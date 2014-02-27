Must Watch: Seth Rogen Testifies Before The Senate About Alzheimer’s Research

UPDATE: Seth Rogen Would Like You To Know All The Senators Left During His Testimony
If you’ll allow me to get personal for a second, it was about a year ago that I sat by my grandmother’s bedside as the final stage of Alzheimer’s Disease deteriorated her health to the point that her “do not resuscitate” order kicked in and she was, well, not resuscitated. The last thing she ever said to me was, “I’m scared.” The second to last thing she said to me was, “I know you, don’t I?”
F*ck Alzheimer’s.
It’s with that in mind that I post this C-Span video of Seth Rogen testifying earlier today at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health, and Human Services hearing on Alzheimer’s Research. Rogen’s mother-in-law was diagnosed with the disease while still in her early 50s, prompting Rogen to start the Hilarity for Charity fundraiser which benefits the Alzheimer’s Association (Charity Navigator rating available here).
He opens his statement with humor, of course. “Yes, I’m aware this has nothing to do with the legalization of marijuana,” he says. Later on he jokes, speaking of a fundraiser, “The fact that we actually got college students to stop playing video games and volunteer their time is a huge accomplishment, especially considering both Xbox One and Playstation 4 came out this year. [points behind him] I’m sure these people know what I’m talking about.”
He continues, “I came here today for a few reasons. One, I’m a huge House of Cards fan. Just marathoned the whole thing. Had to be here. Two is to say people need more help.”
Yes, they do.
I watched it twice and both times I had to check to make sure I wasn’t watching a bit.
Robopanda, I had nearly the same experience with my grandma.
Alzheimer’s is the fucking worst.
I was a freshman in college when I was called away for the end of my paternal grandmother’s days. It went almost exactly like this. Alzheimer’s steals people away from their loved ones. It’s a slow terrible murder.
I the COO of an assisted living and Alzheimer care facility. You want to see something sad, go to a place on Christmas day and see how few families show up to visit their “loved ones.”
Thanks for sharing the story. Alzheimers is a nightmare. The crushing realization of someone you’ve known all your life staring at you like a stranger really hits you.
Alzheimer’s not only took my grandma, it pretty much crippled my grandfather physically as he handled it like a boss for several years before giving in and allowing the rest of the family to help. It really really really blows.
This is what is happening with my grandparents. My grandmother has been suffering for over a decade and my grandfather continues to refuse help, but I know he has to be living in hell right now. FUCK THIS DISEASE.
Stay strong. I think, besides your grandfather’s personal pride and ethics, it may have to do with your grandmother saying “don’t let the family see me like this.” It’s something we all might say to our spouse or kids if we’re going into this sort of situation, but there’s such a thing as just too much stress for one person or even on a few people.
Give the old man a great big hug for all of us.
Watched my mom go from a bright, witty, sharp-tongued person – you could not win an argument with her, she could switch gears so damned fast – to practically a mute. I spent her last hours swabbing her lips and mouth to try and give her some relief – she could no longer swallow and was so dehydrated. Yeah. Fuck this disease to hell.
I’m sure God has a plan?
Yeah. My grandma is pretty bad right now. She has trouble telling dreams apart from reality and is quite often just lost. And even worse she broke her hip 10 years ago and the doctors messed up and she hasn’t able to really walk sinc ethem.
It sucks. If I ever get that bad I hope I find enough clarity to off myself
I almost feel the need to make an Uproxx-friendly snarky comment – but I can’t. A nice speech, and good for him Fuck Alzheimer’s. Fuck it right in the ear.
Lost my grandpa 5 years ago to this horrible disease. Alzheimer’s can go find some offs to f*ck.
Alzheimer’s is a curse that I wish we could have done away with a long, long, long time ago.
Alzheimer’s and ALS can go fuck themselves.
Grandfather died of ALS and his mother of Alzheimer’s. Terrible, terrible diseases.
Fuck Alzheimer’s indeed. Fuck it right in the ass.
Love you, Opa. Those last ten years could have been so much better… I’m sorry.
My Grandmother had Alzheimers. She spent the last ten years of her life driving my aunt insane and the last six of that was done from a nursing home (3 nursing homes, actually, since she became violent and had to be removed from two). It’s sad to say it, but when she was gone, you felt the one thing you shouldn’t feel after a death: relief.
The day I start exhibiting the symptoms she exhibited is the day I fill my pockets with rocks and walk into the ocean.
Agreed.
I figure if I ever start exhibiting those symptoms I’ll start using heroin. Might as well chase the dragon on the way out.
Roof stoof. My grandma luckily kicked the bucket for some other reason before her Alzheimers got anywhere near the points described by Rogen and Robo, but I can imagine how rough that would’ve been for my family; and that’s probably not even 10% as rough as it is for the persons who actually have that disease.
Yeah I knew Alzheimers can get bad, but no idea that it can get so bad so quickly. 50s? Damn…that shit’s rough. Especially the slow death by 1000 cuts nature of Alzheimers. Fuck.
