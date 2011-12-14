SAG Award Nominees are as boring as you would imagine

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
DEMIÁN BICHIR / Carlos Galindo – “A BETTER LIFE” (Summit Entertainment)
GEORGE CLOONEY / Matt King – “THE DESCENDANTS” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / J. Edgar Hoover – “J. EDGAR” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
JEAN DUJARDIN / George – “THE ARTIST” (The Weinstein Company)
BRAD PITT / Billy Beane – “MONEYBALL” (Columbia Pictures)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
GLENN CLOSE / Albert Nobbs – “ALBERT NOBBS” (Roadside Attractions)
VIOLA DAVIS / Aibileen Clark – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures)
MERYL STREEP / Margaret Thatcher – “THE IRON LADY” (The Weinstein Company)
TILDA SWINTON / Eva – “WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Marilyn Monroe – “MY WEEK WITH MARILYN” (The Weinstein Company)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
KENNETH BRANAGH / Sir Laurence Olivier – “MY WEEK WITH MARILYN” (The Weinstein Company)
ARMIE HAMMER / Clyde Tolson – “J. EDGAR” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
JONAH HILL / Peter Brand – “MONEYBALL” (Columbia Pictures)
NICK NOLTE / Paddy Conlon – “WARRIOR” (Lionsgate)
CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER / Hal – “BEGINNERS” (Focus Features)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
BÉRÉNICE BEJO / Peppy – “THE ARTIST” (The Weinstein Company)
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Celia Foote – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures)
MELISSA McCARTHY / Megan – “BRIDESMAIDS” (Universal Pictures)
JANET McTEER / Hubert Page – “ALBERT NOBBS” (Roadside Attractions)
OCTAVIA SPENCER / Minny Jackson – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
THE ARTIST (The Weinstein Company)
BÉRÉNICE BEJO / Peppy
JAMES CROMWELL / Clifton
JEAN DUJARDIN / George
JOHN GOODMAN / Al Zimmer
PENELOPE ANN MILLER / Doris
BRIDESMAIDS (Universal Pictures)
ROSE BYRNE / Helen
JILL CLAYBURGH / Annie’s Mom
ELLIE KEMPER / Becca
MATT LUCAS / Gil
MELISSA McCARTHY / Megan
WENDI McLENDON-COVEY / Rita
CHRIS O’DOWD / Rhodes
MAYA RUDOLPH / Lillian
KRISTEN WIIG / Annie
THE DESCENDANTS (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
BEAU BRIDGES / Cousin Hugh
GEORGE CLOONEY / Matt King
ROBERT FORSTER / Scott Thorson
JUDY GREER / Julie Speer
MATTHEW LILLARD / Brian Speer
SHAILENE WOODLEY / Alexandra King
THE HELP (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures)
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Celia Foote
VIOLA DAVIS / Aibileen Clark
BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD / Hilly Holbrook
ALLISON JANNEY / Charlotte Phelan
CHRIS LOWELL / Stuart Whitworth
AHNA O’REILLY / Elizabeth Leefolt
SISSY SPACEK / Missus Walters
OCTAVIA SPENCER / Minny Jackson
MARY STEENBURGEN / Elaine Stein
EMMA STONE / Skeeter Phelan
CICELY TYSON / Constantine Jefferson
MIKE VOGEL / Johnny Foote
MIDNIGHT IN PARIS (Sony Pictures Classics)
KATHY BATES / Gertrude Stein
ADRIEN BRODY / Salvador Dali
CARLA BRUNI / Museum Guide
MARION COTILLARD / Adriana
RACHEL McADAMS / Inez
MICHAEL SHEEN / Paul
OWEN WILSON / Gil
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
COWBOYS & ALIENS (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2 (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON (PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
X-MEN: FIRST CLASS (20TH CENTURY FOX)
It’s a good thing Meryl Streep got nominated for The Iron Lady, especially since getting award nominations is THE ONLY POSSIBLE REASON TO EVEN MAKE THAT HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE-LOOKING MOVIE. Look, I’m sure she was good. Meryl Streep is always good. Is that even a question anymore? If I know Meryl Streep is in a movie, I’m just going to assume it was an award-caliber performance. But you need to stop rewarding this behavior. Otherwise we get movies about 60-year-old Tories wearing blue pant suits and pearls with trailers that scream “SHE WAS A REBEL!”
