Scott Pilgrim, Cyrus, & the super mega trailer round up

About a billion new trailers hit in the last couple days, so I’m going to combine a bunch of them into one handy post. It won’t even cost you extra.

Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader (opens December 10th)

My first thought: wait, they’re still making Narnia movies? My second thought, oh right, Liam Neeson as a lion. That’s kind of awesome.

“If it’s money you’re after, I can tell you that don’t have money, or opposable thumbs. What I do have is a particular set of skills, skills acquired over the course of a long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for pasty little pig-nosed British kids like you.” (*bites face off*)



International trailer for Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (opens August 13th)

This trailer focuses more on the tight editing and stylish production and less on stupid taglines like “It’s on like donkey kong.” You know us Americans, we love our stupid taglines. I’m starting to warm to this project, but it still looks reeeeally campy, and I have a tendency to dislike campy things, because camping sucks. Yeah, let’s go out to the woods and pretend to be poor, great idea. It also gives us a look at more of the characters, including Brandon Routh as the douchey, vegan ex and Ellen Wong as the Asian chick who’s all up on Scott Pilgrim’s junk. Is it just me, or is the Asian chick way hotter than the 4 Non-Blondes chick anyway? Plus, you know what they say about Asian chicks. (*pantomimes tentacle rape*)

Cyrus (opens June 18th)

I’ve never seen one of the Duplass Brother’s “mumblecore” movies, but Mark was good on The League, so, uh, there’s that. But I don’t really know how you go wrong with Jonah Hill, John C. Reilly, and Marisa Tomei. Unless of course Colin Hanks is there, that oafish, mouth-breathing, lurker.

Guardians of Ga’Hoole (Opens September 24th)

Zack Snyder directs. Think ‘The 300’, but with owls.

(*takes huge bong load*) I’m listening. (*blows out smoke*) One question: These owls, could they be… Australian?

I Am Love (opens June 18th)

Expansive. Foreign. Sensual. Tilda Swinton-y. Food.

Oz

I don’t really know what this is. There are these guys, Mike and Mark Polish, who wrote and directed the Astronaut Farmer. No one seems to have heard anything about this project, but according to the YouTube description, they’re making a film based on the Wizard of Oz book, and it’s supposed to come out in 2011. The teaser is just a little girl and a lion walking through what appears to be a church. Given the circumstances, it could’ve been a lot sexier. Also, I like to imagine a duo named “The Polish Brothers” stumbling around their house, Polish boxing and trying to screw in lightbulbs. Hey, someone write that down.