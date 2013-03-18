Sarah Silverman to play a Christian prostitute in a Seth MacFarlane Western

Seth MacFarlane was back in the news again over the weekend, when his Oscar producers came out in support of his “We Saw Your Boobs” song, but that non-story gets all of the snooze emoticons if you ask me. Today comes the news that Sarah Silverman is in talks to play a prostitute in a western co-written, directed by, and starring Seth MacFarlane. …Wait, what?
MRC is behind the movie, which boasts a cast that so far includes Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, and Giovanni Ribisi. MacFarlane, whose Ted grossed $545.8 million worldwide, co-wrote the script and is directing and starring.
A Million Ways to Die in the West follows a cowardly sheep farmer (MacFarlane) who chickens out of a gunfight and sees his girlfriend (Seyfried) leave him for another man. When a mysterious woman (Theron) rides into town, she helps him find his courage. But when her outlaw husband (Neeson) arrives seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound courage to the test.
I call it a female-driven, Old West Hitch with an action element and a revenge angle. GREENLIGHT IT YESTERDAY! FETCH MY COCAINE! Man, I wonder if there’ll be any jokes about him having sex with the sheep.
Sources say Silverman would play the town’s well-worn prostitute, who engages in all sorts of lewd activities but refuses to have sex with her fiancé (Ribisi), believing that as Christians the couple should wait until marriage before lying down together. [THR]
My, that sounds wacky. I’m in, but only if there will be musical numbers. Do you think there will be any musical numbers? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.
More like “A Million Ways to Die at the Box Office” wocka wocka wock/
oh God “Ted” made $500 million
You can’t really second guess a guy who made over $500 million with a foul-mouth teddy bear. He has finger on the pulse of national and worldwide bad taste.
he could literally film a turd for two hours and that shit would be marketed to hell and back.
Also, that photoshop is so creepy that I didn’t even notice the teddy bear until the third time I looked at it.
I know it’s cool to hate on Seth MacFarlane and I haven’t watched any of his shows in years, but Ted was still funnier than most of the shitty comedies being cranked out recently. It will at least give us a break from Melissa McCarthy movies (damn you Identity Thief for making money!)
^ this
Yeah, I was afraid to tell the hip kids at Internet High, but Ted was funny as fuck.
ever since School of Rock, I can’t picture Sarah Silverman as anything but the boner killing wench character she played.
I’d probably see this if McFarlane weren’t acting in it, and I might even be excited for it if he weren’t writing it. I wonder who his cowriters are.
I am most disappointed that he is starring. I don’t think he can act, let alone carry a lead. Moreover, no one had a fucking toothpaste commercial smile in the old west, so his face will ruin it.
I’m curious how he’s going to work an exaggerated 80’s townie Boston accent into an period western
I had a thing for Sarah Silverman until I saw her go full frontal in Take This Waltz, that pretty much cured me.
Obviously I had to google that. That has to be the least sexual shower scene I’ve ever seen.
Unanimous.
A talking bear I can believe, but Sarah Silverman as a Christian? You’ve gone to far this time, McFarlane.
Asking me to suspend disbelief for a talking teddy bear is one thing. Watching Silverman ‘act’ is not something I can get on board with.
Western’s have increased in popularity a lot recently especially since the Coen brothers/ Tarantino started taking cracks at them but if fear [zombie-western Snipes vehicles/ a pirates of the of the old west Disney movie with Depp/ A Macflarene spoof] may drive it away again.
Not say Seth isn’t funny but a don’t think 80’s nostalgia and cursing will make this movie as palatable as TED. I hope he has at least some interest in the genre and isn’t just doing this because Western are ‘en vogue’ right now
Except for the co-writer, director, and likely main star, this movie sounds amazing!
All right. Look, I’m as open to taking potshots at religion as anyone, but seriously, this character just doesn’t even sound funny and just sounds like the Manatees were being lazy.
