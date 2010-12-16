RPattz Steals Reese Witherspoon from Christoph Waltz

Here’s Robert Pattinson starring in the new trailer for Water for Elephants. I have to admit, as soon as I saw “Robert Pattinson” and “Water for Elephants” in the same sentence, I couldn’t shake the image of RPattz giving some fat Twilight fan a golden shower, but maybe I’m a little screwed up like that.
Based on the acclaimed bestseller, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS presents an unexpected romance in a uniquely compelling setting. Veterinary school student Jacob meets and falls in love with Marlena (Reese Witherspoon), a star performer in a circus of a bygone era. They discover beauty amidst the world of the Big Top, and come together through their compassion for a special elephant. Against all odds — including the wrath of Marlena’s charismatic but dangerous husband, August (Christoph Waltz)– Jacob and Marlena find lifelong love. [Apple]
Well sure. If Miley Cyrus can find love over beach volleyball and saving a nest of sea turtles from a raccoon, why not a “special elephant?” I find it’s funnier if you read “special” as “retarded”, by the way. “We hated each other at first, but every afternoon we’d go throw rocks at the retarded elephant. We’d mock the way he walked, hold peanuts just out of reach of his trunk, and just laugh and laugh. Eventually we fell in love.”
Back in college I had a special elephant that I trained to leave before I woke up.
Water For Elephants? Why not, Patticakes just finished Loads Of Bread From Cows…
Fuck this trailer for using Assassination of Jesse James music.
That’s the first trailer for an elephant movie I’ve ever seen that didn’t have a poop or fart joke.
I guess I’m saying, “pass”.
Ugh, old people flashbacks are the fucking WORST. Any movie that invites association with Titanic and The Notebook gets the longest fart noise I can make.
Unless this features a Der Humpink musical number, pass.
Dammit RPattz, what are you doing with all that junk? All that junk inside that trunk?
Oh, and people falling in love while mocking a “special” elephant sounds like the perfect project for Katherine Heigl.
I liked this better when it was called The Tom Arnold Story.
“Water for Elephants is literally a movie you will never forget!”
-Pete Hammond
The elephant’s name?
Carnie Wilson
“Jacob, yer changin that retarded elephants life.” “No, he’s changin mine.” Followed by Christoph Waltz strangling the elephant.
Isn’t she old enough to be his mother? At least by Alabama’s standards?
The closest living land relative of the elephant? That’s right, the HYRAX.
/not joking
/DUHHHHHHH
Isn’t this the remake of “Happy Jack?”
Hyrax, Are you saying that there is a close relative of the elephant that doesn’t live on land? Like an elephant-whale?
*Drifts gently to sleep imagining whalelephants fighting sharktopi.*