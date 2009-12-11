SERIOUSLY THOUGH, STOP THIS.

Before you ask, yes this is a real book.  No movie deal yet, thankfully.  I swear, the movie and publishing industries are like the guy who’s always ruining your jokes.

“Dude, how ’bout Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters?”

“Get the f-ck out of my house.”

[Thanks to Phil for the tip]

