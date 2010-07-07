Seltzer Freebird are the least funny people on Earth

Our country’s finest satirists, Jason Seltzer and Aaron Friedberg (Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie) are lampooning the country’s vampire craze in their latest film, Vampires Suck. Here’s the first trailer. And of course by ‘lampooning’, I mean literally recreating scenes from other movies but rewriting it so that someone gets hit with something. I’m f*cking serious. That is the format of 99% of Seltzer-Freebird’s jokes. I could take the keys off my keyboard, feed them to a hobo, sock him in the belly, and whatever came out his ass would still be a better screenplay than anything these two idiots have ever written.
Hey, remember last time I wrote about Seltzer-Freebird, knowing absolutely nothing about this movie other than that it was about vampires?
With Seltzer-Freebird, you know the satire will never go further than Lady Gaga slipping on a banana peel. Seriously, I will bet you $1000 that this will include a Lady Gaga joke.
Pay up, motherf*ckers. And for shame, Ken Jeong. You can’t need the money that bad. Seeing Ken Jeong in a Seltzer-Freebird movie is worse than a Cowboy fan watching Jimmy Johnson do commercials for d*ck pills.
$1000? Can The Mighty Feklahr pay you in “Count Chocula” box tops?
Well, if you’re going to pander to one group of violent retards by making fun of another group of violent retards, it’s either this or a movie about Edward and Jacob teaming up to fight Juggalos.
I’m not watching this due to those guys ruining spoof movies forever. That said, does the Lady Gaga gag involve her dropping trou and comparing dick sizes with the Mexi-wolves’ red rockets?
If that wasn’t Andy Dick playing Lady Gaga, it should have been.
Seltzer and Freeberg make Trish and Rooster look like Cheech and Chong.
I’m just glad that Dan Rosen didn’t live to see this.
I’m not paying you shit, Vince; take off your Amazing Karnak hat. Guessing that these two idiots would go for a Lady Gaga joke is about as hard as guessing that a chimpanzee will reach for a low-hanging banana before building a chainsaw to cut the tree down for the lumber to make a frozen banana stand.
I’d rather watch Twilight.
God Vince, that trailer really pissed me the fuck off. I’d rather do a patrol on Route Senators in Iraq with a Pinto than watch that fucking movie. I think what really pissed me off was that I giggled a bit when the jake queer turned to a fucking little dog in the trailer.
Grrr Combat Veteran!
Fried berg + seltzer = stomach explosion.
I eagerly anticipate the optioning of “A Quick Brown Fox Jumps Over The Lazy Dog”, by Shitstain Q. Hoboface.
I’m not sure where the extra letters came from though. Those 7 are HIS fault.
ive heard better jokes made by nic cage after he busted a nut on admiral ackbars nose
Looks like someone has a new movie to review for the frotcast
I’m sorry guys, I laughed at the Black Eyed Peas joke. I’ll be in the corner.
I laughed when the one girl hit the other one with a shovel, and I’m not ashamed to admit it. C’mon, Twi-tards killing other Twi-tards should be everyone’s fantasy.
I hate Twilight as much as any normal human being without some sort of brain damage but this has got to be MORE fucking retarded than the movie it “lampoons” and I honestly mean that. If I was faced with the horrible decision of never having physical contact with a woman again AND having to watch everyone I care about die a horrible death before my very eyes or watch either of these “stories”, I’d probably watch the gay vampires, llama werewolves, and the ugly lip-biting bitch who loves them but I’d end up wishing for the death’s sweet escape. Yes that was a long fucking sentence but the vein in my forehead is about to explode so I needed to make sure I got that out.
Wasn’t there a place on the interwebs somewhere that was having people sign petitions to have these guys brutally bludgeoned or something? I need to sign this ASAP and/or steal that juggalo bitch’s front-seat skull-cracking pipe.
Thanks Vince, now I have leukemia. Dick.