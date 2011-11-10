Ryan Gosling Has A Machine Gun On The Set Of ‘Lawless’

FilmDrunk favorite and gentleman snuggler Ryan Gosling is currently filming Lawless, a gangster film directed by Terrence Malick and co-starring Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Lawless is actually one of two new Malick projects in the works – both starring Bale but only one starring Baby Goose :( – but at least it is the only one that lets us witness Gosling with a machine gun. Is there nothing sexier on this planet, ladies? Actually, I suppose it would be better if he were shirtless and riding a lion like He-Man with Bale in a sidecar made of biceps, but we’re gonna have to settle for this.
The banner image is one of a few new stills that were recently released from the set of Lawless, but most of them were just Baby Goose being his lovable, charming self and mingling with the crew and fans. It’s good that he was being so affable with everyone, though, because rumor has it that Bale was actually firing a machine gun into the crowds. I don’t know if that is true or not, but it just sounds right.
[Editor’s Note: The machine gun pictures are actually from Gangster Squad, from Ruben Fleischer (hopefully it’s better than 30 Minutes or Less). Don’t worry, I’ll be sure to tan Burnsy’s ass for this error.]
“Hey girl, this is a Tommy gun, but you should call it a Thomas gun in formal settings.”
“Hey girl, the only cartridge I’m familiar with works with a Nintendo.”
“Hey girl, it’s OK, the scary guns are gone now.”
“Shhhhhh, it’s OK, girl. It’s OK.”
“Hey girl. No, no, you’ve got it all wrong. This is NUZZLE flash.”
It’s nice to know that Baby Goose will be there to comfort the crew when Bale yells at them.
“Hey girl, don’t take it personally. He’s just method acting.”
I didn’t know they were making a biopic of Lucy Lawless. Awesome!
Like my gun, girl? The extra-large clip can hold up to 30 tickles.
Pfft, I’ll take the slow pump action of a musket over the sloppy rapid fire of a machine gun anyday! Wait, what were we talking about again?
Hey girl, I like to be close to my entire cast and crew. Including the cameraman. Even while he’s filming. Let’s get some more close-ups of my nostril, Manny.
Hey girl, I play a gangster named “Hugsy” in this picture
Al Ca-pony?
“CUT!… Mr. Gosling, as adorable as it is, could you please stop making machine gun noises with your mouth? Thank you. Alright, we’ll take it again from the Candy Store robbery…”
Hey girl, I replaced my bullets with tiny cinnamon heart candies. They’re sweet and spicy and go straight to my heart, just like you.
Hey girl, the only thing I want to see prohibited is hurt feelings.
Hey girl, some people call me the space cowboy, but you can call me the gangster of love. Ha! Classic rock is super neat!
Hey girl, I’m a strong proponent of prohibition…against bad table manners.
Hey girl, my fedora adore-a’s you! Ha ha, wordplay!
Hey girl, me shooting this gun only reminds me of the recoil I’d feel if you walked outta my life.
*points to crotch*
Hey girl, wanna help me Valentine’s Day massacre these chocolate hearts?
If Tom Hardy was also in this movie, Fred Phelps would make it his mission to shut the film down in anticipation of all the straight dudes that would be turned gay.
those wires coming out of the doors look like my trademark stereo installation job CRANK THE NICKLEBACK
Hey girl, don’t worry, I don’t like guns. I only kill with kindness
Hey girl, I’m going to show you that our love is bulletproof
Hey girl, can you bring me a silencer? Patches is scared of loud noises
Hey Girl, I’m over the moonshine for you.