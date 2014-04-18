Hell Yes Samuel L. Jackson Will Be A Part Of Quentin Tarantino’s Motherf**king ‘Hateful Eight’ Live Read

If you’ll remember, Quentin Tarantino had this project called The Hateful Eight in development, until the script leaked, and QT got so pissed that he sued Gawker (legal breakdown) and shelved the project. But while he may not ever make the movie, he is selling $200 tickets to a live read of the script in LA tomorrow. So what do you get with your $200? A wine glass shaped like Uma Thurman’s shoe? A commemorative vial of Tarantino’s sweat? No word on that, but at least Samuel L. Jackson will be there.
Organizers have treated Film Independent’s staged reading of Quentin Tarantino’s latest script The Hateful Eight like a national security matter, restricting things like cell phones and computers and staying mum on casting ahead of Saturday night’s event. But I have confirmed that Tarantino staple Samuel L Jackson will play a part at reading set for the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown LA. What role he might read remains unknown, but it begs the question what other Tarantino regulars might also participate in the event. [Deadline]
That Quentin Tarantino has figured out a way to charge $200 to see one of his scripts read aloud (not even staged or performed!) is one of the all-time great artist coups in history. I hope Sam Jackson doesn’t even read, he just stands off to the side and occasionally makes that straw sucking sound from the Big Kahuna Burger scene in Pulp Fiction.
ugh
No way he is getting Michael Madsen to this thing! He’s too busy working all his other acting gigs.
I thought QT had put his career against the wall and pulled the trigger for leaking the script in the first place
@Electric Mayhem you are SHITTING me right?!! …It was QT’s homeboy Madsen who leaked the script?!! Damn dude.
It’s now official: Michael Madsen is more outlandishly insane than fellow screwjob Tom Sizemore.
I can’t believe God took Chris Penn and left us these two sacks of worthless donkey shits.
…fuck the world.
Bruce Dern leaked it. Madsen just borrowed a ton of money then never paid it back.*
*I think
Yes they deserved to die and I hope they burn in hell!
I long ago came to the conclusion that the only guy who can look cool drinking from a straw is Samuel L. Jackson.
I don’t get table reads. If anything, it demonstrates just how shitty these people are at reading their lines.
I want to say something funny about Tarantino being a screwball about the whole thing, but after the guy finally making two bullseye films in a row after the wankfests that were the second Kill Bill and Death Proof, I’m willing to indulge his more nuttier quirks.
The second Kill Bill was head and shoulders above the first. There, I said it.
OhMyBalls: I agree that parts of the second Kill Bill, mainly the Michael Madsen storyline and the with with Daryl Hannah in the trailer, were pretty great, but the rest of the film was just way too much flab. As great as Carradine was in the role, his scenes just went on and on without any kind of momentum. Tarantino should have cut both films into a single three-hour epic. Then that would have been a great movie. But the two separate films was just Harvey Weinstein indulging his worst instincts
*the fight with Daryl Hannah
From every other site I read with more news and less haterade from the writer, Film Independent (an amazing organization of which I am a low-level member) is getting all the proceeds. No different than the proceeds they receive during Jason Reitman’s regular Live Read season that just ended on Thursday. FI does great work helping indie filmmakers find resources to get their movies made. I’m wondering if the writer just couldn’t get a ticket? Or is this just your regular “OMG TARANTINO SUX” diatribe that I’ve seen from commentors across the web that wish they would’ve thought to remake old Italian movies for tons of money a la QT. Come on, Uproxx. Pony up! :)
For the record I would also have no interest in this if it was a cash grab on Tarantino’s part because of his outburst in January. After this Gawker suit is hashed out he’ll probably make it anyway haha
I want this to continue.
The more i read about this the sadder i get, because this movie sounded amazing and will never get made because Tarantino is a spoiled little brat.
At tonight’s event he said while they were working off the first draft, he’s working on a second draft and there will be a third draft after that. So I think we’ll get a film after all, Tong Po!