Russian X-Men trailer has new footage, Kevin Bacon

For a film being directed by the great Matthew Vaughn (Layer Cake, Kick-Ass), pretty much all the marketing so far for X-Men: First Class has been severely underwhelming. (Though it did give me the idea for this awesome Lobster Dog poster). The PR department seems obsessed with reminding us that this is indeed a prequel, which is silly given 1) we already know that, and 2) when was the last time anyone saw a good prequel?
Today we have a new Russian trailer which isn’t in English, but does take the novel approach of actually showing some cool footage, including Kevin Bacon in a velvet tuxedo. (The Velvet Tuxedo was my penis’ nickname in high school). Hey, you ever wonder why they never show the mutants with really crappy mutations? Like, “I can see 63 seconds into the future while standing in a puddle of my own urine!” or “I can manipulate sourdough bread!” Seems like that should play a more prominent role.
[via BleedingCool]
If you prefer pictures to video, I’ve included a few screencaps. Opens June 3rd.
Most of the genetic mutants in Iowa have an uncanny ability to consume alcohol and the amazing ability to huff turpentine. Dor sho gha!
this movie looks horrible
The Mighty Feklahr understands that Kevin Bacon is a lot like Canadian Bacon, but cut thicker and peppered. Well, and then used to rape boys in a juvenile hall.
I read that as “Kevin Smith in a bacon tuxedo” and just kept right on going
Since this is in Russian, I just assumed that the dragonfly chick was The Cold Whore.
/the Holocaust scene looks campy
My mutant power is the ability to stop time whenever and wherever I want. The cops usually just call it bus stop napping but they’re JERKS!!!
*runs off sobbing
The Mighty Feklahr’s mutant power is to look at any woman and be able to picture her naked
, tied up, and bleeding to death in His basementin His mind.
/ / / Not so great when one visits dear grandmother in the nursing home.
Not to fear, the mutants with shitty mutations will always have a home on TLC.
My mutant power is the ability to communicate with squirrels and have them do my bidding. I usually tell them to dart into traffic.
Eeen Russia, ham acts like you.
At 1:32, who is that? Hellboy?
I’m glad to see they kept the spatial retardation that is a SR-71 knockoff jet that can takeoff/land like a Harrier and yet still has room to comfortably sit 20 passengers!
“when was the last time anyone saw a good prequel?”
Um, I believe Belly 2: MIllionaire Boyz Club was a prequel. *scoff*
The Scorpion King?
Could go either way. It’s never good to judge a movie based solely on a retarded marketing campaign. This is why I’m confused by your “nutshot in the trailer” rule. There are plenty of decent comedies that have nutshots (Adventureland had like 10 of them); whether they are in the trailer is a decision by the marketing department, not anyone with creative control over the movie. And that is why you are wro – oh, god, what have I become?