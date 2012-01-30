SAG Award voters loved The Help

The SAG Awards had their little presentation last night, and the big story was The Help taking every award it was nominated for. I never saw it because it looked like a remake of The Blind Side, but my mom liked it, so there you go. I sort of expect the Oscars and the Golden Globes to skew towards things old people like since most of the voters are old, but I’m not sure what the SAG Awards’ excuse is. These are just a small step up from the People’s Choice Awards for Things People Have Heard Of. Meanwhile, Betty White won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hot in Cleveland. And I’m preeeetty sure that’s not even a show.

Full list of nominees and winners below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
*** JEAN DUJARDIN / George – “THE ARTIST” (The Weinstein Company) ***
DEMIÁN BICHIR / Carlos Galindo – “A BETTER LIFE” (Summit Entertainment)
GEORGE CLOONEY / Matt King – “THE DESCENDANTS” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / J. Edgar Hoover – “J. EDGAR” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BRAD PITT / Billy Beane – “MONEYBALL” (Columbia Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
*** VIOLA DAVIS / Aibileen Clark – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures) ***
GLENN CLOSE  / Albert Nobbs – “ALBERT NOBBS” (Roadside Attractions)
MERYL STREEP / Margaret Thatcher – “THE IRON LADY” (The Weinstein Company)
TILDA SWINTON / Eva – “WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Marilyn Monroe – “MY WEEK WITH MARILYN” (The Weinstein Company)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
*** CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER / Hal – “BEGINNERS” (Focus Features) ***
KENNETH BRANAGH / Sir Laurence Olivier – “MY WEEK WITH MARILYN” (The Weinstein Company)
ARMIE HAMMER / Clyde Tolson – “J. EDGAR” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
JONAH HILL / Peter Brand – “MONEYBALL” (Columbia Pictures)
NICK NOLTE / Paddy Conlon – “WARRIOR” (Lionsgate)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
*** OCTAVIA SPENCER / Minny Jackson – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures) ***
BÉRÉNICE BEJO / Peppy – “THE ARTIST” (The Weinstein Company)
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Celia Foote – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures)
MELISSA McCARTHY / Megan – “BRIDESMAIDS” (Universal Pictures)
JANET McTEER / Hubert Page – “ALBERT NOBBS” (Roadside Attractions)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
*** THE HELP (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures) ***
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Celia Foote
VIOLA DAVIS / Aibileen Clark
BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD / Hilly Holbrook
ALLISON JANNEY / Charlotte Phelan
CHRIS LOWELL / Stuart Whitworth
AHNA O’REILLY / Elizabeth Leefolt
SISSY SPACEK / Missus Walters
OCTAVIA SPENCER / Minny Jackson
MARY STEENBURGEN / Elaine Stein
EMMA STONE / Skeeter Phelan
CICELY TYSON / Constantine Jefferson
MIKE VOGEL / Johnny Foote

THE ARTIST (The Weinstein Company)
BÉRÉNICE BEJO / Peppy
JAMES CROMWELL / Clifton
JEAN DUJARDIN / George
JOHN GOODMAN / Al Zimmer
PENELOPE ANN MILLER / Doris

BRIDESMAIDS (Universal Pictures)
ROSE BYRNE / Helen
JILL CLAYBURGH / Annie’s Mom
ELLIE KEMPER / Becca
MATT LUCAS  / Gil
MELISSA McCARTHY / Megan
WENDI McLENDON-COVEY / Rita
CHRIS O’DOWD / Rhodes
MAYA RUDOLPH / Lillian
KRISTEN WIIG / Annie

THE DESCENDANTS (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
BEAU BRIDGES / Cousin Hugh
GEORGE CLOONEY / Matt King
ROBERT FORSTER / Scott Thorson
JUDY GREER  / Julie Speer
MATTHEW LILLARD  / Brian Speer
SHAILENE WOODLEY  / Alexandra King

MIDNIGHT IN PARIS (Sony Pictures Classics)
KATHY BATES / Gertrude Stein
ADRIEN BRODY / Salvador Dali
CARLA BRUNI / Museum Guide
MARION COTILLARD / Adriana
RACHEL McADAMS / Inez
MICHAEL SHEEN / Paul
OWEN WILSON / Gil

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
*** HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2 (WARNER BROS. PICTURES) ***
THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
COWBOYS & ALIENS (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON (PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
X-MEN: FIRST CLASS (20TH CENTURY FOX)

—-

TV AWARDS:

Actor in a movie or miniseries
*** Paul Giamatti, “Too Big to Fail.” ***
Laurence Fishburne, Thurgood
Greg Kinnear, The Kennedys
Guy Pearce, Mildred Pierce

I love Paul Giamatti, but I thought this was one of his worst performances. All he did was act like he had indigestion the entire time. Then again, I didn’t see any of the other nominees.

Actress in a movie or miniseries
*** Kate Winslet, “Mildred Pierce.” ***
Diane Lane, Cinema Verite
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Emily Watson, Appropriate Adult
Betty White, Hallmark Hall of Fame: The Lost Valentine

Actor in a drama series
*** Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”Patrick J. Adams, Suits ***
Kyle Chandler, Friday Night Lights
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Michael C. Hall, Dexter

Actress in a drama series
*** Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story” ***
Kathy Bates, Harry’s Law
Glenn Close, Damages
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Kyra Sedgwick, The Closer

Actor in a comedy series
*** Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock.” ***
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Steve Carell, The Office
Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men
Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family

Actress in a comedy series
*** Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland.” ***
Julie Bowen, Modern Family
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Drama series cast
*** “Boardwalk Empire” ***
Breaking Bad
Dexter
Game of Thrones
The Good Wife

Comedy series cast
*** “Modern Family.” ***
30 Rock
The Big Bang Theory
Glee
The Office

Stunt ensemble:
*** “Game of Thrones.” ***
Dexter
Southland
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
True Blood

If you ask me, the best thing to come out of the show was this collection of Octavia Spencer gifs.

