Rough LaBeouf Got in Another Bar Fight, Told Guy “I Can Get You Killed.”

Shia LaBeouf has been getting a reputation for being a hellraiser these past few years. After getting in a bar fight caught on video in 2011 (during which someone allegedly shouted “WHERE’S BUMBLEBEE NOW!”), he ALLEGEDLY got his ass kicked AGAIN for filming a girl puking outside a London bar. Most recently, he was supposedly involved in an another altercation, this time over a girl, during which he allegedly told the girl’s boyfriend “I can get you killed.” To be fair, getting in drunken altercations is the British national sport, so he was probably just trying to fit in.

‘Fury’ actor Shia LaBeouf reportedly unleashed his rage at a Convent Garden hot spot and witnesses say he was ‘out of control,’ according to British tabloid reports. An argument between the 27-year-old actor and a man at a Convent Garden bar apparently took a turn for the worse when LaBeouf was overheard saying “I can get you killed,” according to British tabloid The Sun. The “Transformers” star reportedly upset a female fan that approached him at the restaurant and then exchanged a few heated words with the woman’s boyfriend when he came to defend her. “Shia went for this guy after he upset his girlfriend,” a source told The Sun. “It was shocking. He looked out of control.” After the heated row, LaBeouf was escorted out of the establishment by staff, the newspaper reports. [NY Daily News]

It should be noted that both this rumor and the last one about the puking girl came from The Sun, who have previously reported, among other things, that Russell Brand would play Johnny Depp’s sidekick in Pirates of the Caribbean. But they do include a picture of Shia LaBeouf with a girl at a bar in the story, so it seems perfectly logical to assume that he got into a fight and threatened to have someone killed. Sure, why not!

I don’t have the rights to that photo, but I think I have a pretty good idea of what Shia LaBeouf in England might look like: