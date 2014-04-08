Scarlett Johansson Asks That You Refrain From Calling Her ‘ScarJo’ Because It Sounds ‘Lazy And Flippant’

Glamour
Scarlett Johansson covers the May issue of Glamour, and on the heels of the award-winning Her and Under the Skin with the upcoming Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Lucy — Johansson is deservedly ready to be taken seriously as actress and wants to put this “ScarJo” horsecrap behind her for good.
Featuring on the cover of May’s Glamour magazine, the star branded the moniker “insulting.” The Captain America star said: ‘I associate that name with, like, pop stars. ‘It sounds tacky. It’s lazy and flippant… There’s something insulting about it.’
The actress revealed she is also not a big fan on the focus many have on how she looks so good.
‘Actresses get stupid questions asked of them all the time, like, ”How do you stay sexy?” or ”What’s your sexiest quality?” All these ridiculous things you would never ask a man.’
I’m not saying she doesn’t have a valid point here, but FYI — men also aren’t regularly asked to appear on the cover of fashion magazines making sex doll faces while giving revealing interviews about their personal lives. So… if you’re going to hate the game, don’t actively be a player in the very game that you’re complaining about while you’re literally in the process of playing the game. I think that’s how the saying goes. Also: Sex doll faces.
Win an Oscar or two like JLaw and we’ll consider it.
Perfect counterpoint to this worthless sack of tits. ScarJo can’t fucking act, and exists because people that have never spoken to her in real life think they want to fuck her (people who have feel significantly less so). She’s a self-important halfwit, who has yet to do anything to be considered an actress. Meanwhile JLaw is awesome and every one of her movies and performances has been far better than anything ScarJo every Scarred in.
I don’t know how I would feel about her personality if I ever did get the chance to talk to her in person.
But, (and in my best McConaughy voice) I call bullshit on any claim that anything she could say would make her even 0.0001% less fuckable.
Just so you know, Scarlett Johansson gave the best goddamn performance in all of 2013, and she was only a VOICE.
Why is ScarJo hatin?
Ok, “Tits McTitties” it is.
Boobs McFront?
“Lazy and flippant.”
Bitch, you’re an actress, not my 12th grade biology teacher.
+A+
My 12th grade World History teacher said the same of me.
Also, probably because it’s not her name.
She’s a serious actress guys. Could you move your leather-clad asscheek a bit to the left, Ms. Johansson? We want to make sure the diagonal of your bootycrack matches the Marvel logo perfectly.
I’d say it’s impossible to get people to give up calling you a nickname once they’ve settled on one, or my name isn’t Queefly Muffenstuff.
Tits McGee over here….when reporters ask you how you stay sexy they’re actually asking you how you stay relevant in HollyWOOD (get it). It’s not that she’s a bad actress but she wouldn’t be in Hollywood if it weren’t for her ASSets
Well, we didn’t see her tits in Her, and yet she gave the best performance of 2013.
I don’t think she’s a very good actress but she is quite attractive so she has my attention. With that I agree nicknames like ( jlo scarjo aroid barroid) are both lazy and flippant and show a lack of intelligence.
She’s 5 years from irrelevant, so she better get all her bitching in now.
Lighten up, ScarJo.
– Sgt. Hulka
I am both lazy and flippant so..ScarJo ScarJo ScarJo! Oh, and immature. Add immature to the list.
“I’m not saying she doesn’t have a valid point here, but FYI — men also aren’t regularly asked to appear on the cover of fashion magazines making sex doll faces while giving revealing interviews about their personal lives. So… if you’re going to hate the game, don’t actively be a player in the very game that you’re complaining about while you’re literally in the process of playing the game.”
You’re fighting a losing argument here. Every woman wants to “have her cake and eat it to” in all facets of life.
Yep, women just be eating cake and then crying, all “Waaa, what happened to my cake?”. Freaking broads don’t know which way they want it!
Fine, I will just call her “The Black Dildo”.
Ha, she don’t care. We used to call her Stritzshits in high school. Of course, that’s before the word “sharting” became the term.
Eh, it’s a dumb nickname. If she doesn’t like it, she can say something. If everyone is just going to be all SHUT UP SWEETCHEEKS, at least she said her peace.
The huge number of “How Does Hugh Jackman Keep His Arms Looking Like Turgid Penises?” articles would beg to differ with her second point.
100% forgiven!
And besides, according to my girlfriend back in Catholic school… butt sex does not count as real sex. Especially in an elevator.
Also, handjobs on escalators are allowed according to the Bible. The only thing that’s really frowned upon is vag penetration and bukkake on a miniature golf course.
FYI… I’m a doctor. And a priest.
Good point.
ScaJ it is.
if this were red dress at the golden globes era ScarJo I’d do anything she’d ask
Maybe she’ll prefer when I call her Psssh!!! [whatever color pants/skirt/dress she happens to be wearing]
Maybe that nickname caught on so rapidly due to nobody being able to spell Johannsson?
I’m waiting for Benedict Cumberbatch to be dubbed “BenCum.”