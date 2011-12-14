Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘The Dictator’ looks… uh…

Directed by Larry Charles (Bruno, Borat, Religulous, Curb Your Enthusiasm), The Dictator stars kosher British Jew Sacha Baron Cohen as the leader of a fictional Middle Eastern country who “risks his life to ensure that democracy would never come to the country he so lovingly oppressed.”
It was reportedly based on Zabibah and the King, a romance novel believed to have been written by Saddam Hussein. Now, when a movie stars a guy who acted flamboyantly gay on a hunting trip with real-life, gun-toting rednecks in Alabama, uses as its source material a book written by a delusional dictator who was murdered by his people (with our peoples’ help, of course), and was directed by a guy who’s now spent half his career baiting homophobes and religious types, you expect a certain, ground-breakingly ballsy kind of comedy (YOU BROKE MY GROUND WITH YOUR BALLS!). What you get, according to the trailer is…
…funny accents and jokes about the Kardashians? Haha, it’s true, Armenians are hairy. I hope this is just the one they show middle America to trick them into thinking this is going to be like a Jeff Dunham special.
For a second there, I was thinking, “Why is Ben Kingsley always wearing that hat?” And then I realized I was thinking of Hamid Karzai. The Afghani Ben Kingsley.
The ONLY good thing about this film is that it might result in a Megan Fox lookalike starring porno called “The Dick Taster.”
Idea: documentary in which Kingsley secretly takes over Afghanistan. Kabulshit! No, wait . . . The Adventures of Buckaroo Karzai! I smell Oscar. And Glenlivet.
@Good–I would have gone with The DicTainter, but to each his own. Looking forward to This Ain’t the Graveyard of Empires XXX.
This reminds me of the summers I spent on my uncle’s farm. He used to carve potatoes into penises and molest me with them. “Here comes the Dick’Tater”, he’d shout as he fumbled with the butt-flap on my long underwear.
All that to say that I will NOT be seeing this movie. …Unless it’s in 3D.
“. . .uses as its source material a book written by a delusional dictator who was murdered by his people.”
Saddam wasn’t murdered by his own people. He was executed at Camp Justice
The real problem here is that the best film version of Saddam Hussein is and always will be the South Park version.
The movie looks funny enough (assuming I didn’t just see all the funny parts). But what’s with Punjabi MC’s Mundian to Bach Ke being played in the trailer. Surely they could have picked an Arabic song as opposed to an Indian song. That’s some laziness right there.
Funny accents? Sign me up for seconds!
Yeah that looks pretty meh. Like they were going for offensive then balked and decided to do the network television version of offensive. Its not a red band trailer though, so all the funny could be hiding…. maybe?
This group of collaborators are actually proving the old hollywood adage that working from a script will only hurt the quality of the finished product.
“This clip is too tame”, say the FD commenters. Did we just watch the same clip with Megan Fox doing a “Megan Fox is a hooker” bit? Yeah? Otay.
Me, I think that preview was heelarity, and I’m now officially stoked. Hopefully this can wash the Brüno taste out of my mouth.
She was already a hooker in Jonah Hex, a far superior film. I know I haven’t seen this one yet, but having seen Jonah Hex, I can safely infer that every other film ever made is inferior.
Vince, I think Armond White hacked your account.
Holy shit! She broke a brick with her titty! That’s crazy!
needs more bookakki
If the trailer hadn’t told me so many times that it was Cohen, I would have sworn this was Sandler. And even if it’s not — that’s still my review of it.
The slapstick tickles my dick.
Ben Kingsley’s eyes determine whether this film remains crossed or uncrossed on my list.
Is he doing an impression of John Turturro doing an impression of a mid-east dictator? If the next trailer isn’t any better I’m blowing myself up.
about louis ck special:
i was going to torrent it, but i read louis’ little paragraph or two about buying the video, and that made me buy it. -seriously, for how easy it is to find some of his comedy on the internet, and on tv specials, why not spend 5 bucks to enjoy a comedian who time and time makes you laugh. money well spent.
i wish him running in a race and shooting people was the whole trailer:(
What did they do to John C Reilly’s pubefro?!!? That’s the biggest atrocity this film’s committed.