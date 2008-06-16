SCARLETT JOHANSSON WANTS YOU ON KNEES

Senior Editor
06.16.08 45 Comments

300 author Frank Miller’s The Spirit has a new poster out featuring Scarlett Johansson.  In a shocking move, it makes use of black, white, and red. Waay out of left field, I know.  I was totally expecting pastels.

Based on the suggestive tagline, you’d think they were trying to play up the sex angle.  But if that’s true, why show Scarlett Johansson and not her enormous rack?  It’s like the reverse view of Mount Rushmore.  Interesting perhaps, but not why people go there. 

TAGSComic BooksFRANK MILLERPOSTERSSCARLETT JOHANSSONThe Spirit

