Sean Penn makes Robert Smith seem even uglier

If you thought Robert Smith from The Cure was ugly, you’re probably puking in your mouth from the sight of Sean Penn’s impression of him in This Must Be the Place. He looks like he smells terrible. The Paolo Sorrentino film, co-starring Frances McDormand, Harry Dean Stanton, Judd Hirsch and Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson (nice boobs!), is set to play Cannes next month. ThePlaylist just dug up a new clip of outtakes which you can watch below.
Here’s the ridiculous premise: Penn plays an aging rock star obsessed with tracking down the Nazi war criminal who tortured his father. Uhh… okay. So, like, The Debt, but with less pelvic exams? I mean, I know Sean Penn’s father got tortured by the Nazis and all, but if I took one look at my 45-year-old son wearing eyeliner, lipstick, white face paint, and a Helena Bonham Carter wig, my first thought would probably be, “You know? Maybe fascism wasn’t so bad.”
Starting off like a behind-the-scenes clip with a film crew very obviously climbing onto a pickup truck to get their shoot, it soon turns into a montage featuring a music video by Penn’s character’s band—the white make up! the big hair!—that gives way to a montage of various shots from the movie. We’re not quite sure if that’s Penn actually singing or not—David Byrne and Will Oldham are collaborating on the soundtrack—but it seems like he’s lip-syncing to Byrne who’s taking on an affected ‘80s goth voice. [ThePlaylist]
It’s definitely not Penn. The voice sounded super familiar at first, and I was pretty sure it was Ben Kweller, but now I’m second guessing myself. It sounds a lot more like Will Oldham than David Byrne, if anything. Anyone? Eh, sorry, I’ll stick to the Sean-Penn-is-an-ugly-woman jokes.
It’s Friday, I’m In Drag.
You’d think the daughter of Judd Hirsch and Bono would have a huge nose; not nice boobs.
Anyone else find Sean Penn entirely overrated and full of his own shit? Plus he is banging Scarlet Johanson now so I would like him to die or something terrible…. like ball cancer.
Remember that scene in Casualties of War where Sean Penn gets his whole platoon to rape that Vietnamese girl? That banner pic makes me want to get Sean Penn’s retard character from I Am Sam and coax him into using his retard super-strength to fist-fuck Penn’s character from this movie. I guess what I’m trying to say is, although I often find his political views short-sighted and his openness about said views tiresome, Spicoli sure is a versatile actor.
(Looks at picture of Scarlett Johannson)
(Looks at picture of Sean Penn in drag)
“I could do anything for love, but I won’t do that.”
(Sends $3.50 to Meat Loaf)
Chino, I heart you so effing hard right now!
Like his appearance at past Oscar Award shows, this film features Sean Penn with a vendetta for a political regime and looking like a bitch.
I’m dangerously close to flying to Haiti and punching Sean Penn’s dick so hard, he’ll dress like that all the time. Hands off Scarlet, you hack!
I want to hump Bono’s daughter when she’s on her period while listening to Sunday Bloody Sunday
I’m just hoping that Penn-as-Smith doesn’t fight Mecha-Streisand. NO MORE JEW ON JEW VIOLENCE!
Isn’t Haiti the ancient Greek version of hell? So tell me, what kind of faustian deal did this little goat man have to make in order to mount and jiggle ScarJo around every night?
Doesn’t it seem odd that Hollywood is finally making a movie that glorifies Nazi atrocities? The moral of the story is, if only the Nazis had gotten their way bands like the Cure and people like Morrisey wouldn’t exist. I think we all owe someone with a funny little mustache an apology.
He looks more like Footsie than Tootsie
So we disprove of all the Hollywood remakes and we disprove of films with ridiculous premises. Can we please save whats left of the time we have and just invent a single plotline we can mentally handle and emotionally be seen approving of?
Thanks in advance.
I was feeling a little bi-curious, but Sean Penn in drag was the cure.
@Johnny Feo; you easily win this thread for just going with the flow……..
The
SpidermanBlack Widow is having him for dinner tonight.
Robert Smith is nowhere near ugly may I just say!