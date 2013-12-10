Rough LaBeouf Got in Another Bar Fight, Told Guy “I Can Get You Killed.”

Shia LaBeouf has been getting a reputation for being a hellraiser these past few years. After getting in a bar fight caught on video in 2011 (during which someone allegedly shouted “WHERE’S BUMBLEBEE NOW!”), he ALLEGEDLY got his ass kicked AGAIN for filming a girl puking outside a London bar. Most recently, he was supposedly involved in an another altercation, this time over a girl, during which he allegedly told the girl’s boyfriend “I can get you killed.” To be fair, getting in drunken altercations is the British national sport, so he was probably just trying to fit in.
‘Fury’ actor Shia LaBeouf reportedly unleashed his rage at a Convent Garden hot spot and witnesses say he was ‘out of control,’ according to British tabloid reports.
An argument between the 27-year-old actor and a man at a Convent Garden bar apparently took a turn for the worse when LaBeouf was overheard saying “I can get you killed,” according to British tabloid The Sun.
The “Transformers” star reportedly upset a female fan that approached him at the restaurant and then exchanged a few heated words with the woman’s boyfriend when he came to defend her.
“Shia went for this guy after he upset his girlfriend,” a source told The Sun.
“It was shocking. He looked out of control.”
After the heated row, LaBeouf was escorted out of the establishment by staff, the newspaper reports. [NY Daily News]
It should be noted that both this rumor and the last one about the puking girl came from The Sun, who have previously reported, among other things, that Russell Brand would play Johnny Depp’s sidekick in Pirates of the Caribbean. But they do include a picture of Shia LaBeouf with a girl at a bar in the story, so it seems perfectly logical to assume that he got into a fight and threatened to have someone killed. Sure, why not!
I don’t have the rights to that photo, but I think I have a pretty good idea of what Shia LaBeouf in England might look like:
I’m liking that last pic, even if I’m not really comfortable staring at that many assholes.
Do not pass GO! – Shia
Shia: “Don’t mess with me! Me and Bumblebee are like THIS!”
Nothing says badass like using the crosswalk signal and wearing sunglasses that look like they came from a gas station circa 1988.
Are crosswalk signals just placebos? Do they actually queue the light to change quicker? Are they just there to comfort people by making them think they can do something to change the situation, like elections?
*cue actually, which one cue or queue?
@Evilbanker, I vaguely remember seeing on discovery channel 15 years ago that the only thing those sidewalk crossing buttons do is make the signal last longer once the light changes, but that they don’t make the light change sooner.
“You are SO fucking dead. You will be lucky to make it another 80 years, faggot!”
“You are SO dead, Decepticon! You will be lucky if you make it another 80 years! YEAH!”
In 20 years Shia Lebeouf will come out with cryptic stories of the satanic child sex abuse he endured during his years as a Hollywood actor the same way Corey Feldman did, except Shia’s stories will of taken place when he was an adult.
When did Matt Lieb shave his head?
More like Shia LeButtfuck, amirite?
Yerrite!
“Watch your mouth, Limey, or I’ll make sure you’re as dead as Tila Tequil- WAIT SHE’S WHAT?!?”
You had a perfectly good opportunity to photoshop in some royal Corgi’s and YOU TOTALLY BLEW IT. Uff would be ashamed.
The Beef was clearly more interested in learning where he could find some fags in that joint, got irate when the girl kept talking about cigarettes and chased after the boyfriend when he was drawn in by the man’s Sherlock Holmesian charm. Song as old as time
The Mighty Feklahr digs it.
Ah, my generation’s Sean Penn. I look forward to LaBeouf’s trip to North Korea in 2021.
Are we referring to hooking up with Madonna as “a trip to North Korea” now? If so I am absolutely fine with this
More like Shia LaTough, amrite?
Maybe “LaThinksHeIsToughAndCantBackItUp”
Word is the Boeuf actually believes that shirt features a pic of The Mighty Feklhr.
The Mighty Feklahr loves you so much, Jokerswild.
Seems to be like he should change his name to Groucha.
More like “Shire LaBeouf,” amirite? ‘Cause he’s small, like a Frodo, amirite?
Well, am I?
This dude may not agree. (If you have never seen him fight, get on Youtube NOW.)
He keeps his lowlife brother on retainer for such foul deeds, but he must not have heard all of the Chicago newsboys yesterday announcing, “SCRUFF MCGRUFF CUFFS LOCAL TOUGH ‘SNUFF’ LABEOUF'”
He actually said “I can get ewe killed!” He was threatening the man’s sheep.
Sorry, since The Daily News wrote “Convent Garden” TWO TIMES, it invalidates the whole story.
Unless of course Shia was involved in a bar fight in the garden of an actual convent. You know, as opposed to the actual place called COVENT Garden.
Why is he always getting beaten up in London, rich people are supposed to get beaten up across the globe.
Also you should get paid a hero’s wage for those photoshops, that’s some smooth magic wand skills.
Is “Rough Lebeouf” in the Urban Dictionary yet?
He should have shouted “I can get you filled.” I mean does he want people to go see Nymphomaniac or what?
Maybe he should consider quitting drinking.
Perhaps he should have asked the guy to watch the Nymphomaniac trailer. He would have left this world voluntarily. Know your strengths, Shia!
I am not saying the guy should be worried, but we all know how Shai LeBouf spends his nights.
This version of the video is better.
