn’t shake the image of RPattz giving some fat Twilight fan a golden shower, but maybe I’m a little screwed up like that.

Based on the acclaimed bestseller, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS presents an unexpected romance in a uniquely compelling setting. Veterinary school student Jacob meets and falls in love with Marlena (Reese Witherspoon), a star performer in a circus of a bygone era. They discover beauty amidst the world of the Big Top, and come together through their compassion for a special elephant. Against all odds — including the wrath of Marlena’s charismatic but dangerous husband, August (Christoph Waltz)– Jacob and Marlena find lifelong love. [Apple]

Well sure. If Miley Cyrus can find love over beach volleyball and saving a nest of sea turtles from a raccoon, why not a “special elephant?” I find it’s funnier if you read “special” as “retarded”, by the way. “We hated each other at first, but every afternoon we’d go throw rocks at the retarded elephant. We’d mock the way he walked, hold peanuts just out of reach of his trunk, and just laugh and laugh. Eventually we fell in love.”