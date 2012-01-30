SAG Award voters loved The Help

The SAG Awards had their little presentation last night, and the big story was The Help taking every award it was nominated for. I never saw it because it looked like a remake of The Blind Side, but my mom liked it, so there you go. I sort of expect the Oscars and the Golden Globes to skew towards things old people like since most of the voters are old, but I’m not sure what the SAG Awards’ excuse is. These are just a small step up from the People’s Choice Awards for Things People Have Heard Of. Meanwhile, Betty White won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hot in Cleveland. And I’m preeeetty sure that’s not even a show.
Full list of nominees and winners below.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
*** JEAN DUJARDIN / George – “THE ARTIST” (The Weinstein Company) ***
DEMIÁN BICHIR / Carlos Galindo – “A BETTER LIFE” (Summit Entertainment)
GEORGE CLOONEY / Matt King – “THE DESCENDANTS” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / J. Edgar Hoover – “J. EDGAR” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BRAD PITT / Billy Beane – “MONEYBALL” (Columbia Pictures)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
*** VIOLA DAVIS / Aibileen Clark – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures) ***
GLENN CLOSE / Albert Nobbs – “ALBERT NOBBS” (Roadside Attractions)
MERYL STREEP / Margaret Thatcher – “THE IRON LADY” (The Weinstein Company)
TILDA SWINTON / Eva – “WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Marilyn Monroe – “MY WEEK WITH MARILYN” (The Weinstein Company)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
*** CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER / Hal – “BEGINNERS” (Focus Features) ***
KENNETH BRANAGH / Sir Laurence Olivier – “MY WEEK WITH MARILYN” (The Weinstein Company)
ARMIE HAMMER / Clyde Tolson – “J. EDGAR” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
JONAH HILL / Peter Brand – “MONEYBALL” (Columbia Pictures)
NICK NOLTE / Paddy Conlon – “WARRIOR” (Lionsgate)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
*** OCTAVIA SPENCER / Minny Jackson – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures) ***
BÉRÉNICE BEJO / Peppy – “THE ARTIST” (The Weinstein Company)
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Celia Foote – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures)
MELISSA McCARTHY / Megan – “BRIDESMAIDS” (Universal Pictures)
JANET McTEER / Hubert Page – “ALBERT NOBBS” (Roadside Attractions)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
*** THE HELP (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures) ***
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Celia Foote
VIOLA DAVIS / Aibileen Clark
BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD / Hilly Holbrook
ALLISON JANNEY / Charlotte Phelan
CHRIS LOWELL / Stuart Whitworth
AHNA O’REILLY / Elizabeth Leefolt
SISSY SPACEK / Missus Walters
OCTAVIA SPENCER / Minny Jackson
MARY STEENBURGEN / Elaine Stein
EMMA STONE / Skeeter Phelan
CICELY TYSON / Constantine Jefferson
MIKE VOGEL / Johnny Foote
THE ARTIST (The Weinstein Company)
BÉRÉNICE BEJO / Peppy
JAMES CROMWELL / Clifton
JEAN DUJARDIN / George
JOHN GOODMAN / Al Zimmer
PENELOPE ANN MILLER / Doris
BRIDESMAIDS (Universal Pictures)
ROSE BYRNE / Helen
JILL CLAYBURGH / Annie’s Mom
ELLIE KEMPER / Becca
MATT LUCAS / Gil
MELISSA McCARTHY / Megan
WENDI McLENDON-COVEY / Rita
CHRIS O’DOWD / Rhodes
MAYA RUDOLPH / Lillian
KRISTEN WIIG / Annie
THE DESCENDANTS (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
BEAU BRIDGES / Cousin Hugh
GEORGE CLOONEY / Matt King
ROBERT FORSTER / Scott Thorson
JUDY GREER / Julie Speer
MATTHEW LILLARD / Brian Speer
SHAILENE WOODLEY / Alexandra King
MIDNIGHT IN PARIS (Sony Pictures Classics)
KATHY BATES / Gertrude Stein
ADRIEN BRODY / Salvador Dali
CARLA BRUNI / Museum Guide
MARION COTILLARD / Adriana
RACHEL McADAMS / Inez
MICHAEL SHEEN / Paul
OWEN WILSON / Gil
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
*** HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2 (WARNER BROS. PICTURES) ***
THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
COWBOYS & ALIENS (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON (PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
X-MEN: FIRST CLASS (20TH CENTURY FOX)
—-
TV AWARDS:
Actor in a movie or miniseries
*** Paul Giamatti, “Too Big to Fail.” ***
Laurence Fishburne, Thurgood
Greg Kinnear, The Kennedys
Guy Pearce, Mildred Pierce
I love Paul Giamatti, but I thought this was one of his worst performances. All he did was act like he had indigestion the entire time. Then again, I didn’t see any of the other nominees.
