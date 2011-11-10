Ryan Gosling Has A Machine Gun On The Set Of ‘Lawless’

FilmDrunk favorite and gentleman snuggler Ryan Gosling is currently filming Lawless, a gangster film directed by Terrence Malick and co-starring Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Lawless is actually one of two new Malick projects in the works – both starring Bale but only one starring Baby Goose :( – but at least it is the only one that lets us witness Gosling with a machine gun. Is there nothing sexier on this planet, ladies? Actually, I suppose it would be better if he were shirtless and riding a lion like He-Man with Bale in a sidecar made of biceps, but we’re gonna have to settle for this.

The banner image is one of a few new stills that were recently released from the set of Lawless, but most of them were just Baby Goose being his lovable, charming self and mingling with the crew and fans. It’s good that he was being so affable with everyone, though, because rumor has it that Bale was actually firing a machine gun into the crowds. I don’t know if that is true or not, but it just sounds right.

[Editor’s Note: The machine gun pictures are actually from Gangster Squad, from Ruben Fleischer (hopefully it’s better than 30 Minutes or Less). Don’t worry, I’ll be sure to tan Burnsy’s ass for this error.]



“Hey girl, this is a Tommy gun, but you should call it a Thomas gun in formal settings.”

“Hey girl, the only cartridge I’m familiar with works with a Nintendo.”

“Hey girl, it’s OK, the scary guns are gone now.”

“Shhhhhh, it’s OK, girl. It’s OK.”