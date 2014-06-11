Shailene Woodley Unleashes Her Horny 80s Girl In ‘White Bird In A Blizzard’

If you’ve already seen the trailer for Gregg Araki’s White Bird in a Blizzard, then you know it’s one of the indiest indie films that has ever indied. Starring America’s newest favorite sweetheart Shailene Woodley as Kat, a college-bound teen whose mom (Eva Green) suddenly disappears, White Bird in a Blizzard is the story of a girl whose life is interrupted by disaster just as she’s trying to enjoy the good stuff, like sucking her boyfriend Phil’s (Shiloh Fernandez) tongue all over town. Obviously, Kat would like to find out what happened to her mother and that sets her on a journey of discovery that will “change her life forever,” but in this new clip she just wants to get a little freaky.

And if the trailer wasn’t enough of an indie fiesta for you, this clip is just 45 seconds of good, old-fashioned horniness set to a Depeche Mode song. It’s how I imagine every case of lost virginity in the 80s looked.