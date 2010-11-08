Screenwriter John August Responds to Jessica Alba

In what I’m guessing will be the last time I post a strongly-worded open letter to Jessica Alba, screenwriter John August (Big Fish, Go, The Nines) has written a response to Jessica Alba’s
I have to believe she was misquoted, or excerpted in some unflattering way, because Jessica Alba couldn’t have actually said this:
“Good actors, never use the script unless it’s amazing writing. All the good actors I’ve worked with, they all say whatever they want to say.”
Oh, Jessica. Where to start?
Scripts aren’t just the dialogue. Screenplays reflect the entire movie in written form, including those moments when you don’t speak. Do you know the real reason we hold table readings in pre-production? So the actors will read the entire script at least once.
Following your logic, you’ve never been in a movie with both good actors and amazing writing. That may be true, but it might hurt the feelings of David Wain, Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller.
You’re saying your co-stars who delivered their lines as written are not “good actors.” Awkward.
You’re setting dangerous expectations. So if an aspiring actor wishes to be “good,” she should say whatever she wants to say? That’s pretty terrible advice.
Screenwriters can be your best friends. We are pushovers for attractive people who pay attention to us. I wrote that bathtub scene in Big Fish because Jessica Lange made brief eye contact with me. So if you’re not getting great writing — and honestly, you’re not — ask to have lunch with the screenwriter. I’ve seen you on interviews. You’re charming. That charm could work wonders.
Again: I know that quotes often come out in ways we never intended. It’s lacking context — though the photos are lovely. I’m calling this out just so we can all hopefully learn something. [via JohnAugust.com]
I was hoping someone more famous than me would write Jessica Alba a retort, but am I wrong for expecting more than this? I mean, not even one C-word? I thought my McDonald’s analogy was better. Of course, I don’t work in Hollywood, so the only person I have to worry about offending is my cat. And frankly, he seems indifferent to me even at the best of times.
So if you’re not getting great writing — and honestly, you’re not
Well, obviously he hasn’t seen Dark Angel.
Another screenwriter chimes in, a little less kindly (but still with a disappointing lack of cunts). And he’s written for Becker, so it must be true.
Good comedians (stress comedians, i.e. not Dane Cook) are sometimes given a little leeway to improv with their characters, but it’s usually written into the script like that, because they are expected to interject their particular style of speech, or mannerisms, or a few signature jokes, or whatever, but they undoubtedly stick to a script.
There’s no way to win this one Alba, unless, of course, you show us some side-boob.
I would read this guy’s retort, but good Filmdrunkards never actually read the reference material they lampoon.