Sidenote: For what it’s worth, I thought the finest ensemble casts of the year were 50/50, Like Crazy, and Our Idiot Brother.
[TV Awards on the next page]
I thought the finest ensemble cast was on the security video at your mom’s trailer park.
Your point about the comparative challenges of playing real people versus creating new characters is well taken, although I contend that Pitt, Hill and even Hammer don’t benefit from that because the people they portrayed aren’t famous enough to be iconic–as opposed to Marilyn Monroe, Thatcher, etc.
That said, I’m assuming Glenn Close’s character is named “Albert Nobbs” because he’s a dude with tits.
My mind went immediately to the porn parody, Albert Knobs.
My bad–turns out Jonah Hill spent hours in a ping pong ball suit trying to replicate DePodesta’s facial expressions.
Hill’s best performance was in Get Him to the Greek, where he acted like he cared if anything bad happened to Russell Brand.
Why doesn’t the “Midnight in Paris” cast include the guy who played Hemingway? He stole every scene he was in.
Has this been the worst year in recent memory for decent movies? I can’t think of anything great and only a few that might pass as mildly diverting. Granted, I’ve yet to see Elite Squad, the Apes movie or Midnight in Paris yet.
why don’t people like bored to death or community
Really, SAG? Big Bang Theory and Glee get your vote over Community. Geez, yer just as bad as the Emmys.
They snubbed Workaholics!? Fuck those sappy twats with a snowblower!
Tom Cruise will attend as long as there are no F.A.G. actors there
“For what it’s worth, I thought the finest ensemble casts of the year were 50/50, Like Crazy…” Like Crazy? I thought I understood you Vince, that I could grasp you, but I didn’t, not really. Does two actors equal an ensemble? Jennifer Lawrence and Charlie Bewley were one note props. For that matter, so was Anton Yelchin’s character. Did you see Beginners or Higher Ground? Both were far superior efforts with better writing and stronger performances than Like Crazy. Fair enough on 50/50. Kendrick was good even if her character was jammed in there solely to have a romantic selling point. Didn’t see Our Idiot Brother, but I did see Conan’s Hyborian Spring Break Spectacular though. Close enough?
I’ve seen About Schmidt, Kathy Bates will always win the sag award. At least in my heart.
@apba–SAG is so tired of juvenile jokes like yours that they are officially changing their name to the Floppy Tits Guild.
For real, Tinker Tailor Soldier Razmatazz had an excellent ensembles cast. Notwithstanding the fact that they were more British than Scarfield spilling Earl Grey on the pitch during quidditch practice.
Ensemble
@Patty Boots – totally agree, he was my favorite character. He reminded me of tom hardy in inception, which totally gave me a heart boner. Also, Jon “is your middle name honeybaked” Hamm should have replaced Gil (who was that again?) in the Bridesmaids ensemble. That first scene + his dickiness was fantastic.
What’s the maximum number of actors you can nominate for one cast? Because holy cow, “Game of Thrones.”
Why not include “Dude Who Got His Head Chopped off by Ned Stark in the Pilot,” too?
Somebody had to do it.
I thought the Screen Actors Guild were the people that tested porn actors for STD’s.
I guess this has nothing to do with anything but Streep’s Thatcher should totally have a cameo in Expendables 2. It just seems appropos.
(and I ain’t even going to spell-check ‘appropos’ cause this motherfuck ain’t mothahfucken care.)
…Should’ve spell-checked:'(
I did not see Beginners or Higher Ground. It’s true, almost everyone in Like Crazy was a prop, and Anton Yelchin was mostly all doot doo doo, drawin’ some chairs, doot doot doo the whole movie, but for as little as she was in it, Jennifer Lawrence still killed it.
Lawrence effectively expressed the moderate joy of being in love with a mopey tool, as well as the awkward heartbreak of being left by him for someone with less blond hair. But she did it all whilst being hot so touche.
So wait a fucking second: the dude who played Hemingway in MIP not only gets dicked for the ensemble shout out, but als gets hosed on the stand alone category?
Outrage. Fucking outrage.
There were lies in their hearts and evil lived in there and it was dark especially Clooney who was neither true nor brave especially on the savannah where he hunted with the stink of a pussy and it was neither good nor clean and the lovemaking had gone bad.
Corey Stoll was the dude’s name. Had to look it up. He fucking rocked.
Two different actors are nominated for playing a character named “Gil.” Do you really need to know anything else?
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – no community? fuck