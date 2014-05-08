Seth Rogen Partied With Some Pikes At UVM And It Was Totally Sick, Bro

Piiiiikey Alpha, Pikey Pikey Alpha, Piiiiikey Alpha, what a bunch of… sweethearts? For the last few years, Hilarity for Charity has recruited Hollywood’s most hilarious stars to help raise money for the National Alzheimer’s Association, but this year the organizers decided to branch out and ask college groups to pitch in and raise some money for a very special prize. Basically, the group that raised the most cash got to meet Hilarity for Charity co-founder Seth Rogen and hang with the star of the new frat-tastic comedy Neighbors. That honor ended up going to the Pikes at the University of Vermont, where they raised an incredible $27,000 doing whatever it is they do.
Naturally, I was curious to find out exactly what they did for a fundraiser, so I got my hands on one of the fraternity’s emails sent out by the chapter president*, and I’d like to share it.
Saps bros and bitch pledge bitches,
As you bros all know, we have a huge fundraiser coming up – not the one for Blowjob Stacy, a different one (RIP Blowjob Stacy) – and if we raise more money than the rest of the p*ssies across America, we get to meet Seth Rogen, and you know Hellmaster Mike has the biggest boner to meet that dude so he can pitch him his idea for a movie about a guy who likes weed. It’s a f*cking hilarious idea. Anyway, we’re gonna borrow the Jager ice blocks from Sleazy Dan’s Strip Club & Taqueria and Tri Delt Lynsee and Pi Phi Aymee agreed to wear white tank tops with no bras, because they think they hooked up with James Franco in Cancun last year, so they hope Seth knows (also it could have been a janitor). So everyone call your parents and tell them that you need money for something like AIDS medicine or morning after pills and then tell your lil bros that if they don’t fork over their meal plan money, we’ll ball their asses. Also, this is gonna eat up most of Black Steve’s and Three-Nut Tim’s defense attorney fund, but it’s the greater good. Wear your jerseys, bro. And unless you want to pay double dues, they better be sleeveless.
Breast,
Skeeze “The Sleaze” Chesterton, III
Chapter Prez
*This is obviously a fake email. Vince and I were both fraternity gentlemen and we have nothing but respect from our brothers of all letters. Besides, Blowjob Stacy went to Arizona State.
Pikes are a bunch of butt chuggers
“Blowjob Stacy went to Arizona State.”
Yeah, but this was Blowjob StacEy.
It was way more than blowjobs when they got some E in her.
Oops, this was supposed to be down below. Guess I’ll have to double-post.
God damn, I do love me some Ashley Burns frat speak. Thanks, bro.
FUUUUUCKKKKKKKKKKKKIN PIKES!!! My fraternity (SigEp) got kicked off campus a year ago because my bros raged it up way too hard and some slutbag contracted cholera or something at Beer Mike’s apartment and had to go to the hospital (which got Nationals PISSED) AND the D-Chis found one of our sigma blackbooks and turned it into our bitch Greek Life Coordinator. So we got our charter revoked and were replaced with these toolbags. Now my little brother entering college this fall will never get to know the joy of the elephant walk or skull & bones night :( ***^
*** this story is 90% true.
^ I’m 27 now and it’s depressing how real all these Filmdrunk posts are.
Also, THIS movie is on track to open at $40 million and displace Spider-Man 2.0? I don’t get it, the trailers and ad campaign don’t look funny at all. I like Seth Rogen and tend to think he picks mostly good projects(and he tried to say this was legitimately good on the Daily Show last night), but this looks bland as fuck.
I saw it and it is TERRIBLE. A few scattered laughs but it is disjointed as hell and appears to have been written, directed, and edited by 15 people, none of whom had any talent.
Best scene features Lisa Kudrow, believe it or not.
Yay SigEp!
unless she’s scissoring with Rose Byrne, I see no way your statement is true.
@Rawhead Wrecks – Was she scissoring with Rose Byrne?
@Rawhead Wrecks that’s exactly what it looks like from trailers. A big bowl Shit.
And to be honest I’m not sure I want to see a bony rose byrne and old lisa mother-like lisa kudrow scissor.
I’m suspicious of any movie that progressively leaks dozens of jokes through lots of trailers and promos. Like a bro who’s trying too hard, it looks like this movie doesn’t have anything left in the tank when the lights go down and it’s showtime.
@Burnsy If i could give you the grip through the internet, I would.
Also, the A.V. Club says this movie is surprisingly tame and actually doesn’t go far enough with the Craaaaaaaaaaazy Frat Boy antics. Which is interesting since the stupid commercials air that stupid airbag scene over and over again.
NO SCISSORING between Rose Byrne and Lisa Kudrow. Kudrow has the Dean Wormer role, sort of. The scene where she tells Byrne and Rogen that she doesn’t give a damn about what the frat boys do as long as it doesn’t generate negative headlines is just about the only scene that has some genuine “wit.”
Rose Byrne was down, but Lisa Kudrow doesn’t run with scissors.
Pikes were the biggest embodiment of the worst frat cliches at my school. Rapey, bigoted, moronic, violent, etc. Just a bunch of pieces of garbage. Only Sig Ep could compete with them
This must be a national thing unless we somehow all went to the same school. SAE was also in this category. The pike house looked like a couple of crack houses. No shit, they ended up almost burning it down. It was condemned and demolished. No idea where they live now. Oh and a girl died I believe. It was either from alcohol poisoning in the house, or she caught meningitis during a formal event. No lie.
@jtro Hey! the SAE didn’t earn the title of the “countries deadliest frat” by sitting on our collective asses… It was hard work broing it up like no bro has broed before. So much broing was happening that Nationals was all like… “that’s it we can’t get insurance anymore so no more pledges… Pay $375 and your in!”
@dutchess The SAE’s at my school killed a girl too I think. I know a girl died in a frat house from drinking several dozen shots, just not 100% which house.
Jesus – does EVERY school have a Pike and SAE? Or maybe we really all did secretly matriculate together.
@JTRO – heh, funny enough one of Pike’s off campus houses is being condemned at my old school as well. just to check, yours wasn’t in Missouri was it?
buttchuggers