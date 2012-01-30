SAG Award voters loved The Help

The SAG Awards had their little presentation last night, and the big story was The Help taking every award it was nominated for. I never saw it because it looked like a remake of The Blind Side, but my mom liked it, so there you go. I sort of expect the Oscars and the Golden Globes to skew towards things old people like since most of the voters are old, but I’m not sure what the SAG Awards’ excuse is. These are just a small step up from the People’s Choice Awards for Things People Have Heard Of. Meanwhile, Betty White won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hot in Cleveland. And I’m preeeetty sure that’s not even a show.

Full list of nominees and winners below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

*** JEAN DUJARDIN / George – “THE ARTIST” (The Weinstein Company) ***

DEMIÁN BICHIR / Carlos Galindo – “A BETTER LIFE” (Summit Entertainment)

GEORGE CLOONEY / Matt King – “THE DESCENDANTS” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / J. Edgar Hoover – “J. EDGAR” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BRAD PITT / Billy Beane – “MONEYBALL” (Columbia Pictures) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

*** VIOLA DAVIS / Aibileen Clark – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures) ***

GLENN CLOSE / Albert Nobbs – “ALBERT NOBBS” (Roadside Attractions)

MERYL STREEP / Margaret Thatcher – “THE IRON LADY” (The Weinstein Company)

TILDA SWINTON / Eva – “WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Marilyn Monroe – “MY WEEK WITH MARILYN” (The Weinstein Company) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

*** CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER / Hal – “BEGINNERS” (Focus Features) ***

KENNETH BRANAGH / Sir Laurence Olivier – “MY WEEK WITH MARILYN” (The Weinstein Company)

ARMIE HAMMER / Clyde Tolson – “J. EDGAR” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

JONAH HILL / Peter Brand – “MONEYBALL” (Columbia Pictures)

NICK NOLTE / Paddy Conlon – “WARRIOR” (Lionsgate) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

*** OCTAVIA SPENCER / Minny Jackson – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures) ***

BÉRÉNICE BEJO / Peppy – “THE ARTIST” (The Weinstein Company)

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Celia Foote – “THE HELP” (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures)

MELISSA McCARTHY / Megan – “BRIDESMAIDS” (Universal Pictures)

JANET McTEER / Hubert Page – “ALBERT NOBBS” (Roadside Attractions) Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

*** THE HELP (DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures) ***

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Celia Foote

VIOLA DAVIS / Aibileen Clark

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD / Hilly Holbrook

ALLISON JANNEY / Charlotte Phelan

CHRIS LOWELL / Stuart Whitworth

AHNA O’REILLY / Elizabeth Leefolt

SISSY SPACEK / Missus Walters

OCTAVIA SPENCER / Minny Jackson

MARY STEENBURGEN / Elaine Stein

EMMA STONE / Skeeter Phelan

CICELY TYSON / Constantine Jefferson

MIKE VOGEL / Johnny Foote THE ARTIST (The Weinstein Company)

BÉRÉNICE BEJO / Peppy

JAMES CROMWELL / Clifton

JEAN DUJARDIN / George

JOHN GOODMAN / Al Zimmer

PENELOPE ANN MILLER / Doris BRIDESMAIDS (Universal Pictures)

ROSE BYRNE / Helen

JILL CLAYBURGH / Annie’s Mom

ELLIE KEMPER / Becca

MATT LUCAS / Gil

MELISSA McCARTHY / Megan

WENDI McLENDON-COVEY / Rita

CHRIS O’DOWD / Rhodes

MAYA RUDOLPH / Lillian

KRISTEN WIIG / Annie THE DESCENDANTS (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

BEAU BRIDGES / Cousin Hugh

GEORGE CLOONEY / Matt King

ROBERT FORSTER / Scott Thorson

JUDY GREER / Julie Speer

MATTHEW LILLARD / Brian Speer

SHAILENE WOODLEY / Alexandra King MIDNIGHT IN PARIS (Sony Pictures Classics)

KATHY BATES / Gertrude Stein

ADRIEN BRODY / Salvador Dali

CARLA BRUNI / Museum Guide

MARION COTILLARD / Adriana

RACHEL McADAMS / Inez

MICHAEL SHEEN / Paul

OWEN WILSON / Gil Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

*** HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2 (WARNER BROS. PICTURES) ***

THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

COWBOYS & ALIENS (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON (PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

X-MEN: FIRST CLASS (20TH CENTURY FOX) —- TV AWARDS: Actor in a movie or miniseries

*** Paul Giamatti, “Too Big to Fail.” ***

Laurence Fishburne, Thurgood

Greg Kinnear, The Kennedys

Guy Pearce, Mildred Pierce I love Paul Giamatti, but I thought this was one of his worst performances. All he did was act like he had indigestion the entire time. Then again, I didn’t see any of the other nominees. Actress in a movie or miniseries

*** Kate Winslet, “Mildred Pierce.” ***

Diane Lane, Cinema Verite

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Emily Watson, Appropriate Adult

Betty White, Hallmark Hall of Fame: The Lost Valentine Actor in a drama series

*** Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”Patrick J. Adams, Suits ***

Kyle Chandler, Friday Night Lights

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Michael C. Hall, Dexter Actress in a drama series

*** Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story” ***

Kathy Bates, Harry’s Law

Glenn Close, Damages

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Kyra Sedgwick, The Closer Actor in a comedy series

*** Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock.” ***

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Steve Carell, The Office

Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family Actress in a comedy series

*** Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland.” ***

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family Drama series cast

*** “Boardwalk Empire” ***

Breaking Bad

Dexter

Game of Thrones

The Good Wife Comedy series cast

*** “Modern Family.” ***

30 Rock

The Big Bang Theory

Glee

The Office Stunt ensemble:

*** “Game of Thrones.” ***

Dexter

Southland

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

True Blood

If you ask me, the best thing to come out of the show was this collection of Octavia Spencer gifs.