Actress in a movie or miniseries
*** Kate Winslet, “Mildred Pierce.” ***
Diane Lane, Cinema Verite
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Emily Watson, Appropriate Adult
Betty White, Hallmark Hall of Fame: The Lost Valentine
Actor in a drama series
*** Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”Patrick J. Adams, Suits ***
Kyle Chandler, Friday Night Lights
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Michael C. Hall, Dexter
Actress in a drama series
*** Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story” ***
Kathy Bates, Harry’s Law
Glenn Close, Damages
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Kyra Sedgwick, The Closer
Actor in a comedy series
*** Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock.” ***
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Steve Carell, The Office
Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men
Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family
Actress in a comedy series
*** Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland.” ***
Julie Bowen, Modern Family
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drama series cast
*** “Boardwalk Empire” ***
Breaking Bad
Dexter
Game of Thrones
The Good Wife
Comedy series cast
*** “Modern Family.” ***
30 Rock
The Big Bang Theory
Glee
The Office
Stunt ensemble:
*** “Game of Thrones.” ***
Dexter
Southland
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
True Blood
If you ask me, the best thing to come out of the show was this collection of Octavia Spencer gifs.
SAG Loving the Help = SAG thinking they know the cure to racism if everyone would just do what they say.
That was fucking horrifying.
That was really voted upon by other actors? Bullshit. I call lizard people.
I’m so angry I need to rape something immediately.
No Ryan Gosling for drive equals a Fassbender cock sized fuck you.
That was fucking acting. Arrrgh!
*Spontaneously combusts*
It was especially impressive because it was so far removed from his actual personality, a.k.a. acting.
Hey girl, I’d love to bestow some sweetness upon you, but I’m going to have to stomp this dude’s face into a bloody pulp first.
I hope you don’t think any less of me.
She was great this weekend in the Number #1 female bounty hunter comedy in the USA, One for the Money.
Honestly, I saw The Help, and it was fine. It’s not Best Picture worthy and the “white people solve racism” thing is silly, but the cast is actually good. The acting awards are justifiable. Not my favorite movie by any stretch, but not War Horse terrible, either.
That said, watching it in a theater of old white Southerners was aaaawkwaaard.
Sadly ironic that, even after all these awards, Octavia still has to show up for work today at Spencer Gifs.
We’re one step away from having an award show for award shows.
The Emmys hand out their awards to both the Oscars and the Tonys on a yearly basis. It’s already here and we didn’t even give a shit about it.
I have officially lost faith in humanity.
The Screen Actors Guild is 92% waiters and waitresses anyway. Literally, they are the help.
My favorite part was when we switched it over to Downton Abbey halfway through.
I SAID GOOD DAY SIR!
Hot in Cleveland is a euphemism for a particularly intimate act of love. Which is apparently less shitty than this show.
Mini Jackson will be America’s next great black midget TV star.
Help, I need somebody
Help, not just anybody
Help, a black woman
Help, any black woman would do
Help, but if you can get Rihana that would be cool
Help, I need her umbrella
I’m so glad the pretty white woman fixed racism for those helpless blacks.
When will everyone stop pretending Betty White is funny? Soon? Please?
One. Giant. Circle. Jerk.
If only the ceiling would’ve caved in.
Fuck Modern Family
Although the original photographer thought that was a gif of Octavia Spencer it actually turns out that it is Patrice Oneal back from the dead.