Seven Things About Seven Psychopaths You’re Going to Love

If you squint real hard you can make out my name, I AM DRUNK WITH POWER.
Now, normally I eschew all things hyperbolic (except chambers for old people) but in this case I was happy to be used. To be of service, to throw these fellas a hand, to give my mouth up for their advancement, much like most of Vince’s female relatives (not you, Aunt Sue). This is the rare case where I wanna televangelize, like Billy Graham when he gets off on one of his rants about baby Jesus smotin’ people, except mine would be more of recommendation, and that recommendation would be for you to see Seven Psychopaths in theaters this weekend. Take a crazy buddy who just got out of the joint, or a girlfriend who seems “hip,” or a baby puppy who you can’t leave alone for more than an hour because he pees everywhere like a broken water pump.
Still not convinced?
Okay, let’s break this one down, the same as we did for Looper (SEE? I NO STEER YOU WRONG).
*Don’t worry, I won’t be spoiling anything, because it’s my hope folks will see this one fresh, and unspoiled, like Merry and Pippin when the Orcs kidnapped them.
Cool Hat, Bro
Not enough people wear goofy hats in movies anymore. It seems like such a lay-up, if you’re an aspiring director just call up the wardrobe department and ask for all the redonk hats they have, then coast to a Best Picture victory. Remember that King’s Speech hat scene? So silly, right? Thankfully, Sam Rockwell crushes a foolish hat as if he were Jewel and you were tearing him/her apart. In this case, respect the player, the game, the hat, and that Jewel video.
This is the best impression of Christopher Walken you’ve ever seen.
And it comes from the man himself! There’s always been an in-joke with Walken, whether you’re watching him read his cue cards on “SNL” or seeing him slice up a scene in True Romance, you always get the impression that he’s charming enough to take whatever job he feels like that day, the one that also allows him to be the most Walken-y.
Walken, like Matt McConaughey, is always his essential self, and that self is compelling. Amiright, Ladies of Tampa?
The Cursing is Done Right
One of the characters is an alcoholic, and most of the others are psychopaths, and they all really throw around the salty language on the reg. There’s something about a well-placed F bomb that informs comedy, The Big Lebowski and In the Loop are solid examples of films that earn an R rating and comedy respect for the language usage alone. Very quotable.
Music Choices that Enhance the Film
The film starts with “Angel of Death” from Hank Williams:
That sets the mood, yeah? Somewhere between O Brother Where Art Thou? and Quentin Tarantino. But there are solid tracks from The Walkmen and Deer Tick as well, plus the original version of “The First Cut is the Deepest” (written by Cat Stevens).
Okay, you’re right, she wouldn’t make it past round one of “The Voice” because XTINA would veto her. Still, here’s the whole track listing, you’ll notice that Carter Burwell scores the whole she-bang, evidently he’s still trying to gain back all the cool points vaporized by Twilight.
I’m sold. And was sold.
You said “break this down” and now I have the DX theme stuck in my head.
Or even better, a girlfriend who just got out of the joint.
You shut your mouth about Catholic redhead ex-girlfriends.
The King of Lists strikes again!!! ;-)
Thanks to the almighty filmdrunk, I saw this movie already, and I gotta say, It’s no In Bruges. I enjoyed it, but walked away expecting more. Sloppily paced and lacking narrative. I don’t want to say more, fearing that someone in a suit will hit me for publicly talking about a movie before its released.
I will cede that is it formless if you admit that it might have been on purpose …
But yeah, I would agree that In Bruges and 7 Psycho are really different in terms of structure.
Kinda like how I don’t love your mom and your sister using the same positions.
Don’t talk about Hachi! Every time you do it gets all dusty in here.
That DOG STAYED FOREVER. Definitely a dusty situation.
Power? That’s a relief. I feared you might have succumbed to the new butt chugging craze that’s been all over the news recently. #RumpSump
Enjoy Gabbaheyhey Sidabudery, you say? That certainly is a head scratcher. I can only assume she lays a cable on a glass coffee table at some point and the filmmaker knows his way around the frame.
*fingers crossed*
I lost my shit when Walken said “hallucinogens.” I was pretty high, though.
Arggg, all the previews show everyone listed EXCEPT Tom Waits…I assume since he’s on the poster that he has more than just a minute of screen time….is he one of the psychopaths or what? I MUST KNOW!