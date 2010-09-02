Sean Penn is an ugly woman

Here’s Sean Penn on the Dublin set of This Must Be the Place. At first I thought he was playing the role of the world’s ugliest Jewish grandma, but then I realized he wasn’t wearing nearly enough jewelry.
Sean plays a retired rock star who puts on his Detective La Toya monocle to track down the Nazi war criminal responsible for torturing his father at Auschwitz. [DListed]
I think these are the pictures your doctor keeps handy in case your boner pills give you one of them four-hour erections.
Robert Smith looks good.
Are you sure he’s not filming the long awaited Nikki Sixx biopic?
I don’t care if Monday’s blue, Tuesday’s gray and Wednesday too, Thursday I don’t care about you, It’s Friday, I’m in… AAAWWWW FUUUCK, really Chareth?
Guy’cha! This movie will make $10 million just from the forshak-hutwives that think this is SATC 3!
Too Wong Fug.
I think she’s tremendous.
That story sounds like a poorly masked rip-off of Bret Michaels’ search for love.
I could count the number of times I’ve wanted to see Sean Penn in drag on one tightly gripped hand.
OMG they’ll never recognize him now in Haiti! What he’s never been there?
Even Eddie Murphy would not hit it.
Wow, Penn really has range, he can go from Asshole to Jew.
The gynecology revenge scene in this version is actually worse than Auschwitz.
At first glance I just saw “Sean, penis an ugly woman” and I thought, Sean should be able to penis whomever he wants.
In his defense, Sean Penn is also an ugly man.
Wow, he went from fucking Madonna to being Madonna.
That’s actually a still from his upcoming documentary, 101 Dalmhaitians.
This MUST be the place, I see the globe right there.
Well played, Bubb Rubb.
Hunting down the Nazi that tortured your dad, really bro? Worst excuse to cross dress, evaaarr.
Working title, Ms. Auschfire.
Tootsie 2-
2ootsie: The Avenging of Sootsie.
Penn’s character is named Ellen Weisel.
Dammit, Bubb Rubb, you beat me to it!
I know he’s been accused of misogyny, but I thought he’d have a better awareness of the nature of the ovens at Auschwitz.
As a fan of irony, I hope the guy who took those pictures punched Sean Penn in the face.
That’s ONE way of getting the paparazzi to stop taking your picture. WOOF!!!
When asked about the theme of this movie the director said “It’s like Milk only gay.”
As though we needed another reason to hate the Nazis.
Sure looks like it.
They’re turning Coffee Talk into a feature? Fuck you Lorne Michaels.
This Must Be the Place where boners go to die.
Hostel 3 Lavender Collection
Age has not treated Fran Drescher well.
Looks like Dee Snider finally has some competition for the ugliest rock star ever.
Fun fact: His band was called “The Raging Adolfs”, which was cool because of the irony, in case you didn’t catch that.