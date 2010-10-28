Sanctum trailer tries to bad act its way out of a cave

This is the trailer for Sanctum, a 3D movie about a cave-diving expedition gone wrong exec produced by James Cameron. On an expedition to the largest, least accessible underground cave system in the world, a team of divers that includes a world-famous dive master, his 17-year-old son, a hot chick, and a wealthy financier gets trapped inside the cave by a storm. They’re forced to find a way out the only way they know how: through horrible expository dialog.

“IF THIS CAVE FLOODS MORE THAN 7 INCHES A DAY, THIS CAVERN IS TOAST!”

“TELL ME SOMETHING I DON’T KNOW!”

“JIM, I’M A REAL ESTATE TYCOON, NOT A WORLD-FAMOUS SPELUNKER!”

“GET OUT OF THERE!”

Opens in February