Sanctum trailer tries to bad act its way out of a cave

This is the trailer for Sanctum, a 3D movie about a cave-diving expedition gone wrong exec produced by James Cameron. On an expedition to the largest, least accessible underground cave system in the world, a team of divers that includes a world-famous dive master, his 17-year-old son, a hot chick, and a wealthy financier gets trapped inside the cave by a storm. They’re forced to find a way out the only way they know how: through horrible expository dialog.
“IF THIS CAVE FLOODS MORE THAN 7 INCHES A DAY, THIS CAVERN IS TOAST!”
“TELL ME SOMETHING I DON’T KNOW!”
“JIM, I’M A REAL ESTATE TYCOON, NOT A WORLD-FAMOUS SPELUNKER!”
“GET OUT OF THERE!”
Opens in February, HD Available at Apple
“IF THIS CAVE FLOODS MORE THAN 7 INCHES A DAY, THIS CAVERN IS TOAST!”
“TELL ME SOMETHING I DON’T KNOW!”
You were adopted.
Filmed in Katherine Heigl’s gaping vagina.
“IF THIS CAVE FLOODS MORE THAN 7 INCHES A DAY, THIS CAVERN IS TOAST!”
“TELL ME SOMETHING I DON’T KNOW!”
“THIS IS CETI ALPHA FIVE!”
“KHAAAAAAAAAAAN!!!”
Sanctum? I Rectum!
From a Trekkers point of view, He just won the internet.
Here Fek, this piss boot full of Chech’tluth is on me.
If I’m going spelunking it’s Katherine Heigl’s gaping ass.
My friend was sodomized as a child by his Speluncle.
*looks on boot*
It sez this here Chech’tluth was made in New York City!
NEW YORK CITY?!
“I HAVEN’T BEEN IN QUARTERS THIS CLOSE SINCE I SPENT THOSE THREE YEARS IN A RUSSIAN PRISON.”
“THOSE UNDERWATER CAVES ARE DEFINITELY…”
* sunglasses *
* crushed by giant bare foot, fart SFX *
I’d rather let a wealthy financier and someones 17-year old son explore my least accessible cave than sitting through this entire movie.
“Are you saying we have a cave the size of the Chrysler Building and it’s filling with water??”
BUT IT GETS WORSE
*Looks up*
“Hey, is that Richard Dreyfus in a fishing boat?”
“Sanctum?” More like “Sanc-dumb!”
*holds up hand for high five*
Anyone? Anyone?
Your mom’s pussy is like a sanctum sanctorum, mad Jews be up in that shit yo.
This looks like a very boring version of The Descent.
In 3d!
My mom always told me the only person safe enough to go cave diving with was Bill Turner.
I’m so conflicted.
This movie is inspired by true events. The writer saw the movie Descent and thought “This would be way better with more water and less monsters.”
True story.