Russell Crowe set to star in ‘My Big Fat Australian Dracula Detective’

While that story about Russell Crowe and Liam Neeson punching animals into an Ark for Darren Aronofsky is still just a rumor, Vulture has an insider who claims Crowe is currently onboard to star in a Dracula re-imagining called Harker. No word on how Crowe came to be attached to the script; my guess is barbecue sauce.
Our spies tell us that Warner Bros. is in talks with Russell Crowe about starring in Harker, a reimagining of Bram Stoker’s Dracula that’s being produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. It tells the vampire story from the point of view of Jonathan Harker, who — instead of his traditional role as a lawyer — is now a Scotland Yard detective investigating the Count’s string of grisly murders in England.
The project (co-written by Lee Shipman and Vulture contributing vampire expert Brian McGreevy) began gathering steam at Warner Bros. around this time last year, when director Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Orphan) became attached. [Vulture]
If you’ll remember, Orphan was the secret dwarf hooker movie starring mini-Madonna, so I hope for a similar twist here. Anyway, we’ve already got Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter coming out, so under the circumstances, I’m not particularly surprised to hear that we can also expect Gladiator: Dracula Cop (how much better is my title???). My only hope is that for Joe King’s sake, there’s a scene where Detective Harker walks into the crime scene, dabs his two fingers in a pool of blood, smells the fingers, then narrows his eyes and says solemnly, “…This is period.”
Crowe signed on with the understanding that’d he’ll be Dracula. Early reports from a source close to Crowe (who wishes to remain anonymous) say “he believes there will be a scene where [Dracula] eats a bowl of blood pudding… [Crowe] plans on f*cking his shots up so he can eat as much of it as he wants” TMZ
4 reasons why you should try— uniformedkiss **c 0’ m —
1) The largest military dating site
2) 10+ years experience of online dating service
3 Free to browse and place photo ads
4) Lots of servicemen and beautiful women on the site
Thanks for your attention and maybe you want to check out my photos there firstly, lol~
Crowe’s headquarters are located in The Outback Stake House.
Chino gets a slow clap for this one.
(…Uhm, as in “applause”, OK?)
Dracula will prep his victims by spreading Vegemite on their necks.
Crowe’s been prepping for this role by shouting, “I vant to sahk yur blahwd!” to boxes and boxes of jelly doughnuts.
Period blood wears a corset and says ’tis a lot.
Also, Oscar bait.
Crowe wears a string of garlic bread around his neck at all times.
Vampire the Buffet Slayer
Sticking to my ideal of nomming anything that makes me guffaw, someone please nom this for me.
This is a roll he can really sink his teeth into.
Jim Carrey is in talks to play the role of Hark.
Melissa McCarthy will co-star as the slow, tasty prey.
Awww! I was SO hoping that writers “Lee Shipman and Vulture” were a man and his obnoxious, racist puppet. Then I had to go and finish read the sentence.
Vlad the Impaler of Cocktail Wieners
Crowe read “Van Helsing” and confused it with “Velveeta” then started blindly signing pages
In one scene Harker has a temper tantrums and hate fucks a fish monger with a chimney brush. Wasn’t in the script, Rus just lost his shit when craft services ran out of Nutella and he assaulted an extra. But they fit it in because Leo thought the footage was “fucking golden.”
Crowe was hooked in by the project’s working title “Casserolevania”
On the misunderstanding that Harker was a British Royal Guard (not a Scotland Yard Detective), Crowe has been prepping for this role for several years by keeping himself “stationed”, standing at Kraft food services tables for 8 hour shifts
Crowe’s arch nemesis will have to be rewritten from Van Helsing to Jenny Craig.
Crowe-Dracula needs a segway to transition from an attack scene to his castle.