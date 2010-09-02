Ryan Reynolds is trapped in your box again ;-(

Here’s the new international trailer for Buried, a pointless, terrible piece of sh*t starring Ryan Reynolds. I get the feeling this movie is fast becoming this year’s Slumdog Millionaire, where everyone raves about how great it is, and I rant in vain about how sloppy and sleazy and cheesy the writing is. Buried is actually worse than Slumdog because it’s boring in addition to being full of plot holes that gape like your mother’s big, scabby hooker vagina. It’s 90 minutes of a dude in a coffin, and there’s just no real point to it other than to prove that it could be done. Also… did I mention that I didn’t like it very much?
Without spoiling the ending, just imagine the final scene in Million Dollar Baby where Hilary Swank’s family tell her she lost the fight (which is absurd) and make her sign away all her money to them with a pen in her mouth because she’s crippled and then go to Disneyland while she cries and kills herself. If you thought that was powerful, realistic insight into the human condition, well then you’ll love Buried, which is like 90 minutes of the same thing. To be fair, Ryan Reynolds does seem like a sweet boy.
The first person he calls tells him to turn his phone off vibrate to conserve the battery. At which point he proceeds to LEAVE THE GODD*AMNED PHONE ON VIBRATE FOR THE REST OF THE GODD*AMNED MOVIE! AAAAAARGGGHHHH!
[via TheSun]
Shiiiiiiitsss/
The man, in the box.
Ruuuuubs/
His nose, with DICKS.
Woooonnnnt yoooouuuu
Cum in, side me?
When Ryan Reynolds pees, it’s gonna burn again.
Glad that gem didn’t get buried in the comments. :(
In his defense, it’s pretty hard to turn off the vibrator when it’s crammed in your box
Is Reynolds shirtless in this movie?
I’m asking for
a friend an internet acquaintancePatty Boots.
my cell phone doesn’t work in my office and this fucks works 6 feet underground?
Ryan is holding that lighter because my box constantly plays Free Bird.
I HEARD “SHIRTLESS” AND RYAN REYNOLDS. WHERE?!
There is nothing more irritating than a sandy box.
Oh silly Canadians! You’re supposed to light a match to suppress musty box odors!
First female listener to get down to the studio and drop trou gets two tickets to an advanced screening of Buried starring Mr. Green Lantern himself as a man trapped in a dark, musty box.
Hey Ryan, Stedman called, he wants his life story back, BWAHAHAHAHA.
Caller from Yorba Linda, you’re on the air.
He’s in a wooden case of emotion!
SPOILER ALERT: By the time he gets out, he’s Burt Reynolds.
If that queef puncher Uma Thurman can break her way out of a pine box, please believe double R could shred that shit in to splinters just by flexing those mantits.
Needs more bulldog-semen filled pastries.
Ryan Reynolds is trapped in my box just like Oscar Mayer is trapped in my hallway.
@bobe
One of the plot points is that they must’ve buried him shallow, like one or two feet, because his cell phone is still working. Another reason this movie is stupid.
So did he commit 60 minors or 24 majors to get trapped in the box for 2 hours?
The Mighty Feklahr just can’t relate when it isn’t cheerleaders buried alive.
I keep this goddamn Buried trailer whenever I try to google that funny “Dick in a Box” Lonely Island video
forgot a word, whatever I will try to be more next time
We’re all waiting for Ryan Reynolds to come out of the coffin anyway.
Because he’s a gay vampire, you see.
Fine. Ignore my True Blood reference. I’m tuning into the Morning Zoo for the rest of the day.
Robert Pattinson gets wet every time he watches this trailer.
Pitchman: You see, it’s like Blair Witch, except it’s in a box… Get it?
Studio exec: Like Blair Witch, but inside of a box?
Pitchman: Exactly!
Studio exec: I love it.
On the bright side, chances are very low that an eagle will swoop in and steal his cell phone
Execs are already trying to come up with an idea for the sequel.
Buried 2:Cruise Control – shirtless van wilder is buried again…ON A CRUISE SHIP
bonus points if irish peasants do a traditional jig on his box
co-stars include Jason Patric and a Blackberry
Wait, i thought he broke up with Alanis.
Vince, if you hate “box” (:-D) then you better put on your “I f’king hate this” hat for Devil.