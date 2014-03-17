That Time Shailene Woodley Was An American Girl Doll Named ‘Felicity’

Divergent comes out soon, which I know because I get 12 emails a day about it. As part of my mission to not learn anything about Divergent, I’m not sure exactly when, or what it’s about, but thanks to Twitter (Caity Weaver’s, specifically) I did find out that Divergent star Shailene Woodley, who makes her own medicine and recently gave Jimmy Fallon a dick-shaped horseradish, was once an American Girl doll, starring in Felicity: An American Girl Adventure back in 2005.

From the Wiki:

Ten-year-old Felicity Merriman is growing up in Williamsburg, Virginia, just before the American Revolution. Felicity longs to be free (so in this story Felicity never gives up no matter what’s in her way). High-spirited Felicity would rather rush into exciting adventures, like taming the wild horse owned by the cruel leather maker, Jiggy Nye. Even with the warnings from her parents, she runs off in the morning to be with Jiggy Nye’s horse who is named by Felicity “Penny.” Felicity isn’t the only one questioning what’s right and what’s wrong. Change is in the air as some colonists, like Felicity’s father and his apprentice, Ben, take steps toward independence from the king of England. Others, like Felicity’s dear grandfather and her best friend, Elizabeth, are shocked that anyone would question the rule of the king. How can Felicity choose a side when she knows it means being disloyal to someone she loves? As the Revolutionary War threatens to tear friends and neighbors apart, Felicity’s family faces a crisis or two of its own.

Jeez, those are some heavy problems for a broad whose name is basically “Happiness Goodtimes.” Also, “Jiggy Nye, the cruel leather maker” is so good that it borders on poetry. Seems somewhat wasted on pre-teen girls looking for backstory on their dolls.