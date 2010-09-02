Sean Penn is an ugly woman

Here’s Sean Penn on the Dublin set of This Must Be the Place. At first I thought he was playing the role of the world’s ugliest Jewish grandma, but then I realized he wasn’t wearing nearly enough jewelry.

Sean plays a retired rock star who puts on his Detective La Toya monocle to track down the Nazi war criminal responsible for torturing his father at Auschwitz. [DListed]

I think these are the pictures your doctor keeps handy in case your boner pills give you one of them four-hour erections.