Russian hairdresser catches robber, makes him her sex slave, EXACTLY like in Pulp Fiction

The DailyMail peppered this story with stills from Pulp Fiction, so who am I to say that it isn’t TOTALLY film-related? According to the story, Russian hairdresser Olga Zajac (pictured — doesn’t pixellating her face make her seem more guilty??), 28, caught 32-year-old Viktor Jasinski breaking into her salon in Meshchovsk. That’s when she did what any upstanding business lady would do in that situation: she beat him up with karate, tied him to a chair, and kept him as her sex slave for three days.
Viktor Jasinski, 32, admitted to police that he had gone to the salon with the intention of robbing it. But the tables were turned dramatically when he found himself overcome by owner Olga Zajac, 28, who happened to be a black belt in karate. She allegedly floored the would-be robber with a single kick.
Then, in a scene reminiscent of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction [my God, it’s like they wrote this with the specific intention of getting it featured on FilmDrunk. -Ed.], police say Zajac dragged the semi-conscious Jasinski to a back room of the salon and tied him up with a hair dryer cable.
She allegedly stripped him naked and, for the next three days, used him as a sex slave to ‘teach him a lesson’ – force feeding him Viagra to keep the lesson going.
The would-be robber was eventually released, with Zajak [sic] saying he had learned his lesson.
Jasinski went straight to the police and told them of his back-room ordeal, saying that he had been held hostage, handcuffed naked to a radiator, and fed nothing but Viagra. Both have now been arrested.
When police arrived to question Zahjac [sic – that’s THREE different spellings of the same name now, if you’re keeping score at home… -Ed], she said: ‘What a bastard. Yes, we had sex a couple of times. But I bought him new jeans, gave him food and even gave him 1,000 roubles when he left.” [DailyMail]
Haha, cool story, Russian mail-order bride industry I mean Daily Mail. Frickin’ Russian chicks, man. Always strong-arming strange men into having sex with them over and over until they’re completely drained of fluids. Classic Russkie move. WHO WILL STOP THIS SCOURGE OF HOT WET VAGINA CRIME? Not the police. It’s corrupt over there. Why, the force is lousy with hussy hush money. No, this sounds like a job for… Fyodor Caineskiy, Indiscriminate Sex Crimes Unit.
(*Bruce Willis walks through hair salon. He picks up a blow dryer. Then he sees a curling iron, ooh, much better. He takes a few steps with the curling iron, and then he spots it: a big black dildo and economy-size bottle of anal lube with pump. Perfect.*)
I’m gonna start robbing houses in Russia now. I already live in Norway so it’s just a five minute walk.
But I bought him new jeans, gave him food and even gave him 1,000 roubles when he left
Blueberry
wafflepancakes, undoubtedly…
It goes to show you never can tell.
Zed’s red, baby
COP: So let me make sure I’ve got all this down. She handcuffed you naked to a radiator, fed you Viagra, and forced you to have sex with her for three days?
ROBBER GUY: Yeah.
COP: Niiccce..
I think the Daily Mail might be confusing Pulp Fiction with Pride and Prejudice.
I’d elaborate but the gimp is handling the first few minutes of my Gender Studies seminar and I really must run…
Pictures or it didn’t happen.
Fap?
“doesn’t pixellating her face make her seem more guilty??”
Maybe, but it won’t stop me from cranking one out to this story -now- later
The would-be robber was eventually released, with Zajak [sic] saying he had learned his lesson.
He learned his lesson. Why was he arrested?
He must be a really good tipper.
The would-be robber was eventually released
Several times, it sounds like.
Did she give him a beejoli? Did she let him near her britney? I need details.
That’s what he gets for requesting bangs.
You cannot imagine how disappointed I am at the prices for flights to Russia on Expedia right now
In Soviet Russia hair dresser blow you! Wait, that didn’t work.
He just wanted a little trim.
Since this story ran, her business has had 15 more attempted robberies.
Stop sending us news stories, Penthouse.
“What now? Let me tell you what now. I’mma call a couple of hard, pipe-hittin’ hairdressers, who’ll go to work on the homes here with a pair of shears and a blowdryer. You hear me talkin’, hillbilly boy? I ain’t through with you by a damn sight. I’mma get barbasol on your ass!”
…and that kids, is how I met your mother.
Comrade Soon To Be Living The Rest Of His Non-Imprisoned Life In Viagra-Induced Pleasure
“DEATH BY SNU-SNU!!”
Jason Stackhouse is unimpressed.
Try this one There are No Teams:
In Soviet Russia, victim rapes you.
If I’m ever in that situation instead of using Viagra I’ll just reread this story to keep my boner at attention.
Dear Ms Za(h)jac,
I have kidnapped your dog. Please find him, and me, at 23 Main St. Apt B, Akron, Ohio. I’ll be on the bed waiting.
PS Don’t forget the Viagra.
Some lucky Russian convict is about to get a surprising new cell mate.
Her next step was to become a teacher and date 12 year old boys. After that she began to assassinate IRS agents. The cops are calling her a serial hero.
When I first read this, I was amazed.
In 2008.
[deskofbrian.com]
The internet how the fuck does it work?!
LINKS HOW DO THEY…
It’s in here somewhere. This variation says the same robber broke in and endured the same fate twice in three years. Its halfway down the page or some shit. (“He keeps going back”)
[blogs.news.com.au]
I call shenanigans.
“In Soviet Russia, woman rape you!”
Jasinski went straight to the police and told them of his back-room ordeal
Pfffttt – PUSSY!