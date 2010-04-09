Sex & the City leads a horse to the desert

Just in case you needed to hear “Empire State of Mind” for the 8th time this morning, here’s the trailer for Sex and the City 2. My favorite exchange:
SAMANTHA: I’ve tricked my body into thinking it’s younger. *pulls out pills*
CHARLOTTE: How are you gonna swallow all those?
SAMANTHA: …Have we met?
Ha, it’s funny ’cause she’s a slut (*gong*). Other highlights included my favorite guest star, Liza Minelli (just edging out Miley Cyrus), and my favorite outfit, this:
The plot is that the girls get together for a group vacation to Abu Dhabi, where Carrie runs into old flame Aiden, aka John Corbett, and the sparks and fur fly. Is he trying to start a country music career or something? What’s with the phony, folksy accent all of a sudden? But anyway, Abu Dhabi is a great setting for this movie, because as we all know, Islamic countries just love scantily clad sluts.
“Who ees thees transvestite donkey witch next to you, and why it no wear burka?”
Teats or GTFO
She’s going to die the first time somebody asks her a question she doesn’t know the answer to.
This movie is the reason that guy started fucking the dolphin.
I’d rather see them all take a trip to Abu Ghraib.
How is She tricking her body into thinking it’s younger? Is she menstruating again?
This could be a good movie.
Hundreds of American tourists get shot in Abu Dhabi every year, right?
If Carrie’s looking to get laid, they should set the movie somewhere around here.
Good lord. Skip to 57 seconds in the trailer. I’d rather be face to face with “Prepare your anus” Ewok than with that tranny in a tux.
I hear middle easterners are fond of fucking goats so I don’t think Carrie and friends will have a hard time getting laid.
SAMANTHA: I’ve tricked my body into thinking it’s younger. *pulls out pills*
I’ve also tricked younger bodies with the help of pills.
…uhh, that’s not what we were talking about was it?
*begins casually whistling the theme to ‘The Smurfs’*
Nah, that’s mid-westerners, JLD.
Carrie: I’ve also tricked my body into thinking it’s younger. *suckles mare*
I don’t get it. Why travel half way around the world to see a desert when there’s one right there between Samantha’s legs?
I trick youngers into thinking they’re somebody.
(under-10’s soccer)
Man, nine years of no terrorist attacks has made us cocky. If Bin Laden showed that trailer at an Al Qaeda meeting he’d have Operation Red Carpet staffed and funded in under half an hour.
Samantha: Oh Nassir, youre beard is sooo sexy. Let’s go back to your place.
Nassir: Uhhh well, nooo I’m quite busy today I need to get to the American Embassy.
Samantha: Oh stop playing hard to get, how can you resist this?
*unbuttons blouse*
Nassir: Oh fuck this! ALLA ACKBAR!
*Clicks remote for suicide bomb*
“I’ve been through the desert on a horse named Samantha” isn’t very catchy.
Yes, “youngers” is a word down here.
*points to crotch*
Spaz, if you’re allowed near children then Australia really needs to review it’s legal system.
Seriously, there are women who idealize these characters? Kim Catrall looks like a month-old tomato; one firm squeeze and her face would implode.
*upon arrival back to America*
Mr. Big: Samantha, Miranda, Charolette, good to have you back in the states. Where did you get this lovely Arabian horse? Oh and where’s Carrie?
Abu Dhabi: There goes the neigh-borhood.
As much as Kim Catrall deserves all the vitriol the internet has to offer, I still have fond memories of her in Big Trouble in Little China
Jirish: I am da law.
Carrie was very reluctant to leave town as she loves the Big Apple.
They should set the next movie on a farm so Carrie can finally find a stable relationship.
AHHH! Post something else!
I find it astounding I got through 29 posts without once reading a Road Warrior reference.
Yes Vince, John Corbett is working on a country career. Yes, I have his album. No, I didn’t buy it because he’s Aiden on SATC.
Northern Exposure über alles!!!!
It’s a good thing SJP didn’t die in a car crash on April 1; otherwise, we’d all be beating a dead horse joke.
Chris In The Morning FML!
They’re filming it in Abu Dhabi so that they won’t be lying when they say the actresses are hot.
You can lead a horse to a cosmo, but you can’t make it drink.
I Jimmy Choo-choo-choose not to see this sack of horseshit.
“The sparks and fur fly”
Must be because Samantha needs to use a belt sander to groom her petrified cooch.
I’m still waiting for the scene where a guy in a giant paper mache’ head rides on Carrie’s back….
Never thought I’d see America’s Horse with no name adapted into a Sex and the City movie.
This is why the terrorists hate us.
If the cast doesn’t get killed by a hail of AK-47 gunfire, then this is not the Abu Dhabi that I knew and loved.
Between working with a moose and SJP, im surprised that John Corbett isn’t doing PETA ads.
The terrorist could trick these women into wearing bomb vests by telling them that they were designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
With SJP in Abu Dhabi, I don’t even have to guess whos playing the drug mule.
Spoiler Alert: There is a scene where they try to guess what each other had for dinner by smelling their farts.
Little Girl: Like Aladdin?
Carrie: Yes sweetie, but with cocktails.
Little Girl: *turns to the director* Seriously, who the fuck wrote this shit?
I cannot read that last thing vince wrote in anything but a deep mexican accent. My first thought was actually “what the fuck is speedy gonzales doing in Abu Dhabi?”