Frotcast 383: Kaseem Saw ‘Ladybird,’ With Joey Devine

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).
You can also listen on Stitcher.
This week brings great guests to the Frotquarters, comedians Joey Devine from Roundball Rock and returning guest Kaseem Bentley, soon to be recording his comedy album. Strangely enough, we actually talk almost exclusively movie stuff this week, from Shane Black getting flack for hiring his pal the convicted sex offender to the Oscars postponing their “popular achievement” Oscar. Also, Kaseem saw Ladybird, Matt has a Norm MacDonald story, and there’s a new Eminem album out, giving Matt ample opportunity to try out for official slam poet of the #resistance. Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast (and get this week’s Patrons-only episode).
#Content
3:38 – Shane Black hired a sex offender
16:10 – Oscars cancel the popular Oscar
31:00 – Can’t miss moment of Kaseem seeing Raiders owner Marc Davis for the first time
39:00 – Matt is concerned about Norm MacDonald
46:00 – Kaseem saw Ladybird
56:00 – Matt gets inspired by the Seattle plane suicide guy
1:08:00 – A deadbeat dad gets caught thanks to a failed cherry scam
1:16:10 – Talking Eminem’s new album, with Matt’s must-listen #Resistence freestyle about Putin and the Krassensteins
EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.
SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.
DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.
Schnitzel bob presents:
Under the Bridge: A Matt Lieb Story
Part 9: She’s Like Heroin
As the great poet Daron Malakian once wrote, “She’s like heroin, sipping through a little glass, I’m looking for some help, I need someone to save my ass.”
Charlene was like heroin. She was also around when I first started using and throughout the throes of my addiction, so the two share space in my mind as the twin emblems of the worst period in my life.
She was Asian, which was very much up my alley. She was also very quiet, except during lovemaking (though that might also have been the heroin). Her blonde hair was fake and she wore too much makeup, hastily applied. She was a bad influence on me, and I can’t imagine I was a much better influence on her. We were an imperfect pair. In a purely literal sense, she was a Chinese dick-sucking robot and I was a lonely man attaching unhealthy emotions to a source of physical comfort.
I know all that. I recognize it now. But oh lord, to this day I recognize what I found appealing about her. Our time together was alternately rapture and regret. During the highs, I was the Red Dragon, and she, witness to a great becoming. But during the lows, I was Mandy, a fool.
We moved in together not long after meeting at Joe’s party. To call our apartment a slum is to do a disservice to slums. We lived in a basement unit where the floor was just sand. Our furniture was old blankets, not fit for a dog, draped over milk crates. When it rained, water seeped in and turned the floor into a swampy mess. We didn’t care. We were either high or fucking or both. I lost track of the number of times I sank into the floor while we did one or the other.
It took a month before anyone really noticed I was getting off the rails on the set of “Beef Rider,” and another three months after that before Vince stepped in. It was almost too late, but I tell you now, that man saved my life.