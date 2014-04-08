Scarlett Johansson Asks That You Refrain From Calling Her ‘ScarJo’ Because It Sounds ‘Lazy And Flippant’

Glamour

Scarlett Johansson covers the May issue of Glamour, and on the heels of the award-winning Her and Under the Skin with the upcoming Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Lucy — Johansson is deservedly ready to be taken seriously as actress and wants to put this “ScarJo” horsecrap behind her for good.

Featuring on the cover of May’s Glamour magazine, the star branded the moniker “insulting.” The Captain America star said: ‘I associate that name with, like, pop stars. ‘It sounds tacky. It’s lazy and flippant… There’s something insulting about it.’ The actress revealed she is also not a big fan on the focus many have on how she looks so good. ‘Actresses get stupid questions asked of them all the time, like, ”How do you stay sexy?” or ”What’s your sexiest quality?” All these ridiculous things you would never ask a man.’

I’m not saying she doesn’t have a valid point here, but FYI — men also aren’t regularly asked to appear on the cover of fashion magazines making sex doll faces while giving revealing interviews about their personal lives. So… if you’re going to hate the game, don’t actively be a player in the very game that you’re complaining about while you’re literally in the process of playing the game. I think that’s how the saying goes. Also: Sex doll faces.