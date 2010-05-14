Sam Jackson Claims He’s In A Movie

Back in February of last year, news broke that Samuel L. Jackson signed a mother f*cking huge deal with mother f*cking Marvel Studios to play the Nick Fury character in nine films. So far his eyepatch has popped up in the first two Iron Man installments and it’s been confirmed that he’ll appear in The Mighty Thor, Captain America, and the Avengers movie. We can now add Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. to the list, according to Jackson.
I would assume that Sammy J. has a pretty good idea of what films are included in this contract, because there is no way in heck – heck, I tell you! – that he’d just sign on to do a project and just throw caution to the wind. Not the star of The Spirit, Jumper, The Man, both xXx movies, SWAT, Changing Lanes, Deep Blue Sea, Sphere… *blacks out*
GIVE US THE MOTHER F*CKING NEWS, CINEMATICAL:
According to Mr. Jackson: “The Avengers should start shooting some time next year, and then some time after that there’ll be a big S.H.I.E.L.D. movie.” There’s some skepticism that Jackson could know of such a thing when the same interview shows he doesn’t know his Marvel cinematic universe very well — he wasn’t up to date on who is playing Captain America or Thor.
Big whoop. I have no clue who is playing Thor, and I’m trying my hardest to forget Chris Evans is alive. We can make fun of Sam all we want for his whorish script selections, but a Nick Fury movie is his one choice that leaves me scratching my head. It’s not that the plot is terrible or there aren’t a lot of options, but this movie has been done before. And not only has it been done, it’s been done by a legend:
You can have your Scarlett Johanssons and your Natalie Portmans. Lisa Rinna is the only woman for me.
Also, let’s not forget Nick Fury is white. Maybe Sam really doesn’t know shit about the Marvel Universe.
[nerd]
You see, JHC, Marvel created what they call the “Ultimate” universe, which was a way for them to reboot characters, so they could get back to just telling great stories without having to worry about contradicting 50 years worth of comic continuity.
Mark Millar, who created The Ultimates (the Ultimate universe Avengers), asked Bryan Hitch (the artist) to draw Nick Fury as Sam Jackson, so he would be motherfucking cool.
The Ultimate Universe is like a tesseract, where the volume on the interior is actually bigger than the external volume.
and it’s all filled with suck.
The Ultimate Universe is like a tesseract, where the volume on the interior is actually bigger than the external volume.
and it’s all filled with suck.
It wasn’t until Jeph Loeb got his hands on it.
[/nerd]
In the Ultimate Universe, there’s no such thing as White Castle, but there are a shitload more Popeye’s.
The official fruit of the Ultimate Universe is watermelon.
The official fruit of the Marvel Universe is Northstar.
Sgt. Nick Fury and his Howling Commandos > Nick Muthafuckin’ Fury
I mean, what isn’t awesome about a bunch of guys goin’
commando around Nazis?
Ah, Ultimate Marvel. Where Nick Fury is black, Colossus is a fag, and sibling’s fuck each other.
*goes back to reading Ultimate X-Men*
