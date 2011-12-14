SAG Award Nominees are as boring as you would imagine

The Screen Actor’s Guild released their list of nominees for the 18th annual (yay! finally legal!) SAG Awards today, and not surprisingly– in fact, predictably to the point of being nauseating — biopics were the big winner. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Michelle Williams, Meryl Streep, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, and Jonah Hill were all nominated for their portrayals of J. Edgar Hoover, Billy Beane, Marilyn Monroe, Margaret Thatcher, Sir Laurence Olivier, Clyde Tolson, and Paul DePodesta (fictionalized as Peter Brand) respectively. You’d think a guild made up of actors of all people would recognize that creating a believable personality out of words on a page is harder than just doing an impression of a living person, but I guess not. Daryl Hammond should make his SNL sketches longer, he’d clean up on these.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

DEMIÁN BICHIR / Carlos Galindo – “A BETTER LIFE” (Summit Entertainment)

GEORGE CLOONEY / Matt King – “THE DESCENDANTS” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / J. Edgar Hoover – “J. EDGAR” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

JEAN DUJARDIN / George – “THE ARTIST” (The Weinstein Company)

BRAD PITT / Billy Beane – “MONEYBALL” (Columbia Pictures) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

GLENN CLOSE / Albert Nobbs – “ALBERT NOBBS” (Roadside Attractions)

VIOLA DAVIS / Aibileen Clark – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures)

MERYL STREEP / Margaret Thatcher – “THE IRON LADY” (The Weinstein Company)

TILDA SWINTON / Eva – “WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Marilyn Monroe – “MY WEEK WITH MARILYN” (The Weinstein Company) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

KENNETH BRANAGH / Sir Laurence Olivier – “MY WEEK WITH MARILYN” (The Weinstein Company)

ARMIE HAMMER / Clyde Tolson – “J. EDGAR” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

JONAH HILL / Peter Brand – “MONEYBALL” (Columbia Pictures)

NICK NOLTE / Paddy Conlon – “WARRIOR” (Lionsgate)

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER / Hal – “BEGINNERS” (Focus Features) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

BÉRÉNICE BEJO / Peppy – “THE ARTIST” (The Weinstein Company)

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Celia Foote – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures)

MELISSA McCARTHY / Megan – “BRIDESMAIDS” (Universal Pictures)

JANET McTEER / Hubert Page – “ALBERT NOBBS” (Roadside Attractions)

OCTAVIA SPENCER / Minny Jackson – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures) Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

THE ARTIST (The Weinstein Company)

BÉRÉNICE BEJO / Peppy

JAMES CROMWELL / Clifton

JEAN DUJARDIN / George

JOHN GOODMAN / Al Zimmer

PENELOPE ANN MILLER / Doris BRIDESMAIDS (Universal Pictures)

ROSE BYRNE / Helen

JILL CLAYBURGH / Annie’s Mom

ELLIE KEMPER / Becca

MATT LUCAS / Gil

MELISSA McCARTHY / Megan

WENDI McLENDON-COVEY / Rita

CHRIS O’DOWD / Rhodes

MAYA RUDOLPH / Lillian

KRISTEN WIIG / Annie THE DESCENDANTS (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

BEAU BRIDGES / Cousin Hugh

GEORGE CLOONEY / Matt King

ROBERT FORSTER / Scott Thorson

JUDY GREER / Julie Speer

MATTHEW LILLARD / Brian Speer

SHAILENE WOODLEY / Alexandra King THE HELP (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures)

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Celia Foote

VIOLA DAVIS / Aibileen Clark

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD / Hilly Holbrook

ALLISON JANNEY / Charlotte Phelan

CHRIS LOWELL / Stuart Whitworth

AHNA O’REILLY / Elizabeth Leefolt

SISSY SPACEK / Missus Walters

OCTAVIA SPENCER / Minny Jackson

MARY STEENBURGEN / Elaine Stein

EMMA STONE / Skeeter Phelan

CICELY TYSON / Constantine Jefferson

MIKE VOGEL / Johnny Foote MIDNIGHT IN PARIS (Sony Pictures Classics)

KATHY BATES / Gertrude Stein

ADRIEN BRODY / Salvador Dali

CARLA BRUNI / Museum Guide

MARION COTILLARD / Adriana

RACHEL McADAMS / Inez

MICHAEL SHEEN / Paul

OWEN WILSON / Gil Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

COWBOYS & ALIENS (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2 (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON (PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

X-MEN: FIRST CLASS (20TH CENTURY FOX)

It’s a good thing Meryl Streep got nominated for The Iron Lady, especially since getting award nominations is THE ONLY POSSIBLE REASON TO EVEN MAKE THAT HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE-LOOKING MOVIE. Look, I’m sure she was good. Meryl Streep is always good. Is that even a question anymore? If I know Meryl Streep is in a movie, I’m just going to assume it was an award-caliber performance. But you need to stop rewarding this behavior. Otherwise we get movies about 60-year-old Tories wearing blue pant suits and pearls with trailers that scream “SHE WAS A REBEL!”

Sidenote: For what it’s worth, I thought the finest ensemble casts of the year were 50/50, Like Crazy, and Our Idiot Brother.

