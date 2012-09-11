Sean Connery is fist-pumping like a champ

Sean Connery has tennis fever! Yesterday, Andy Murray broke Great Britain’s 76-year drought with a US Open win over Novak Djokovic in a finals match that lasted a record four hours and 54 minutes. Now, I know what you’re thinking, “Hey, why are you talking about tennis, homo?”
Haha, sorry, bros! It’s only because Sean Connery was there. He may be retired from acting (no word on whether he still stars in his wife’s paintings), but that just gives him more time to spend supporting his fellow Scots, like Andy Murray. “THAT’CH RIGHT, ANDY! SHOW THISH DIRTY SHLAV HOW WE DO IT IN GLASZHGOW! PISH OFF, DJOKO! YER MOTHER’SH A GYPSHY!”
Do I have a gif of Sean Connery fist-pumping like a champ? Of COURSE I do. This could be my finest work:
I could see him and Christian Bale (or Quentin Tarantino) hitting the club together:
He’s imagining an uppity woman in front of him.
Come on, Sean’s a gentleman. He does that with an open hand.
Girl in front of him: “SWAG, SWAG, SWAG”
Lady to the left of him: giving birth to one of those babies from Alien.
That was the first thing I noticed. “Holy shit, what just burst out of her chest?”
It’s Kuato!
How the fuck did I get beaten to the Kuato joke?
And it’s the two fisted bastard behind them that will keep me up at night. I don’t have the belt in google-fu to track him down.
I’m going nuts trying to figure out what the lady that Connery is boo-fooing is shouting. “Watts! Watts! Watts!”
Somebody needs to crop this to get rid of Kuato, and make it a meme about James Bond banging Olivia Munn.
Get on it, internet!
Shop the double fister behind him is Kevin Spacey
sweet dreams
[img.ibtimes.com]
Belated thanks! Snappy dresser.
Holy shit. Watching those two gifs together made my brain bust a nut. My day cant possibly get any better from here.
His signature dance move, which he affectionately refers to as The Barbara Waltersh.
surprised to not see this old bad joke here yet
[i.imgur.com]
Your mother met Zardoz lasht night, Trebek. Shmell my fisht!
This is the first step on Connery’s road to becoming a coke wizard.
The girl in front of him looks like she’s enjoying it quite a bit…
HEY DJOKO, IEFF GOT A CUPPLA FUSHHY BALSH YOU CAN PLAY WITH!
The straw hat makes it extra special.
Remember when you could pop a woman in the noshe like thish if she got out of hand? ‘Bepperidge Farm remembersh!
Vince, you manage to work in a Vince Vaughan vs. cannoli cameo in that gif and you will have made your masterpiece.
That’s a fist pump trained by many hours striking woman who got out of line in front of him.
“Gif? Did ya jush ask me what a gif wash? I gif it to ya motha every night!”
At least we know he’s left handed.
In a word: Shmug.
“I’m the bloody Mufti!”
“Jush like a Sherbian Wop. Bringsh a fly shwatter to a tennish match.”
He’s training for part as an engineer. The 3:15 to the Footlong Atoll now departing my pants, all a-broad!
There can be only one… fault?
What time does Sean Connery go to Wimbledon?
“Tennish” (said in Sean Connery voice)
Not sure who that woman next to him is, but it looks like a hand just burst out of her chest lol
Tomorrow’s Dailysun.uk headlines: “A confused Sean Connery repeats the phrase, “You’re the man now, dawg” after every one Andy Murray’s points” The article goes on to explain that Mr. Connery wasn’t clear on how he had gotten there, but he’d sure as beat his wife that it wasn’t filming for the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen 2. Somewhere, Alan Moore got mad.