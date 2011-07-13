Russian hairdresser catches robber, makes him her sex slave, EXACTLY like in Pulp Fiction

The DailyMail peppered this story with stills from Pulp Fiction, so who am I to say that it isn’t TOTALLY film-related? According to the story, Russian hairdresser Olga Zajac (pictured — doesn’t pixellating her face make her seem more guilty??), 28, caught 32-year-old Viktor Jasinski breaking into her salon in Meshchovsk. That’s when she did what any upstanding business lady would do in that situation: she beat him up with karate, tied him to a chair, and kept him as her sex slave for three days.



Viktor Jasinski, 32, admitted to police that he had gone to the salon with the intention of robbing it. But the tables were turned dramatically when he found himself overcome by owner Olga Zajac, 28, who happened to be a black belt in karate. She allegedly floored the would-be robber with a single kick.

Then, in a scene reminiscent of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction [my God, it’s like they wrote this with the specific intention of getting it featured on FilmDrunk. -Ed.], police say Zajac dragged the semi-conscious Jasinski to a back room of the salon and tied him up with a hair dryer cable.

She allegedly stripped him naked and, for the next three days, used him as a sex slave to ‘teach him a lesson’ – force feeding him Viagra to keep the lesson going.

The would-be robber was eventually released, with Zajak [sic] saying he had learned his lesson.

Jasinski went straight to the police and told them of his back-room ordeal, saying that he had been held hostage, handcuffed naked to a radiator, and fed nothing but Viagra. Both have now been arrested.

When police arrived to question Zahjac [sic – that’s THREE different spellings of the same name now, if you’re keeping score at home… -Ed], she said: ‘What a bastard. Yes, we had sex a couple of times. But I bought him new jeans, gave him food and even gave him 1,000 roubles when he left.” [DailyMail]

Haha, cool story, Russian mail-order bride industry I mean Daily Mail. Frickin’ Russian chicks, man. Always strong-arming strange men into having sex with them over and over until they’re completely drained of fluids. Classic Russkie move. WHO WILL STOP THIS SCOURGE OF HOT WET VAGINA CRIME? Not the police. It’s corrupt over there. Why, the force is lousy with hussy hush money. No, this sounds like a job for… Fyodor Caineskiy, Indiscriminate Sex Crimes Unit.

(*Bruce Willis walks through hair salon. He picks up a blow dryer. Then he sees a curling iron, ooh, much better. He takes a few steps with the curling iron, and then he spots it: a big black dildo and economy-size bottle of anal lube with pump. Perfect.*)

[thanks to Burnsy for the tip]